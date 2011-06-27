  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,661$15,495$17,654
Clean$13,358$15,158$17,249
Average$12,752$14,484$16,439
Rough$12,146$13,810$15,629
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,391$17,789$20,598
Clean$15,049$17,402$20,125
Average$14,367$16,628$19,180
Rough$13,685$15,854$18,234
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,428$16,766$19,499
Clean$14,108$16,401$19,051
Average$13,468$15,671$18,156
Rough$12,829$14,942$17,261
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,512$13,537$15,899
Clean$11,256$13,242$15,534
Average$10,746$12,653$14,804
Rough$10,236$12,064$14,074
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,429$18,637$21,232
Clean$16,065$18,231$20,745
Average$15,336$17,420$19,770
Rough$14,608$16,609$18,796
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat V6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,523$18,742$21,352
Clean$16,157$18,334$20,862
Average$15,424$17,519$19,882
Rough$14,692$16,703$18,902
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,020$15,210$17,769
Clean$12,731$14,879$17,361
Average$12,154$14,217$16,545
Rough$11,577$13,555$15,730
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,256 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,242 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,256 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,242 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,256 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,242 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $10,236 to $15,899, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.