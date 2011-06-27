Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Can't give it up
We just wrapped up a 5500 mile summer road trip from Texas to Canada, through the north east, down the east coast and back. We are a family of 4 and we couldn't have done this without our Sequoia. We took out one of the back row seats & folded up the passenger side middle row seat. The kids were in two different rows and we had coolers for food & drinks. The truck is roomy enough for all of us to spread out for the long haul. Awesome. PLUS, we have never, ever had an engine problem. We replaced the back window motor, but that's it. GREAT truck. Can't imagine having another vehicle.
Wow what a vehicle!
I have owned my Sequoia since new and have just rolled over 300,000 Miles! This vehicle has been a real workhorse with 5 kids (4 girls - imagine the luggage) and numerous vacations. It has never let us down! The only mechanical issues I have had has been replacement of rear wheel seals twice and front ball joints (due to recall). I can't say enough good things about this vehicle. When clean, it still looks new inside and out. I have never garage kept, but paint in excellent shape. I have found that the rear door window is often faulty, but it is usually not the motor as you'll see on other posts. About 200k miles ago, I put some dieelectric grease in the motor connector prob. solved.
Smooth ride! Watch your wallet.
i bought my seq used it was a 2002 sr5 with all bells! My only concern is the brakes. I have had to replace pads twice in one year and rotors once. I do drive quiet a bit. I bought the car with 23k it has 63K in a little over a year. But the car is a joy to drive, very smooth, like the lexus. Had to replace battery, I left on the lights, tires, and brakes.. The car is defint reliable. I would def by another. But only used. The gas will murder your wallet. At aound 3.00 a gallon, you're looking at 85.00 to fill. Brakes run about 200-400, tires are 500.00. So we are buying a smaller car for commuting purposes. The SUV will be for trips and weekends only.
Super SUV
I bought the Sequoia used with 22,000 miles. The SUV has been super in every aspect except the front brakes, rotors warped three times, the Toyota dealer replaced at no charge to me for both rotors and pads. It is very comfortable on long trips for front and rear passengers. The average mpg is 16 that I can live with. Hauling my travel trailer it gets 11 mpg, still ok in my book, since the trailer weighs 5,500 lbs fully loaded. I have had no problem with the engine and transmission, both run very smooth.
One of the best!
We bought our 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4x4 New and have been all over the US threw a snow storm on I40 from Flagstaff AZ to Texas and never-never slipped a wheel and Fords-Chev-Cad- SUV's tried to follow me and ended up stuck on the side of the road ! Believe me the snow was deep and the interstate was closed! This is by far the best and safest SUV on the road! Thank you TOYOTA from the Amerson family,
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019