Used 1992 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

16 reviews
A "REAL" VW feel & drive experience

Mike T, 03/31/2005
This is the second 92 Eco Diesel I have owned.This one has only 120,000 Klms (75,000 miles) on it and is in new condition. This 92 is naturally aspirated, otherwise no turbo, so you must adapt your driving to the power available. This car is very dependable and great fun to drive, with the good old firm VW feeling. Not a comfortable car, from a cushiony seat point of view, but overall a joy to drive and own.It loves to cruise all day.

VW

VW's are the best, 04/12/2002
With 300 miles to the tank of gas who could complain. besides basic maintenace two the car it will get you from point A to B without any problems.

Everything but Electric

Edmund, 04/22/2002
Overall, it has been a fairly reliable vehicle. Only minor repairs were necessary.

Best Car I Could Buy

dalina, 05/07/2002
10 years and going, this car has NEVER left me on the road stranded. Never. Provided there is good maintenance, the car can run forever.

Vee-Dub

Legend, 05/28/2002
This is a great base for tuning on the VW platform....there are hundreds of products for customization, and tuning through the web, and in localized shops...if you are looking at one in decent condition....I tell you to buy it! Legend

