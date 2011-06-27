Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,431
|$27,304
|$29,895
|Clean
|$23,584
|$26,333
|$28,801
|Average
|$21,890
|$24,393
|$26,614
|Rough
|$20,196
|$22,452
|$24,426
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,999
|$25,895
|$28,504
|Clean
|$22,202
|$24,974
|$27,461
|Average
|$20,607
|$23,134
|$25,376
|Rough
|$19,013
|$21,293
|$23,290