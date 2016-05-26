Used 2016 Cadillac XTS for Sale Near Me

Taylor Cadillac - Toledo / Ohio

Vehicle Details: We are offering for sale this very sharp Cadillac XTS AWD Premium Collection with Navigation, Heads-up and the rare Rear Entertainment DVD. New Tires!! This unit comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. This Cadillac XTS is roomy and has a smooth ride. The performance tuned suspension of this large car handles great on all turns. This unit has very low miles for its year. The vehicle is in great condition. This unit has a clean AutoCheck vehicle history report. Equipment: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Rear Entertainment DVD, Ultraview sunroof and so much more. This model is equipped with all wheel drive. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Cadillac XTS. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This Cadillac XTS has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this vehicle. This 2016 Cadillac XTS is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the vehicle. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the Cadillac XTS. Start this 2016 Cadillac XTS from inside with remote start. This vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. This unit is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this unit. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on it. Packages: TOOL KIT: EMERGENCY WHEEL: 18" X 4" (45.7 CM X 10.2 CM) ALUMINUM SPARE TIRE: COMPACT SPARE; T135/70R18 BW SUNROOF: ULTRAVIEW; POWER ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT DUAL DISPLAY DVD SUNSHADE: POWER; REAR WINDOW SUNSHADES: MANUAL; REAR SIDE WINDOWS Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G61R5S33G9114589

Stock: TC13131

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020