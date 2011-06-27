Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,661
|$15,495
|$17,654
|Clean
|$13,358
|$15,158
|$17,249
|Average
|$12,752
|$14,484
|$16,439
|Rough
|$12,146
|$13,810
|$15,629
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,391
|$17,789
|$20,598
|Clean
|$15,049
|$17,402
|$20,125
|Average
|$14,367
|$16,628
|$19,180
|Rough
|$13,685
|$15,854
|$18,234
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,428
|$16,766
|$19,499
|Clean
|$14,108
|$16,401
|$19,051
|Average
|$13,468
|$15,671
|$18,156
|Rough
|$12,829
|$14,942
|$17,261
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,512
|$13,537
|$15,899
|Clean
|$11,256
|$13,242
|$15,534
|Average
|$10,746
|$12,653
|$14,804
|Rough
|$10,236
|$12,064
|$14,074
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,429
|$18,637
|$21,232
|Clean
|$16,065
|$18,231
|$20,745
|Average
|$15,336
|$17,420
|$19,770
|Rough
|$14,608
|$16,609
|$18,796
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,523
|$18,742
|$21,352
|Clean
|$16,157
|$18,334
|$20,862
|Average
|$15,424
|$17,519
|$19,882
|Rough
|$14,692
|$16,703
|$18,902
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,020
|$15,210
|$17,769
|Clean
|$12,731
|$14,879
|$17,361
|Average
|$12,154
|$14,217
|$16,545
|Rough
|$11,577
|$13,555
|$15,730