Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,149
|$35,796
|$39,956
|Clean
|$31,437
|$34,998
|$39,044
|Average
|$30,014
|$33,401
|$37,221
|Rough
|$28,591
|$31,804
|$35,397
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,412
|$39,429
|$44,013
|Clean
|$34,628
|$38,550
|$43,009
|Average
|$33,060
|$36,791
|$41,000
|Rough
|$31,492
|$35,033
|$38,990
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,522
|$38,438
|$42,907
|Clean
|$33,758
|$37,581
|$41,928
|Average
|$32,230
|$35,866
|$39,969
|Rough
|$30,701
|$34,152
|$38,010
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,001
|$45,652
|$50,959
|Clean
|$40,093
|$44,634
|$49,796
|Average
|$38,278
|$42,598
|$47,470
|Rough
|$36,463
|$40,562
|$45,144
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,111
|$34,640
|$38,668
|Clean
|$30,422
|$33,868
|$37,785
|Average
|$29,045
|$32,323
|$36,020
|Rough
|$27,668
|$30,778
|$34,255
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,472
|$69,559
|$77,645
|Clean
|$61,089
|$68,007
|$75,873
|Average
|$58,324
|$64,905
|$72,328
|Rough
|$55,558
|$61,802
|$68,784
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,147
|$45,815
|$51,141
|Clean
|$40,236
|$44,794
|$49,974
|Average
|$38,415
|$42,750
|$47,639
|Rough
|$36,593
|$40,707
|$45,305
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,622
|$43,004
|$48,002
|Clean
|$37,767
|$42,045
|$46,907
|Average
|$36,057
|$40,126
|$44,715
|Rough
|$34,347
|$38,208
|$42,524
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,923
|$31,091
|$34,705
|Clean
|$27,305
|$30,397
|$33,913
|Average
|$26,069
|$29,010
|$32,329
|Rough
|$24,833
|$27,624
|$30,745