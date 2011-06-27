So far my favorite generation. The seats are very comfortable. It achieves what you want it to do. Which is great gas mileage. I do recommend a 240 V charger. I got one for less than $300 installed it myself and takes less than two hours to get a full charge of 22-25+ miles of electrical mode. The lane departure assist is fairly weak. I wish it was more assisting in putting the car back in the middle of the road. You do you have to wash your car a lot to keep the sensors clean so they operate properly. I do enjoy the adaptive cruise control. I drive a lot about 30,000 miles a year. I also love the heated steering wheel even more than the heated seats. I like the styling of the car. And the headlights are amazing at lighting up the road and giving you optimal visibility rain or shine. The menu is a little bit confusing at first but you'll get the hang of it. It does give you lots of options on how to customize your settings etc. the big downside is the Chi charger it only works on Samsung phones. Not iPhones. I used to own a 2010 Prius. But This car is far more better looking. The JBL stereo is just so so. Nothing fancy I thought it would be better. It does the job but I wouldn't mind a better upgrade. I average 55 to 60 miles a gallon using hybrid mode. And I get 22 to 25 miles on electrical after I plug it in. One downside is driving fast. After 85,000 miles it still is reliable. I don’t like The tpms monitors especially when you want to swap out and use winter tires that don’t have tpms. Light stays on and can only be reset by dealer or tire shops. You can’t self reset like you think you can. Glad the 2020 models are 5 seaters now. Been pretty trouble free and some things were done under warranty. Brakes still look great but I drive a lot of highway miles

