Used 2010 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews

4.6
47 reviews
Best econo car I've ever driven

balls_mckenzie, 07/29/2013
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

Lately I've been able to drive my gf's 2010 Yaris sedan auto and I cannot understand why this car ever gets a bad review. The turning radius is so tight, it's insane. The room up front is fine, a little tight in the back, but it's a subcompact. What blew me away most of all is this car's gas mileage. I've found it to be much better than 32 or 33. She has had the car for nearly 3 years - 0 problems. She still gets free oil changes, spent nothing on the upkeep. The ride is comfortable, we drove it on trips - no problem and like I said, the mileage is unreal. I own a '06 Xb with the same exact engine. 100K plus miles - zero problems. It's the reliability, that's why people buy it.

GO YARIS!

nickac, 01/31/2011
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I traded an Infiniti G35 for a yaris, which might seem like a huge difference, and it was. However, I been very happy with this decision. I constantly am averaging 31.5 mpg in the city and about 39 highway, which is fantastic. The reliability I cant say much about yet because my car only has 4300 miles, but it starts up in sub zero temps and hasn't given me trouble yet. The car feels solid for a cheap car. I hate how all the reviewers knock this car because it really is not that bad. It is affordable, practical, reliable, and excellent on gas. Despite toyotas recalls, I still think they are far superior than many other brands. For example, Nissan, GM, Ford, and mazda. Yaris is a great car!

Yaris does all things very well for very little $$$

hkyang, 03/23/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

COMFORT: The sedan has longest wheelbase in its EPA class, allowing it THE most rearseat legroom in its class. Check specs! This makes more than comfortable road trips with family or friends. CONVENIENCE: Yaris sedan trunk BIGGER THAN COROLLA's! Check specs! Much is made of Honda FIT's cargo space, but on vacation with your family of four, FIT is reduced to being just another hatchback: LESS trunk space than a sedan, unless you WANT to cram the back so full you can't see out the rear! PERFORMANCE: Only thing that beats YarisSEDAN's turning circle is a Yaris 3-dr HATCH. Only thing that beats Yaris MPG is the all-new, Made in Mexico, Fix Or Repair Daily Focus. Yaris is tried 'n true.

Great car for a college commuter!

Chris Hall, 07/10/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2010 Yaris Sedan for my Daughter. She is a college student and the Yaris has been a fantastic car for her. Very reliable and fuel efficient. She is very happy with this vehicle, have owned for 1-1/2 years and no problems at all!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
A Great little car with excellent MPG !

Name withheld, 01/02/2019
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I had a Mercedes that was crossing over the warranty line (50K) and knew that beautiful, eye catching car was going to start costing money...BIG money. Along came this little gem, with only 12,000 miles and at a steal of a price, so I had to snap it up. I still had the MB at the time, but got rid of it a few months later. The Yaris has been stingy on gas, very solid feeling and driving and really quite a little champ on the road. About 10 years back I had a Mini Cooper and loved how it just stuck to turns. This car is not a mini Cooper, but it's ok and within 85-90% of those same handling characteristics. Roomy inside and fairly comfortable for what it is. Lots of interior cubby hole storage for knicknacks. It has traction control, which came in handy when we had a violent heavy rainstorm a few months back - I'd recommend you stay in the slow lane when those situations occur. This is a light car and in times of very heavy rain will slip on steep hills. Every car has drawbacks, including this one: 1) Although it has a tilt steering wheel, it does not telescope towards the driver (was fixed on the 2012 model), 2) the 4 speed auto, although bullet proof is just...meh. 3) And lastly, the car could have better noise proofing. But all that washes away every time I fill up the car: Regular gas, and with a 350 mile commute every week, I can do it on a single tank of gas and a monthly budget of @ $160/mo. It's what I need right now to make my commute life trouble free and help me save for retirement. Summary: Manage your expectations and you will find this car super reliable, cost-efficient and extremely beneficial in everyday needs. Of course, it has no "wow" factor, but this is about looking at a car for what it should be: a transportation tool. Updated at 45,000 miles: No breakdowns or component failures. MPG is consistent as reported previously. One crank starting. I religiously change the oil and do it in 10 minutes flat - piece of cake. Sons bought me a sway bar and now I'm thinking about fog lights and the 8 spoke OEM wheels to dress it up a little. Its a keeper.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
