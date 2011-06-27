  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Passat
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Alarm Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Lip Spoileryes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Wheels Locksyes
Paint Protectionyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1014 lbs.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Fortana Red Metallic
  • Titanium Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, cloth
  • Titan Black, cloth
  • Moonrock Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/60R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
