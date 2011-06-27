Estimated values
2010 Toyota Yaris 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,974
|$4,192
|$5,006
|Clean
|$2,746
|$3,877
|$4,623
|Average
|$2,289
|$3,246
|$3,858
|Rough
|$1,832
|$2,616
|$3,093
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Yaris 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$4,297
|$5,161
|Clean
|$2,771
|$3,974
|$4,767
|Average
|$2,310
|$3,328
|$3,978
|Rough
|$1,849
|$2,681
|$3,190
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$4,275
|$5,170
|Clean
|$2,706
|$3,953
|$4,775
|Average
|$2,256
|$3,310
|$3,985
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,668
|$3,195
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,763
|$4,049
|$4,907
|Clean
|$2,551
|$3,744
|$4,532
|Average
|$2,126
|$3,136
|$3,782
|Rough
|$1,702
|$2,527
|$3,032
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,335
|$2,947
|$3,365
|Clean
|$2,156
|$2,726
|$3,108
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,282
|$2,594
|Rough
|$1,439
|$1,839
|$2,079
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,241
|$4,546
|$5,419
|Clean
|$2,992
|$4,204
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,494
|$3,521
|$4,177
|Rough
|$1,996
|$2,837
|$3,349