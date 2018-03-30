I bought a Prius Prime about a month ago and have been using it to do my 20-mile (each way) commute since then. I charge it overnight using a regular 120v plug next to my driveway. I wanted a no-nonsense commuting car that would be reliable. I leased two other Toyota hybrids before this: a Camry and a Rav4. It came down to the Prime vs. the Chevy Volt. I liked the much longer EV range of the Chevy and many reviews said that it was zippier than the Prius. In the end, though, I went with the Prius because I'm pretty sold on Toyota reliability. So far the car has met or exceeded my expectations. It gets about 20-25 miles on a full electric charge and I've found the MPG while running on gas to be anywhere in the 50-60 range. The driving is not spectacular but I've seen reviews who said its acceleration is too slow to be safe and that is just complete nonsense. It's fine. It's comfortable inside and I'm loving the adaptive cruise control that comes standard. It makes cruise control practical in a metropolitan region like mine (NY suburb). I'll mention three minor annoyances that I've encountered so far: 1. the engine is a bit loud when running on gas mode 2. The car makes an annoying beeping sound inside of the cabin (not outside) while backing up. 3. The trim around the bottom of the car is very low to the ground so it scrapes against the ground when I'm turning into my (steep) driveway from the street. Other than that, I'm happy with my choice. I went a full three weeks commuting and running errands before I had to fill the tank, which is awesome! The last thing I will mention is that what you get with the "base" trim is great - heated seats, all of the radar safety-stuff, and so on. It's a good deal. Sorry, one more positive and two negatives. The positive: I'm 6'2" and I fit just fine in the front. The negatives: very limited storage space in the hatchback and only two seats in the rear.

Read more