Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,995
|$38,819
|$43,162
|Clean
|$34,153
|$37,885
|$42,114
|Average
|$32,470
|$36,018
|$40,019
|Rough
|$30,788
|$34,151
|$37,924
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,232
|$48,797
|$51,726
|Clean
|$45,120
|$47,624
|$50,471
|Average
|$42,897
|$45,276
|$47,960
|Rough
|$40,674
|$42,929
|$45,449
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,877
|$39,797
|$44,250
|Clean
|$35,014
|$38,840
|$43,176
|Average
|$33,289
|$36,925
|$41,028
|Rough
|$31,564
|$35,011
|$38,880
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,497
|$37,227
|$39,206
|Clean
|$34,643
|$36,331
|$38,254
|Average
|$32,937
|$34,541
|$36,351
|Rough
|$31,230
|$32,750
|$34,447
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,509
|$39,390
|$43,798
|Clean
|$34,655
|$38,443
|$42,734
|Average
|$32,948
|$36,548
|$40,608
|Rough
|$31,240
|$34,653
|$38,482
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,155
|$46,854
|$48,805
|Clean
|$44,070
|$45,727
|$47,621
|Average
|$41,898
|$43,473
|$45,252
|Rough
|$39,727
|$41,220
|$42,882
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,318
|$51,312
|$54,727
|Clean
|$47,156
|$50,078
|$53,399
|Average
|$44,833
|$47,609
|$50,742
|Rough
|$42,509
|$45,141
|$48,086
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,282
|$32,482
|$36,116
|Clean
|$28,578
|$31,701
|$35,240
|Average
|$27,170
|$30,138
|$33,486
|Rough
|$25,762
|$28,576
|$31,733
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,507
|$53,061
|$57,110
|Clean
|$48,316
|$51,785
|$55,724
|Average
|$45,936
|$49,232
|$52,951
|Rough
|$43,555
|$46,680
|$50,179
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,429
|$33,754
|$37,531
|Clean
|$29,698
|$32,943
|$36,620
|Average
|$28,234
|$31,319
|$34,798
|Rough
|$26,771
|$29,695
|$32,976
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,804
|$26,405
|$29,359
|Clean
|$23,231
|$25,770
|$28,646
|Average
|$22,087
|$24,500
|$27,221
|Rough
|$20,942
|$23,229
|$25,796
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,745
|$40,760
|$45,320
|Clean
|$35,861
|$39,779
|$44,220
|Average
|$34,094
|$37,818
|$42,020
|Rough
|$32,327
|$35,858
|$39,820
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,264
|$35,790
|$39,794
|Clean
|$31,488
|$34,929
|$38,828
|Average
|$29,937
|$33,207
|$36,896
|Rough
|$28,385
|$31,486
|$34,965
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,859
|$38,668
|$42,995
|Clean
|$34,020
|$37,738
|$41,951
|Average
|$32,344
|$35,878
|$39,864
|Rough
|$30,668
|$34,018
|$37,777
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,323
|$32,528
|$36,168
|Clean
|$28,618
|$31,745
|$35,290
|Average
|$27,208
|$30,181
|$33,534
|Rough
|$25,798
|$28,616
|$31,778
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,938
|$45,412
|$50,492
|Clean
|$39,953
|$44,320
|$49,267
|Average
|$37,985
|$42,135
|$46,815
|Rough
|$36,016
|$39,951
|$44,364
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,560
|$33,899
|$37,692
|Clean
|$29,825
|$33,084
|$36,777
|Average
|$28,355
|$31,453
|$34,947
|Rough
|$26,886
|$29,823
|$33,117
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,200
|$40,156
|$44,648
|Clean
|$35,330
|$39,190
|$43,564
|Average
|$33,589
|$37,258
|$41,397
|Rough
|$31,848
|$35,327
|$39,230
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,859
|$37,560
|$41,762
|Clean
|$33,045
|$36,657
|$40,748
|Average
|$31,417
|$34,850
|$38,721
|Rough
|$29,789
|$33,043
|$36,694
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,429
|$33,754
|$37,531
|Clean
|$29,698
|$32,943
|$36,620
|Average
|$28,234
|$31,319
|$34,798
|Rough
|$26,771
|$29,695
|$32,976
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,735
|$37,419
|$40,476
|Clean
|$33,900
|$36,519
|$39,494
|Average
|$32,229
|$34,719
|$37,529
|Rough
|$30,559
|$32,919
|$35,564
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,326
|$29,202
|$32,470
|Clean
|$25,693
|$28,500
|$31,682
|Average
|$24,427
|$27,095
|$30,106
|Rough
|$23,161
|$25,691
|$28,530
