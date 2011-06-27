Estimated values
2010 Toyota Prius III 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,245
|$6,939
|$8,015
|Clean
|$4,814
|$6,373
|$7,364
|Average
|$3,953
|$5,239
|$6,062
|Rough
|$3,092
|$4,105
|$4,759
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Prius IV 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,698
|$7,471
|$8,595
|Clean
|$5,230
|$6,861
|$7,897
|Average
|$4,295
|$5,640
|$6,500
|Rough
|$3,359
|$4,419
|$5,104
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Prius I 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,296
|$7,250
|$8,490
|Clean
|$4,861
|$6,657
|$7,800
|Average
|$3,991
|$5,473
|$6,421
|Rough
|$3,122
|$4,289
|$5,041
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Prius V 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,882
|$7,790
|$9,001
|Clean
|$5,399
|$7,154
|$8,269
|Average
|$4,433
|$5,881
|$6,807
|Rough
|$3,467
|$4,608
|$5,344
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Prius II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,835
|$7,764
|$8,989
|Clean
|$5,356
|$7,130
|$8,259
|Average
|$4,398
|$5,861
|$6,798
|Rough
|$3,440
|$4,593
|$5,338