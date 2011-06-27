Used 2017 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
S60L - China Rules!
This is the first major Chinese car exported to the USA- I got the S60 Inscription, Platinum from Princeton Volvo. We were looking for a car for long trips up to Canada that is both comfortable and fuel efficient. I looked at Lexus, Audi and VW cars (we had a Honda, and had a bad reliability experience with the Mercedes E320 wagon). The Audi is more quiet, but has a smaller interior with a smaller fuel tank - for long trips we really appreciated both the larger cabin, and the good fuel mileage. We recently did 1000 miles up to Canada and back and can testify that the car performed very well. Our son was comfortable in the back reading - in the Honda he got motion sickness. In particular, while some journalists do not like the adaptive cruse control, I found it fantastic - once one gets use to using it, it makes long drives on moderately busy freeways much much more enjoyable and stress free. The S60L has a longer wheel base which reduce handling, but increases stability - the car performed perfectly on busy highways with large trucks that can blow a car around. Many journalists complained about the lack of a touch screen - I strictly preferred the S60 to both the S90 and Audi A4- the navigation screen is perfect - I find the heads up display very distracting, and once one gets the hang of it, the S60 system is efficient - the hardest thing to do is enter an address, but with Volvo on call this is easy - find the address on ones phone and then send to the car. The negatives are the following - small trunk - holds about 4 roll-ons plus a bit - we got the spare tire that reduces trunk space (which for long trips is something we value - being stuck on a highway with a flat at 2am is not great). Second, one can put a Class 2 hitch for a bike rack or cargo carrier, but for the moment there are no roof racks for the Inscription - Rhino Rack says they may do them in the future, but Thule (and hence Volvo) says they will not do them - so I would not recommend the car for a family that needs more space - with roof racks and a cargo box, the car could be a good family car - large cabin plus comfortable, but precise ride. Finally, the car can use regular gas, but 89 octane gets 12% better mileage, so we will use that going forward. Overall, we would get the same car again, unless there is a V60 Inscription, which would solve the lack of cargo space, while giving more cabin space. Update August 2018: Our initial impressions have not changed much. The following seemingly small issues would probably lead me to buy a different car this time: 1. Headlights are not great - it would be nice to have running lamps - I have these on my other car and have found that they do improve driving in the fog and snow. Volvo used to have these, but no longer. 2. We did use the spare on the way to the airport and so it saved us from missing a flight - wish they would make more room for a spare. 3. Still no rack for the car. Really irritating, especially if one skis. I put a hitch on for a bike rack that I do us frequently, and had a wiring harness put in for towing - Volvo does not support these, so it was after market. 4. Windshield wipers are not very good, and given the unusual specs I could not find an aftermarket pair that would do better. Overall, it is a nice car, but for the American market Volvo really seems to want to force people to large gas guzzler's for car's that have utility features . A sedan is great for day to day driving, and the extra room in the back is very nice. However, for holidays one would like more usability features - overhead rack, better wipers, better lights. In the theory the cross-country is suppose to cover these, but then why the small back seat? The longer Inscription is a definite improvement.
Sporty yet safe
I am thrilled with the Volvo S60 AWD Inscription Platinum. It is a joy to drive. Hugs the road in a sporty way yet the ride is smoothe and quiet. They have every safety feature available. My 17 year old daughter even loves it and thinks it's sporty and stylish and the Harmon Kardon stereo is with the upgrade.
Outstanding
I know this brand very well, this is my 5th Volvo. Safety is of utmost importance to me, and the quality is great too. I enjoy having peace of mind when I am on the road. Love to travel and it is good to have peace of mind. I wanted something bigger, but it's me alone most of the time. So I got another S60. The sales associate Ingrid was there through the process and was helpful and not pushy, we had a good footing from the introduction. Made the sale go smoothly almost effortless. Great place, personnel and friendly people that make you feel welcomed.
First Volvo
I bought the S60 Inscription to replace a Toyota Camry. I test drove several vehicles and ended up falling love with the Volvo due to it's classy interior and spacious back seat. While not a sports car it drives and handles well, and does everything I ask of it. These are the most comfortable seats I've ever sat in. They make it a pleasure driving this car. I am not crazy about the keyboard on the console, and I wish the dash was leather, but overall I am quite pleased. The trunk is a little small, but I also realize the spaciousness of the back seat is the plus here. I do like al of the safety features, and love having a back up camera and blindside sensors. I also like the wet sensor windshield wipers. I like the technology of the car. I think it has an adequate sound system, and the computer is easy to use once you become accustomed to it. My only qualm is the navigation system. It isn't easy to use, and you can't do a split screen of that and the radio. I have had no issues with the car thus far (6 months in) and the fuel economy is even better than advertised.
Still regret buying this car
This is my second Volvo S60. I currently own a 2017 S60 Inscription model. I did not realize that Inscriptions are made in China, not Sweden. My first drive on the highway revealed an air-leak noise when the car gets to about 60 MPH. The dealer has attempted to fix this problem without success. We drove another Inscription model vehicle; same noise. The wind noise is very loud, so this is not a minor issue. The dealer discussed problem with Volvo in an attempt to get me out of this vehicle and into a different car (Dynamic model). Volvo refused to do anything, claiming that the noise is a "characteristic" of the vehicle. Ridiculous response, as this noise should not be found in a $40K+ vehicle. I have about 4,000 miles on the car and I am looking to get rid of it. Anyone thinking of buying an S60 Inscription model should drive it on a highway getting to at least 60 MPH. Not a normal part of a test drive, but advisable for the Inscription. You will likely buy a different car. I wish I had. I now have about 23,000 miles on the car, and the "wind" noise and rattle under dash are still my driving companions. Volvo has done nothing to fix either problem. I am currently looking to trade the car. I'll take a loss, but life's too short to drive this Volvo.
