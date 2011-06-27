  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,995$38,819$43,162
Clean$34,153$37,885$42,114
Average$32,470$36,018$40,019
Rough$30,788$34,151$37,924
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,232$48,797$51,726
Clean$45,120$47,624$50,471
Average$42,897$45,276$47,960
Rough$40,674$42,929$45,449
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,877$39,797$44,250
Clean$35,014$38,840$43,176
Average$33,289$36,925$41,028
Rough$31,564$35,011$38,880
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,497$37,227$39,206
Clean$34,643$36,331$38,254
Average$32,937$34,541$36,351
Rough$31,230$32,750$34,447
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,509$39,390$43,798
Clean$34,655$38,443$42,734
Average$32,948$36,548$40,608
Rough$31,240$34,653$38,482
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,155$46,854$48,805
Clean$44,070$45,727$47,621
Average$41,898$43,473$45,252
Rough$39,727$41,220$42,882
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,318$51,312$54,727
Clean$47,156$50,078$53,399
Average$44,833$47,609$50,742
Rough$42,509$45,141$48,086
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,282$32,482$36,116
Clean$28,578$31,701$35,240
Average$27,170$30,138$33,486
Rough$25,762$28,576$31,733
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,507$53,061$57,110
Clean$48,316$51,785$55,724
Average$45,936$49,232$52,951
Rough$43,555$46,680$50,179
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,429$33,754$37,531
Clean$29,698$32,943$36,620
Average$28,234$31,319$34,798
Rough$26,771$29,695$32,976
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,804$26,405$29,359
Clean$23,231$25,770$28,646
Average$22,087$24,500$27,221
Rough$20,942$23,229$25,796
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,745$40,760$45,320
Clean$35,861$39,779$44,220
Average$34,094$37,818$42,020
Rough$32,327$35,858$39,820
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,264$35,790$39,794
Clean$31,488$34,929$38,828
Average$29,937$33,207$36,896
Rough$28,385$31,486$34,965
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,859$38,668$42,995
Clean$34,020$37,738$41,951
Average$32,344$35,878$39,864
Rough$30,668$34,018$37,777
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,323$32,528$36,168
Clean$28,618$31,745$35,290
Average$27,208$30,181$33,534
Rough$25,798$28,616$31,778
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,938$45,412$50,492
Clean$39,953$44,320$49,267
Average$37,985$42,135$46,815
Rough$36,016$39,951$44,364
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,560$33,899$37,692
Clean$29,825$33,084$36,777
Average$28,355$31,453$34,947
Rough$26,886$29,823$33,117
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,200$40,156$44,648
Clean$35,330$39,190$43,564
Average$33,589$37,258$41,397
Rough$31,848$35,327$39,230
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,859$37,560$41,762
Clean$33,045$36,657$40,748
Average$31,417$34,850$38,721
Rough$29,789$33,043$36,694
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,429$33,754$37,531
Clean$29,698$32,943$36,620
Average$28,234$31,319$34,798
Rough$26,771$29,695$32,976
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,735$37,419$40,476
Clean$33,900$36,519$39,494
Average$32,229$34,719$37,529
Rough$30,559$32,919$35,564
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,326$29,202$32,470
Clean$25,693$28,500$31,682
Average$24,427$27,095$30,106
Rough$23,161$25,691$28,530
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,999$37,849$39,961
Clean$35,134$36,938$38,991
Average$33,403$35,118$37,052
Rough$31,672$33,297$35,112
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,935$48,138$51,788
Clean$43,854$46,980$50,531
Average$41,694$44,664$48,017
Rough$39,533$42,349$45,503
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,501$54,095$57,060
Clean$50,263$52,794$55,675
Average$47,786$50,191$52,905
Rough$45,310$47,589$50,135
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,379$28,153$31,303
Clean$24,769$27,476$30,543
Average$23,549$26,121$29,023
Rough$22,328$24,767$27,504
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,591$29,497$32,797
Clean$25,952$28,787$32,001
Average$24,673$27,369$30,409
Rough$23,395$25,950$28,817
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,873$32,027$35,611
Clean$28,179$31,257$34,747
Average$26,790$29,716$33,018
Rough$25,402$28,176$31,289
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,031$45,650$48,638
Clean$41,996$44,552$47,458
Average$39,927$42,356$45,096
Rough$37,858$40,160$42,735
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,904$49,477$52,414
Clean$45,777$48,287$51,142
Average$43,521$45,907$48,597
Rough$41,266$43,527$46,053
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,537$50,076$52,976
Clean$46,394$48,872$51,690
Average$44,108$46,463$49,118
Rough$41,822$44,054$46,547
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,440$33,767$37,544
Clean$29,709$32,955$36,633
Average$28,245$31,330$34,811
Rough$26,781$29,706$32,988
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,461$34,899$38,803
Clean$30,704$34,059$37,861
Average$29,192$32,380$35,978
Rough$27,679$30,702$34,094
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,951$51,491$54,393
Clean$47,774$50,253$53,073
Average$45,420$47,776$50,432
Rough$43,066$45,299$47,792
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,254$52,242$55,650
Clean$48,070$50,985$54,300
Average$45,701$48,472$51,598
Rough$43,333$45,959$48,897
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,338$34,762$38,653
Clean$30,585$33,926$37,714
Average$29,078$32,254$35,838
Rough$27,571$30,582$33,962
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,482$48,812$51,475
Clean$45,365$47,638$50,226
Average$43,129$45,290$47,727
Rough$40,894$42,941$45,228
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,644$45,533$48,827
Clean$41,619$44,438$47,641
Average$39,568$42,248$45,271
Rough$37,518$40,057$42,901
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,324$46,923$49,890
Clean$43,259$45,795$48,679
Average$41,127$43,537$46,257
Rough$38,996$41,280$43,835
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,214$38,733$40,476
Clean$36,319$37,801$39,494
Average$34,529$35,938$37,529
Rough$32,740$34,075$35,564
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,608$33,952$37,752
Clean$29,872$33,136$36,835
Average$28,400$31,503$35,003
Rough$26,928$29,869$33,170
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,100$26,734$29,725
Clean$23,521$26,091$29,003
Average$22,362$24,805$27,560
Rough$21,203$23,519$26,117
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,846$37,206$39,894
Clean$34,009$36,311$38,926
Average$32,333$34,521$36,989
Rough$30,657$32,731$35,053
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,746$37,433$41,621
Clean$32,934$36,532$40,611
Average$31,312$34,732$38,591
Rough$29,689$32,931$36,570
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,770 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,770 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,770 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ram 3500 ranges from $20,942 to $29,359, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.