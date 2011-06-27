Estimated values
2008 Volvo XC90 V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,735
|$3,736
|$4,304
|Clean
|$2,568
|$3,503
|$4,026
|Average
|$2,233
|$3,037
|$3,471
|Rough
|$1,898
|$2,571
|$2,915
Estimated values
2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,040
|$4,295
|$5,005
|Clean
|$2,854
|$4,027
|$4,682
|Average
|$2,482
|$3,491
|$4,036
|Rough
|$2,110
|$2,956
|$3,390
Estimated values
2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,626
|$3,425
|$3,883
|Clean
|$2,465
|$3,212
|$3,632
|Average
|$2,144
|$2,785
|$3,131
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,357
|$2,630
Estimated values
2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$3,092
|$3,626
|Clean
|$2,015
|$2,899
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,514
|$2,924
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,128
|$2,456
Estimated values
2008 Volvo XC90 V8 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,665
|$5,244
|$6,137
|Clean
|$3,440
|$4,917
|$5,741
|Average
|$2,992
|$4,264
|$4,949
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,610
|$4,157