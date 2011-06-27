Estimated values
2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,611
|$22,828
|$26,206
|Clean
|$18,993
|$22,098
|$25,350
|Average
|$17,757
|$20,639
|$23,640
|Rough
|$16,521
|$19,179
|$21,929
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,627
|$19,354
|$22,218
|Clean
|$16,103
|$18,736
|$21,492
|Average
|$15,055
|$17,498
|$20,042
|Rough
|$14,007
|$16,261
|$18,591
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,114
|$17,593
|$20,196
|Clean
|$14,637
|$17,031
|$19,537
|Average
|$13,685
|$15,906
|$18,219
|Rough
|$12,732
|$14,781
|$16,900
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S60 T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,805
|$28,874
|$33,145
|Clean
|$24,023
|$27,951
|$32,064
|Average
|$22,460
|$26,105
|$29,900
|Rough
|$20,896
|$24,259
|$27,736
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,090
|$16,402
|$18,828
|Clean
|$13,646
|$15,877
|$18,213
|Average
|$12,758
|$14,829
|$16,984
|Rough
|$11,870
|$13,780
|$15,755