Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,581
|$3,090
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,326
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,817
|$2,183
|Rough
|$817
|$1,308
|$1,577
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,589
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,429
|$2,333
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,822
|$2,205
|Rough
|$798
|$1,311
|$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$3,131
|$3,800
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,822
|$3,428
|Average
|$1,316
|$2,204
|$2,683
|Rough
|$943
|$1,586
|$1,939
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,528
|$3,039
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,279
|$2,741
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,780
|$2,146
|Rough
|$789
|$1,281
|$1,551
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$3,101
|$3,681
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,795
|$3,321
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,183
|$2,600
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,571
|$1,879
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,569
|$4,435
|Clean
|$1,747
|$3,217
|$4,001
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,512
|$3,132
|Rough
|$976
|$1,808
|$2,264
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$3,023
|$3,660
|Clean
|$1,644
|$2,725
|$3,301
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,128
|$2,585
|Rough
|$918
|$1,531
|$1,868
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,709
|$3,262
|Clean
|$1,502
|$2,441
|$2,942
|Average
|$1,170
|$1,907
|$2,304
|Rough
|$839
|$1,372
|$1,665
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,532
|$2,590
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,380
|$2,334
|$2,844
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,823
|$2,227
|Rough
|$770
|$1,312
|$1,609
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,682
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,417
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,888
|$2,286
|Rough
|$825
|$1,358
|$1,652
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$1,515
|$1,694
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,366
|$1,528
|Average
|$827
|$1,067
|$1,196
|Rough
|$593
|$768
|$864
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$3,019
|$3,704
|Clean
|$1,559
|$2,721
|$3,342
|Average
|$1,215
|$2,125
|$2,616
|Rough
|$871
|$1,530
|$1,891
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,305
|$2,779
|Clean
|$1,274
|$2,078
|$2,507
|Average
|$992
|$1,623
|$1,963
|Rough
|$711
|$1,168
|$1,418
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,617
|$2,535
|$3,023
|Clean
|$1,456
|$2,285
|$2,727
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,785
|$2,135
|Rough
|$813
|$1,284
|$1,543
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Fahrenheit GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,148
|$3,315
|$3,936
|Clean
|$1,935
|$2,988
|$3,551
|Average
|$1,507
|$2,334
|$2,780
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,679
|$2,009
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Fahrenheit GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,224
|$3,423
|$4,059
|Clean
|$2,003
|$3,085
|$3,662
|Average
|$1,561
|$2,410
|$2,867
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,734
|$2,072
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,586
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,331
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,820
|$2,205
|Rough
|$794
|$1,310
|$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,210
|$2,612
|Clean
|$1,311
|$1,992
|$2,356
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,556
|$1,844
|Rough
|$732
|$1,119
|$1,333