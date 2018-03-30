2018 Toyota Prius Prime Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of EV range
- Comfortable front seats
- Priced lower than most other plug-ins
- Slow acceleration and noisy engine
- Small cargo area
- Infotainment system's poor layout and smartphone integration
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Prius Prime does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
The 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of the regular Prius. It has a bigger battery that you can recharge with an external power source. Doing so gives you the ability to drive about 25 miles on all-electric power before the car switches over to regular hybrid operation. After that, the Prime returns an impressive 54 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Like a standard Prius, the Prius Prime can operate without ever being plugged in. Simply refuel as you go and enjoy the long legs of your journey between fill-ups. Or, if you're able to recharge frequently, you can use the Prius Prime much as you would an all-electric vehicle.
The Prime's styling is a bit different from the regular Prius' (we'd argue it's less goofy-looking, actually), and the seating capacity is down from five passengers in the standard Prius to four. But the driving experience is similar. Still, the bigger battery adds weight, and that has a detrimental effect on handling and acceleration. The battery also reduces maximum cargo capacity compared to the regular Prius.
You'll want to look at a couple of rivals if you're shopping for a plug-in hybrid. The Chevrolet Volt is sportier to drive and has a longer electric range than the Prime, but overall fuel economy with the Volt is lower and the price is higher. Honda's new Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is another top contender. Overall, the 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is a solid pick if you're shopping for an efficient and affordable plug-in hybrid.
2018 Toyota Prius Prime models
The 2018 Toyota Prius Prime is available in three trim levels: Plus, Premium and Advanced. All share the same hybrid powertrain and perform identically, so the differences among them boil down to features. That is, the Plus is obviously the value play of the range, but it has a decent list of standard features. The Premium, meanwhile, brings a few key comfort-oriented items. The Advanced trim level adds a lot of features that will surely appeal to tech-savvy buyers, though they come at a big increase in price.
All Prius Primes have a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. Total system output is 121 horsepower, which drives the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission. The EPA estimates the Prime can drive up to 25 miles using pure electric power. Fully charging the battery takes 5 hours and 30 minutes using a 120-volt power source or a little more than 2 hours with 240 volts.
The Plus trim level starts you out with 15-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic climate control, keyless access (driver's door only) and start, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. A suite of driver safety aids, called Toyota Safety Sense P, is also standard and includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.
Stepping up one rung to the Premium trim level puts you into the Prius Prime's sweet spot. It includes a power driver's seat, an 11.6-inch central touchscreen and upgraded infotainment system, simulated leather (SofTex) upholstery, keyless entry on the other three doors, satellite radio and wireless smartphone charging.
The Advanced trim level adds on a premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a head-up display, a smartphone app with a charge management system and remote-control climate operation, automatic wipers and a semiautomated parking function.
Trim tested
Driving6.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Prius Prime.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Prius Prime models:
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Bundles a variety of standard driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and mitigation.
- Safety Connect
- This subscription-based emergency assistance telematics system includes a variety of services.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver if a car is in an adjacent lane when a turn signal is activated.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Prius Prime
Related Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019