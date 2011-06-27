Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,265
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|339.3/443.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|62.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|65.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|128.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5070 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|27 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1430 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19 degrees
|Length
|203.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10 in.
|Height
|73.2 in.
|Wheel base
|118.1 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Rear track
|66.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/70R16 tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
