Used 2016 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

- 33,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,899$3,952 Below Market
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
ANOTHER SUPERSTAR TRADE IN AT THE GOLD COAST CADILLAC PREOWNED GIANT!! LUXURY COLLECTION WITH ALL THE AMENITIES AND A CLEAN CARFAX *Red Passion Tintcoat 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTCustom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S38G9146792
Stock: L010A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 16,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,989$2,210 Below Market
AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sunroof; Ultraview; Power Red Passion Tintcoat Wheels; 20" X 8.5" (50.9 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Cast Aluminum With Premium Painted Finish. Sunshade; Power; Rear Window Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Tire; Compact Spare; T135/70R18 Bw Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Premium Collection Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket; 8-Way Power Driver And Front Passenger Seat Adjusters Shale With Cocoa Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini-Perforation Sunshades; Manual; Rear Side Windows Tires; P245/40R20 All-Season; Blackwall Tool Kit; Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheel; 18" X 4" (45.7 Cm X 10.2 Cm) Aluminum Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. At AutoNation Honda West Knoxville our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a Car, Truck, SUV, or Van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 865-730-0012 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondawestknoxville.com . You will be glad that you did! This Cadillac includes: SUNSHADES, MANUAL, REAR SIDE WINDOWS RED PASSION TINTCOAT SUNSHADE, POWER, REAR WINDOW ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SHALE WITH COCOA ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI-PERFORATION Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, 8-WAY POWER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTERS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player WHEELS, 20 Aluminum Wheels TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Front Wheel Drive A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac XTS Premium Collection. This Cadillac XTS Premium Collection is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. The interior of this Cadillac XTS Premium Collection has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This Cadillac XTS Premium Collection has high-end wheels to enhance your ride and the overall appearance of this vehicle. More information about the 2016 Cadillac XTS: Starting at around $45,000, the XTS competes with midsized luxury sedans from European manufacturers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes. The XTS offers more interior room and cargo space, however and the availability of a 410-horsepower turbocharged V6 means the XTS holds its own when it comes to performance. Available all-wheel drive increases practicality and fits well with the impressive array of technologies available on the XTS. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, potent turbocharged V6 available, luxurious, and quiet and technology laden with available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61P5S3XG9131914
Stock: G9131914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 20,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,995$2,899 Below Market
Crestmont Cadillac - Beachwood / Ohio
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury AWD UltraView Power Sunroof, Sedan Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote Starter, ABS brakes, All-Wheel Drive Drivetrain, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, 19' Aluminum Wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Variable-Effort Steering, Preferred Equipment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Ventilated front seats. Clean CARFAX. Silver Coast Metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date 17/26 City/Highway MPG We are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY *Restrictions Apply, call for details. Fully serviced with a multi point inspection process ! Home of Live Market Pricing ! See why our Pre-Owned vehicles have the most competitive prices on the Internet. We offer a streamlined sales process, factory trained sales and service personnel, body shop and parts department. A good car, a great value and an outstanding dealership. That's the Crestmont Difference! ***Please check vehicle to ensure accuracy of listed equipment***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S31G9176455
Stock: P8338
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 54,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,500$2,907 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this wonderful 2016 Cadillac XTS in Black Raven. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Heated front seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax no accidents, XTS Premium, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 17/26 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Enough rear legroom to please a livery driver; absorbent ride on rough roads; impressive array of high-tech features; available all-wheel drive; turbocharged V6 brings serious speed; top safety scores. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61R5S38G9101496
Stock: J01496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 91,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,995$1,729 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S36G9155844
Stock: DC119624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,990$3,523 Below Market
Brown Bros Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky
