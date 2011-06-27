Used 2010 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

A bulletproof toaster on wheels Daniel Karol , 11/06/2015 II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful I went from owning a Bentley GT straight to a Prius III (for cost cut back reasons). All my friends of course laughed and the surprise was fun for everyone. But the choice was truly a good experience. I have to say the hybrid tech is what all cars should have today and this car has the best, seamless integration. Of course the MPG is what people buy this for and yes it does go forever for $20.00. This car is a no brainer to buy for anyone who would like to spend next to nothing. I bought this car used with very little milage. In my opinion I would not recommend to pay MSRP for this car if you are considering it, simply buy a few years older with little milage. I cannot recommend its asking price because you just wont feel good about laying down 35+K for this if you are a car guy. As far as performance, there is none, forget it. Its extremely slow and sounds like the little 4 cylinder is having a hard time. Interior works but its extremely plain and feels like tupperware. Plastics all around. All of the interior fabrics are awful especially the light tan, stains extremely easy and turns dirty. I recommend seat covers. The seats are also not comfortable at all especially for long drives. There is zero luxury in this car, literally none. I dont' care if you go for leather seats option, there is nothing about this car that says luxury. You will feel simple, like your wearing cheap shorts and a t shirt from Walmart. If you are a self respecting person and want to feel great, do not get this car. The hatchback design with seats folded down means you can pretty much stuff your whole bedroom in it, there is a LOT of space. I put a 70" TV in plus more, the room just never runs out, which is awesome. But, I do have to say that this car is bulletproof and will never let you down. You can do whatever you want with her and she will just work. If your looking for a car for extremely long road trips and getting around town for 2 weeks on one tank of gas you cannot go wrong. If you are a car guy and expects to fall in love with the car, good luck. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Is it a "big little car" or a "little big car?" priuspapa , 02/16/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was "hooked" with my first test-drive. I initially was looking at either the 2010 Sonata or Elantra but the Prius just blew me away with its sophistication and refined performance. So smooooth, quiet, and well-mannered. I've been a compact car man my whole life but have never owned a car as unique as this one. I'm constantly stopped by passers-by who ask me how I like it. My family, friends, and associates are all overly curious about "how it works" and the space-age digital graphic dashboard displays are amazing. I've only had it for 2 months and about 3,000 miles so far but long enough to have opinions - mostly favorable. Report Abuse

Worth every penny Carlos , 09/05/2015 III 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful People say you get what you paid for, but with this car you get so much more, and just so you know that I know what I am talking about I had a Cadillac, 2 Honda civic,, 2 accord 1 camry, 1 Subaru, and a Toyota previa and nothing come near close to this car regarding reliability or economy is not just the gas , the brake pads alone last close to 100.000 miles I have about 110.000 miles and beside regular oil changes and the brakes nothing else, the car run smooth no matter how hot or cold is it, the economy is not the greatest in cold weather but that is a fact in every other car, my only complain would be on the handling and the ride. the steering wheel feels like you are in a boat instead of a car, weird and to keep it in an straight line in bad wether (wind,rain or snow) is a chore who would have tought that a hybrid would be synonymous with poor handling harsh ride and poor driving position. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

100,000 miles and going strong! Luis Esparza , 08/21/2015 II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my second Prius. My first one is a 2005. But right at 100k miles the expensive to replace door lock actuators have become intermittent! Dealer estimate was $1000 to replace them, with an oil change included... Way too expensive for a part that should survive 1 million cycles or more. Even if I used the door locks 10 times per day, for 5 years, thats 91,250 open and close cycles. My 2005 Prius, my T-100, my 2004 Siena have never had any door lock issues. What is the real story Toyota??? The forums are peppered with faulty door lock stories on the more recent Prius models. My dealer gave me some story that Toyota alerted the service centers that air fresheners affect the electronics and thats why my door lock actuators failed?!?!?! Realy!?!?! Typical actuators are $20 to $50, but Toyota decided to charge $350 each... This is a recall candidate and Toyota should make things right. Except for that, I love my Prius. Thats why I plan to buy another one shortly. My 2005 is at 260,000 miles without any major issue. That is why I am so surprised with my 2010 Prius and the lack of integrity from the service center. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse