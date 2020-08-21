Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
- 85,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,944$2,847 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G31EF186115
Stock: U55053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 68,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,499
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather featuring BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND CD PLAYER includes USB port and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones, Back-Up Camera, Leather, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Rear Parking Aid, Mp3 Player, Keyless Entry, Sat Radio, Alloy Wheels, and more. Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR1EF147891
Stock: TEF147891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,388 Below Market
John Howard Subaru - Morgantown / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G36EF132132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,599$1,709 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Driver Confidence Package Driver Confidence Package #2 Audio System; Buick Intellilink Radio With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo And CD Player Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Automatic Collision Preparation Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Champagne Silver Metallic Cruise Control; Adaptive; Full Speed Range Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Fog Lamps; Front Halogen With Projector Technology Forward Collision Alert Head-Up Display Headlamps; Articulating Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge (Hid); Xenon Projector Lamps With Adaptive Forward Lighting; Flash-To-Pass Feature Lane Departure Warning Light Neutral; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Premium I Preferred Equipment Group Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Seats; Front Bucket Side Blind Zone Alert With Lane Change Alert Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G32EF197625
Stock: EF197625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 101,117 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995$1,841 Below Market
Moss Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G33EF146970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$2,064 Below Market
B & D Auto on Cornhusker - Lincoln / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G38EF137195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,988$2,045 Below Market
DELLA Toyota - Plattsburgh / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5G31EF165536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,700$643 Below Market
Tyme Auto - Plymouth / Michigan
Is that a....No, it's a Buick! And it could be yours! Come check it out or give us a call at 734-455-5566 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5G30EF228965
Stock: 228965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,308 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
Marx Motors - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GRXEF163667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,762$911 Below Market
Thompson Buick GMC - Raleigh / North Carolina
The safety of our customers and team members at Thompson Automotive Group is our highest priority and we are increasing our cleaning protocols. We are closely following the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines and recommendations. We have instructed our team members to stay home if they are sick, and to be vigilant about personal and dealership cleanliness. Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed throughout our dealerships to allow customers and team members to clean their hands frequently. We have asked our team members to temporarily refrain from shaking hands with customers and others. We have increased the disinfectant cleaning frequency for all high-volume, high-touch areas, including display vehicles, door handles, paper towel dispensers, vanity tops, and counters. Our staff is required to engage in good hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We have distributed critical information to key staff members and business partners to help prevent communicable sicknesses throughout our dealership. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats. Odometer is 57670 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Thompson Automotive Group born in Raleigh, serving the Triangle since 1956.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR6EF228465
Stock: U28465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 60,923 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$14,495$1,475 Below Market
Jim Marsh Kia - Las Vegas / Nevada
: $900 below Kelley Blue Book! ONLY 60,923 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO. STEERING, POWER. WHY BUY FROM US: Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control, STEERING, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes USB port and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones (STD), 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18" Sterling Silver painted aluminum wheels. E85 FlexFuel capability is not available in CA, CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT and WA.). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "One of our favorites in this segment is the 2014 Buick LaCrosse, whose highlights include neatly tailored styling, a well-trimmed cabin and a very smooth and quiet ride." -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G37EF220662
Stock: K2841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 87,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,894$1,049 Below Market
Hawkins Chevrolet - Danville / Pennsylvania
REDUCED FROM $16,995! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO... SUNROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UV6) Head-Up Display, (T3U) front halogen fog lamps with and (T4F) Xenon High-intensity Discharge (HID) articulating headlamps, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #2 includes (KSG) adaptive cruise control, (UGN) Automatic Collision Preparation and Safety Alert Seat, SUNROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes USB port and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD). Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $16,995. MORE ABOUT US: Thank you for choosing Hawkins Chevrolet, the home of the Price Promise, where we guarantee complete satisfaction with each visit in every department! Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5G33EF122686
Stock: 47880B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 31,797 miles
$14,998$1,083 Below Market
Dublin Buick GMC - Dublin / California
120 Amp Alternator, 2.64 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc w/Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Lower Active Grille Shutters, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Maintenance Free 60AH Battery w/Rundown Protection, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Outlet Hidden Exhaust, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Champagne Silver Metallic 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G34EF140915
Stock: 64640A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 27,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995$1,042 Below Market
Van Buren Buick GMC - Garden City Park / New York
This Black 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group might be just the sedan awd for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. The exterior is a dazzling black. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Contact Information: Van Buren Buick GMC, 2257Jerico Turnpike, Garden City Park, NY, 11040, Phone: 8662235291, E-mail: 119260@gmtorque.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5G3XEF108171
Stock: 43807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 61,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,625$1,005 Below Market
Ray Laks Honda - Orchard Park / New York
Leather trim, WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and LIGHT NEUTRAL/COCOA ACCENTS interior. ONLY 61,776 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO... Rear Air, WHEELS, 19" (48.3 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM... STEERING, POWER. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: WHEELS, 19" (48.3 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, STEERING, POWER, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes USB port and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18" Sterling Silver painted aluminum wheels. E85 FlexFuel capability is not available in CA, CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NJ, NY, OR, PA, RI, VT and WA.), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control. WHY BUY FROM US: Our dedication as a dealership is first and foremost to you, our customer, with award winning Honda sales, service, and parts teams working together to make your Ray Laks Honda experience unlike any other. When you think of Honda in Buffalo, think of Ray Laks, Buffalo's first and most respected Honda dealer, serving Buffalo Honda customers, Niagara Falls Honda customers, and Jamestown Honda customers since 1971. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check or a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/. Plus tax, title & license with approved credit. Doc fee $75.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G39EF201188
Stock: EF201188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 121,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,300$524 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
NEW CAR TRADE IN, REGULARLY SERVICED, 1 OWNER CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, LIKE NEW TIRES, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, 2 KEYS PROVIDED, EXCEPTIONALLY CARED FOR, EXTREMELY NICE CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT. ADULT DRIVEN DAILY AND TRADED FOR A NEW HONDA. EXTREMELY WELL AND METICULOUSLY CARED FOR. LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ON OUR FREE CARFAX REPORT. COME SEE THIS LUCKY FIND. THIS WON'T LAST LONG!. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Buick LaCrosse
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G34EF130797
Stock: H21189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 81,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,985$1,022 Below Market
Star Cadillac - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
SUNROOF, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, NON-SMOKER, ADULT DRIVEN, ODOR FREE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, USB PORT, SATELLITE RADIO, MEMORY SETTINGS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, DUAL POWER SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR PARK ASSIST, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MP3, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, Adaptive Cruise Control, Articulating Headlamps, Automatic Collision Preparation, Driver Confidence Package # 1, Driver Confidence Package # 2, Forward Collision Alert, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Head-Up Display, Oversized Power Sunroof, Real Wood Trim, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Suede Headliner, Ultra Luxury Package, Wheels: 20' Machine-Faced Silver Painted Aluminum, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Projector Headlamps. 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group White 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4D Sedan Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G34EF190198
Stock: Q400182B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 90,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,989$1,112 Below Market
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $11,989 * * 2014 ** Buick * * LaCrosse * * Leather * Featuring a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, heated seats, and stability control, be sure to take a look at this 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather before it's gone. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. It has mileage with 18 MPG in the city and 28 MPG on the highway. Exhibiting a sharp beige exterior and a choccachino interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. This sedan is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G31EF306047
Stock: 4845A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