WAS $25,500, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Cadillac Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 37,759! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Heated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Satellite Radio Non-Smoker vehicle, clean carfax OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UHX) Lane Keep Assist, (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UVH) Surround Vision and Safety Alert Seat, SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW, POWER, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat, LPO, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8' diagonal color information display, USB ports, auxiliary input jack, Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (Includes (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system.) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled, FWD (STD). BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Vehicle Inspection, including road test performed by trained Cadillac technicians, 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. All scheduled maintenance performed and up to date, Can be serviced at any Cadillac dealer nationwide, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance with Courtesy Transportation VISIT US TODAY ***For a limited time, Get 2.9% APR for 60 mos. for qualified Buyers on all Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac models. Ends 03/02/2020. See Dealer for details.*** Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S39G9209074
Stock: 342000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- 33,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,299$2,962 Below Market
Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Stellar Black Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 18/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 14974 miles below market average! In Business Since 1969! Reviews: * Enough rear legroom to please a livery driver; absorbent ride on rough roads; impressive array of high-tech features; available all-wheel drive; turbocharged V6 brings serious speed; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds Proudly Serving: Murray, Mayfield, Benton, Paris, Paducah, Clarksville, Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Marion, Cape Girardeau.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S38G9114568
Stock: 14568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 43,936 milesNo accidents, PoliceGreat Deal
$20,449$3,211 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Gold 4D Sedan 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTCARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/26 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews:* Enough rear legroom to please a livery driver; absorbent ride on rough roads; impressive array of high-tech features; available all-wheel drive; turbocharged V6 brings serious speed; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Police Use
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S33G9130948
Stock: 130948C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 39,357 milesGreat Deal
$25,500$2,135 Below Market
Taylor Cadillac - Toledo / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> Taylor Cadillac's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Welcome to Taylor Cadillac. Our experienced Taylor Cadillac team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Vehicle Details</b> We are offering for sale this very sharp Cadillac XTS AWD Premium Collection with Navigation, Heads-up and the rare Rear Entertainment DVD. New Tires!! This vehicle is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. This 2016 Cadillac XTS is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. The Cadillac XTS is as tough as they come. This unit comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this Cadillac XTS won't let you down. With these performance numbers you wont be disappointed when you take it for a test drive. This vehicle is fully loaded with all equipment options. This Cadillac XTS is roomy and has a smooth ride. The performance tuned suspension of this large car handles great on all turns. The Cadillac XTS is fun to drive! This Cadillac XTS will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this 2016 Cadillac XTS is a great option for you. Feel free to visit our lot to complete a full pre-buy inspection on this –subject-. There is no better way to determine condition than to “hand touch” the vehicle. This unit has very low miles for its year. The vehicle is in great condition. This unit has a clean AutoCheck vehicle history report. This is one of our most aggressively priced units. PRICE REDUCTION! This vehicle must be liquidated this week! Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! You will be hard pressed to find another one with a price this good. It is still covered by manufacturer warranty. <b>Equipment</b> Navigation, Heads-up Display, Rear Entertainment DVD, Ultraview sunroof and so much more. This model is equipped with all wheel drive. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Cadillac XTS. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This Cadillac XTS has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this vehicle. This 2016 Cadillac XTS is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the vehicle. Relax on the road in this the vehicle. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the Cadillac XTS. Start this 2016 Cadillac XTS from inside with remote start. This vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. This unit is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this unit. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on it. Once you have these you'll want them on all your cars. <b>Packages</b> TOOL KIT: EMERGENCY WHEEL: 18" X 4" (45.7 CM X 10.2 CM) ALUMINUM SPARE TIRE: COMPACT SPARE; T135/70R18 BW SUNROOF: ULTRAVIEW; POWER ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT DUAL DISPLAY DVD SUNSHADE: POWER; REAR WINDOW SUNSHADES: MANUAL; REAR SIDE WINDOWS Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Taylor Cadillac consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, don’t hesitate to call. We understand at Taylor Cadillac that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. Swing by today to view our entire Taylor Cadillac inventory. Taylor Cadillac prides itself on being the best dealership in the industry. Visit us today to take a test drive. Taylor Cadillac would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61R5S33G9114589
Stock: TC13131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 45,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,486
