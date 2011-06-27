Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
I Love this Car!
This is really a great car - it is fun to drive, has a very smooth ride, and handles turns and corners very well. It picks up speed very fast and the Tiptronic transmission is great for people who like to drive. I am very impressed that Volkswagen has taken the initiative to make so many safety features standard and my insurance went DOWN after purchasing a brand new car. It is great - I love the styling and it's just a lot of fun.
Would be better in Germany
I bought my Jetta Brand New of the lot. Everything on this car is decent to good but not stellar. It's a nice, sporty vehicle, great sound system, handles well and I loved it while I leased it. But even during that time frame there were recalls on the vehicle for small things like Light adjustments. Another recall was for the sunroof but they charge you $150 to fix it. Third recall was for fixing the wiper blades which threaten to cut the fuel line. The spedometer is off and the clock runs fast. But be warned: If the EPC light comes on you won't have any idea WHAT it is! Recently just spent $400 to repair the speed sensor. As with any foreign car: Expect expensive parts and limited service.
Nice Solid Compact Car
This car drives and handles well. It's fun to drive and is nicely appointed, but it's the most expensive Jetta package, costs over $25,000. Trading in a '01 V6 fully loaded Passat, I didn't want to give up any extras. The new styling is great, and the upgraded 17" wheels make the car stand out. I did not test drive the car on the interstate before buying...big mistake. The road noise is very noticable, much louder than what I'm used to. I keep turning up the radio to compensate. If I had it to do over, I probably would have looked more at a midsize car and checked for a quieter ride. If you're looking for a small car and can get past the road noise, it's a nice car.
My First Jetta or VW for that Matter
I really like this car, I think the exterior styling which is considered bland by some is sort of sporty and elegant and it shares the same large chrome grille feature as VW's luxury counterpart, Audi. The car handles very well and I have the base 2.5L 5-cylinder engine which may not be race car fast but does the job. I notice that the car is very heavy for its class and I like this as it helps keep the car feeling more stable at highway speeds.
Wolfsburg Edition - Best Value
The Jetta Wolfsburg is similar to the 2.5 trim, but adds a sunroof, convincing faux leather seats, rear center armrest, alloy wheels, and floor mats in addition to the cold weather package. It is available in black, white, silver, and gray. Its understated exterior styling belies the quality of the interior. It's even more impressive at night. Soft touch materials are used extensively, and even if you find hard plastic, it has a solid, quality feel. The exception being the paper-like shift boot. The ride is firm yet very compliant, excellent road manners. Its acceleration is acceptable from stop, but highway passing is effortless to a flaw - watching for flashing lights is compromised by rear visibility.
