Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

A "REAL" VW feel & drive experience Mike T , 03/31/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the second 92 Eco Diesel I have owned.This one has only 120,000 Klms (75,000 miles) on it and is in new condition. This 92 is naturally aspirated, otherwise no turbo, so you must adapt your driving to the power available. This car is very dependable and great fun to drive, with the good old firm VW feeling. Not a comfortable car, from a cushiony seat point of view, but overall a joy to drive and own.It loves to cruise all day.

VW VW's are the best , 04/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful With 300 miles to the tank of gas who could complain. besides basic maintenace two the car it will get you from point A to B without any problems.

Everything but Electric Edmund , 04/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Overall, it has been a fairly reliable vehicle. Only minor repairs were necessary.

Best Car I Could Buy dalina , 05/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 10 years and going, this car has NEVER left me on the road stranded. Never. Provided there is good maintenance, the car can run forever.