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Cadillac XTS LUXURY / with 45,917mi. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MINI-PERFORATION Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, 8-WAY POWER DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTERS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Front Wheel Drive A/T 6-Speed A/T ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel STELLAR BLACK METALLIC LUXURY COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Cadillac XTS LUXURY / is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Cadillac XTS. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac XTS LUXURY /. Find the quickest driving route in this Cadillac XTS LUXURY / using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Cadillac XTS: Starting at around $45,000, the XTS competes with midsized luxury sedans from European manufacturers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes. The XTS offers more interior room and cargo space, however and the availability of a 410-horsepower turbocharged V6 means the XTS holds its own when it comes to performance. Available all-wheel drive increases practicality and fits well with the impressive array of technologies available on the XTS. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, potent turbocharged V6 available, luxurious, and quiet and technology laden with available all-wheel drive Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S31G9165863
Stock: 5078672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 50,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,000$2,137 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
19 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Parking Assist, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rain sensing wipers, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Black Raven 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 18/28 City/Highway MPG FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Clean CARFAX.Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $80 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $80 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. (Eff 7/1/12). Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle’s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36G9184621
Stock: 9832004-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 41,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,991
Davis Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **LEATHER**, Radiant Silver Metallic, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA. 18/28 City/Highway MPGRadiant Silver Metallic 2016 Cadillac XTS Standard FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTOdometer is 13910 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Enough rear legroom to please a livery driver; absorbent ride on rough roads; impressive array of high-tech features; available all-wheel drive; turbocharged V6 brings serious speed; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61L5S34G9188198
Stock: G24518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 98,400 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,800$2,359 Below Market
Morning Star Motor Co - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S34G9162164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,719 milesGreat Deal
$16,686$1,891 Below Market
Sale Kia - Kinston / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S34G9154856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000$1,333 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2016 Cadillac XTS 4dr Luxury features a 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Shale Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61N5S39G9168751
Stock: EH8751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,845$2,459 Below Market
Symes Cadillac - Pasadena / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside AssistanceSilver Coast Metallic 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTRecent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Enough rear legroom to please a livery driver; absorbent ride on rough roads; impressive array of high-tech features; available all-wheel drive; turbocharged V6 brings serious speed; top safety scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S30G9185358
Stock: CP1321
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 8,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,298$2,149 Below Market
Massey Cadillac South - Orlando / Florida
This 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Collection (***ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes Lane Keep Assist; Side Blind Zone Alert; Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Forward Collision Alert; Surround Vision and Safety Alert Seat, CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal color information display; USB ports; auxiliary input jack; Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration; Bose premium 8-speaker system, Heated/Cooled Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. Our website is updated daily to make sure our online inventory is as accurate as possible. The prices online are the same prices that you will find at our dealership. You won't find any funny business at Massey Cadillac! We value your time and rely on our team to make sure everyone has a stress free and hassle free experience. With thousands of Happy Customers Massey Cadillac is one of the Top Cadillac dealers in the nation. Don't settle for less when you can work with a dealer that genuinely cares about giving you the most transparent car buying experience of your life! Call us at 866-939-5521 to schedule your test drive. This vehicle is located just south of the Florida Mall at 8819 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S39G9181101
Stock: TG9181101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 11,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$24,000$268 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury Silver Coast Metallic *Back Up Camera*, *Hands Free Calling*, *My Link*, *Bluetooth*, *Leather Seats*, *Remote Engine Start*, *Navigation / GPS*, *XM Satellite Radio*, *Local Trade*, *Alloy Wheels*, *OnStar*, *Bose Premium Audio Package*, 19 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, Automatic Parking Assist, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Park Assist, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 40574 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 18/28 City/Highway MPGThe next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! .Financing is available with low rates and flexible terms, VALUE PRICED SALES, WE PRICE OUR CARS NOT OUR CUSTOMERS. We are located at: 16200 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S39G9158062
Stock: 26859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