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,999
|$37,849
|$39,961
|Clean
|$35,134
|$36,938
|$38,991
|Average
|$33,403
|$35,118
|$37,052
|Rough
|$31,672
|$33,297
|$35,112
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,935
|$48,138
|$51,788
|Clean
|$43,854
|$46,980
|$50,531
|Average
|$41,694
|$44,664
|$48,017
|Rough
|$39,533
|$42,349
|$45,503
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,501
|$54,095
|$57,060
|Clean
|$50,263
|$52,794
|$55,675
|Average
|$47,786
|$50,191
|$52,905
|Rough
|$45,310
|$47,589
|$50,135
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,379
|$28,153
|$31,303
|Clean
|$24,769
|$27,476
|$30,543
|Average
|$23,549
|$26,121
|$29,023
|Rough
|$22,328
|$24,767
|$27,504
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,591
|$29,497
|$32,797
|Clean
|$25,952
|$28,787
|$32,001
|Average
|$24,673
|$27,369
|$30,409
|Rough
|$23,395
|$25,950
|$28,817
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,873
|$32,027
|$35,611
|Clean
|$28,179
|$31,257
|$34,747
|Average
|$26,790
|$29,716
|$33,018
|Rough
|$25,402
|$28,176
|$31,289
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,031
|$45,650
|$48,638
|Clean
|$41,996
|$44,552
|$47,458
|Average
|$39,927
|$42,356
|$45,096
|Rough
|$37,858
|$40,160
|$42,735
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,904
|$49,477
|$52,414
|Clean
|$45,777
|$48,287
|$51,142
|Average
|$43,521
|$45,907
|$48,597
|Rough
|$41,266
|$43,527
|$46,053
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,537
|$50,076
|$52,976
|Clean
|$46,394
|$48,872
|$51,690
|Average
|$44,108
|$46,463
|$49,118
|Rough
|$41,822
|$44,054
|$46,547
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,440
|$33,767
|$37,544
|Clean
|$29,709
|$32,955
|$36,633
|Average
|$28,245
|$31,330
|$34,811
|Rough
|$26,781
|$29,706
|$32,988
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,461
|$34,899
|$38,803
|Clean
|$30,704
|$34,059
|$37,861
|Average
|$29,192
|$32,380
|$35,978
|Rough
|$27,679
|$30,702
|$34,094
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,951
|$51,491
|$54,393
|Clean
|$47,774
|$50,253
|$53,073
|Average
|$45,420
|$47,776
|$50,432
|Rough
|$43,066
|$45,299
|$47,792
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,254
|$52,242
|$55,650
|Clean
|$48,070
|$50,985
|$54,300
|Average
|$45,701
|$48,472
|$51,598
|Rough
|$43,333
|$45,959
|$48,897
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,338
|$34,762
|$38,653
|Clean
|$30,585
|$33,926
|$37,714
|Average
|$29,078
|$32,254
|$35,838
|Rough
|$27,571
|$30,582
|$33,962
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,482
|$48,812
|$51,475
|Clean
|$45,365
|$47,638
|$50,226
|Average
|$43,129
|$45,290
|$47,727
|Rough
|$40,894
|$42,941
|$45,228
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,644
|$45,533
|$48,827
|Clean
|$41,619
|$44,438
|$47,641
|Average
|$39,568
|$42,248
|$45,271
|Rough
|$37,518
|$40,057
|$42,901
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,324
|$46,923
|$49,890
|Clean
|$43,259
|$45,795
|$48,679
|Average
|$41,127
|$43,537
|$46,257
|Rough
|$38,996
|$41,280
|$43,835
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,214
|$38,733
|$40,476
|Clean
|$36,319
|$37,801
|$39,494
|Average
|$34,529
|$35,938
|$37,529
|Rough
|$32,740
|$34,075
|$35,564
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,608
|$33,952
|$37,752
|Clean
|$29,872
|$33,136
|$36,835
|Average
|$28,400
|$31,503
|$35,003
|Rough
|$26,928
|$29,869
|$33,170
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,100
|$26,734
|$29,725
|Clean
|$23,521
|$26,091
|$29,003
|Average
|$22,362
|$24,805
|$27,560
|Rough
|$21,203
|$23,519
|$26,117
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,846
|$37,206
|$39,894
|Clean
|$34,009
|$36,311
|$38,926
|Average
|$32,333
|$34,521
|$36,989
|Rough
|$30,657
|$32,731
|$35,053
Estimated values
2018 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,746
|$37,433
|$41,621
|Clean
|$32,934
|$36,532
|$40,611
|Average
|$31,312
|$34,732
|$38,591
|Rough
|$29,689
|$32,931
|$36,570