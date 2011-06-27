  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,265
See Sequoia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,265
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.3/443.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,265
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,265
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,265
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,265
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Front head room41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5070 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance10 in.
Height73.2 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track66.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,265
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,265
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,265
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sequoia Inventory

Related Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles