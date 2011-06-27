Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews
My new hybrid
Hybrid, Power, Reliability, and Comfort
We have owned the Toyota brand Hybrid technology in our 2007 Prius for 190k miles now...and are quite familiar with it from a consumer's aspect. We LOVE it! So when it came time to replace our Ford Explorer (which was one repair after another for 15 years), I did a LOT of research into a replacement vehicle with AWD for our steep driveway, towing capacity for my occasional trips to the lawnmower repair shop and dump, and also possessing a few bells and whistles, and throw in some "Hybridness" to boot! The "Limited" trim package in the 2014 Highlander is absolutely luxurious with leather upholstery, fanny warmers, moon roof, captain style middle row seats, and premium JBL sound system. Having Toyota's hybrid package on-board is just gravy....thus far averaging 27.5 mpg with my driving, yet having the power and response of the V-6 3.5 l engine to utilize at my whim and when it snows......very Powerful! The Certified Pre-Owned comprehensive warranty package we purchased make this thing good to go for the next 125k miles! Peace of mind. Joy of driving. Update: August, 2018: Still rides very smooth, quiet, and comfortable. It is an absolute pleasure to drive. Would highly recommend this vehicle to everyone. It is proving better than all my research on it ahead of purchase. Five stars are not enough to rate this vehicle!
Tardis
“Bigger on the inside than the outside” The car is spacious for our family, the third row seating is nice to have and one of the main reasons we upgraded to a Highlander Hybrid. The fuel efficiency is awesome for a AWD vehicle of this size and I’m not sure there are any others out there like this except maybe the hybrid pathfinder. We get an average of 27 MPG and the children love the television and rear seat temperature controls. And the heated and cooled seats are pretty luxurious. All in all quite a nice surprise from Toyota.
