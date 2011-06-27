  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,581$3,090
Clean$1,463$2,326$2,788
Average$1,140$1,817$2,183
Rough$817$1,308$1,577
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,587$2,589$3,122
Clean$1,429$2,333$2,816
Average$1,113$1,822$2,205
Rough$798$1,311$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,875$3,131$3,800
Clean$1,689$2,822$3,428
Average$1,316$2,204$2,683
Rough$943$1,586$1,939
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,528$3,039
Clean$1,414$2,279$2,741
Average$1,101$1,780$2,146
Rough$789$1,281$1,551
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,010$3,101$3,681
Clean$1,810$2,795$3,321
Average$1,410$2,183$2,600
Rough$1,011$1,571$1,879
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$3,569$4,435
Clean$1,747$3,217$4,001
Average$1,361$2,512$3,132
Rough$976$1,808$2,264
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$3,023$3,660
Clean$1,644$2,725$3,301
Average$1,281$2,128$2,585
Rough$918$1,531$1,868
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,668$2,709$3,262
Clean$1,502$2,441$2,942
Average$1,170$1,907$2,304
Rough$839$1,372$1,665
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,532$2,590$3,153
Clean$1,380$2,334$2,844
Average$1,075$1,823$2,227
Rough$770$1,312$1,609
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,682$3,236
Clean$1,477$2,417$2,920
Average$1,151$1,888$2,286
Rough$825$1,358$1,652
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$1,515$1,694
Clean$1,062$1,366$1,528
Average$827$1,067$1,196
Rough$593$768$864
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,731$3,019$3,704
Clean$1,559$2,721$3,342
Average$1,215$2,125$2,616
Rough$871$1,530$1,891
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,414$2,305$2,779
Clean$1,274$2,078$2,507
Average$992$1,623$1,963
Rough$711$1,168$1,418
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,617$2,535$3,023
Clean$1,456$2,285$2,727
Average$1,135$1,785$2,135
Rough$813$1,284$1,543
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Fahrenheit GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,148$3,315$3,936
Clean$1,935$2,988$3,551
Average$1,507$2,334$2,780
Rough$1,080$1,679$2,009
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Fahrenheit GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,224$3,423$4,059
Clean$2,003$3,085$3,662
Average$1,561$2,410$2,867
Rough$1,119$1,734$2,072
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,586$3,122
Clean$1,422$2,331$2,816
Average$1,108$1,820$2,205
Rough$794$1,310$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,456$2,210$2,612
Clean$1,311$1,992$2,356
Average$1,021$1,556$1,844
Rough$732$1,119$1,333
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,380 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,334 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,380 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,334 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,380 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,334 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $770 to $3,153, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.