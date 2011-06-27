Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews

Best econo car I've ever driven balls_mckenzie , 07/29/2013 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Lately I've been able to drive my gf's 2010 Yaris sedan auto and I cannot understand why this car ever gets a bad review. The turning radius is so tight, it's insane. The room up front is fine, a little tight in the back, but it's a subcompact. What blew me away most of all is this car's gas mileage. I've found it to be much better than 32 or 33. She has had the car for nearly 3 years - 0 problems. She still gets free oil changes, spent nothing on the upkeep. The ride is comfortable, we drove it on trips - no problem and like I said, the mileage is unreal. I own a '06 Xb with the same exact engine. 100K plus miles - zero problems. It's the reliability, that's why people buy it. Report Abuse

GO YARIS! nickac , 01/31/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I traded an Infiniti G35 for a yaris, which might seem like a huge difference, and it was. However, I been very happy with this decision. I constantly am averaging 31.5 mpg in the city and about 39 highway, which is fantastic. The reliability I cant say much about yet because my car only has 4300 miles, but it starts up in sub zero temps and hasn't given me trouble yet. The car feels solid for a cheap car. I hate how all the reviewers knock this car because it really is not that bad. It is affordable, practical, reliable, and excellent on gas. Despite toyotas recalls, I still think they are far superior than many other brands. For example, Nissan, GM, Ford, and mazda. Yaris is a great car!

Yaris does all things very well for very little $$$ hkyang , 03/23/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful COMFORT: The sedan has longest wheelbase in its EPA class, allowing it THE most rearseat legroom in its class. Check specs! This makes more than comfortable road trips with family or friends. CONVENIENCE: Yaris sedan trunk BIGGER THAN COROLLA's! Check specs! Much is made of Honda FIT's cargo space, but on vacation with your family of four, FIT is reduced to being just another hatchback: LESS trunk space than a sedan, unless you WANT to cram the back so full you can't see out the rear! PERFORMANCE: Only thing that beats YarisSEDAN's turning circle is a Yaris 3-dr HATCH. Only thing that beats Yaris MPG is the all-new, Made in Mexico, Fix Or Repair Daily Focus. Yaris is tried 'n true.

Great car for a college commuter! Chris Hall , 07/10/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought a 2010 Yaris Sedan for my Daughter. She is a college student and the Yaris has been a fantastic car for her. Very reliable and fuel efficient. She is very happy with this vehicle, have owned for 1-1/2 years and no problems at all! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability