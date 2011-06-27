Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,592
|$20,281
|$22,243
|Clean
|$18,030
|$19,686
|$21,545
|Average
|$16,908
|$18,495
|$20,148
|Rough
|$15,786
|$17,304
|$18,752
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,151
|$18,800
|$20,702
|Clean
|$16,633
|$18,248
|$20,053
|Average
|$15,598
|$17,144
|$18,753
|Rough
|$14,563
|$16,040
|$17,454
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,812
|$22,236
|$23,938
|Clean
|$20,184
|$21,583
|$23,187
|Average
|$18,928
|$20,278
|$21,684
|Rough
|$17,672
|$18,972
|$20,181