2017 Toyota Prius Prime Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding fuel economy
- Longer all-electric driving range than previous generation
- As hybrids go, the brake action is pretty natural
- Revised styling is better than base Prius
- Excessive road noise
- High trunk liftover
- The extra weight is noticeable from behind the wheel
- Seats four people
- the regular Prius (and Volt) seat five
Which Prius Prime does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Compared to the base Prius, the Prius Prime packs a larger battery that supports approximately 25 miles of electric-only range and, crucially, can be recharged by plugging into an electrical port. Replenishing the battery via a regular wall 120-volt socket takes about 5.5 hours, while a Level 2 (240-volt) charger shortens this time to a little more than two hours. Of course, you could also choose to never plug it in and simply refuel with gasoline, and it will operate simply as a more efficient Prius.
Accommodating the larger lithium-ion battery meant turning the Prius Prime it into a four-seater (the regular Prius seats five) and raising the loading height of its cargo area. To recoup some of the lost cargo space, the Prime is 6.5 inches longer than the base Prius; most of that extra length extends aft of the rear wheels. The bigger battery adds weight, too, a change that the suspension struggles to deal with at times.
2017 Toyota Prius Prime models
The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime is available in three trim levels: Plus, Premium and Advanced.
The Plus trim level isn’t quite bare-bones, but you know you’re in the base model. It has a 7-inch multimedia screen, cloth seats with manual adjustments, Bluetooth, a USB port and keyless entry for the driver only.
Stepping up one rung to the Premium trim level puts you into the Prius Prime’s sweet spot. It includes a power driver seat, an 11.6-inch central touchscreen and upgraded multimedia system, premium synthetic leather (SofTex) seats, automatic headlights, keyless entry on three doors, satellite radio and wireless smartphone charging.
The Advanced trim level adds a raft of technology features: premium audio, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a head-up display, a smartphone app with a charge management system and remote climate control operation, rain-sensing wipers and a semi-automated parking function.
Comfort
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Prius Prime models:
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- This collision avoidance system applies the brakes at speeds below 10 mph if it detects a potential crash.
- Safety Connect
- This subscription-based emergency assistance telematics system includes a variety of services.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
