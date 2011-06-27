  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius Prime
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Prius Prime
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,100
See Prius Prime Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG54
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,100
EPA City MPGe133 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)55/53 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)621.5/598.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG54
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,100
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,100
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Side Splitter/Rocker Moldingsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
15" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Length182.9 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Exterior Colors
  • Hypersonic Red
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blue Magnetism
  • Titanium Glow
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Moonstone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,100
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Prius Prime Inventory

Related Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles