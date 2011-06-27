Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,727
|$27,600
|$31,391
|Clean
|$22,893
|$26,623
|$30,253
|Average
|$21,225
|$24,669
|$27,979
|Rough
|$19,557
|$22,714
|$25,704
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,687
|$24,064
|$27,369
|Clean
|$19,960
|$23,212
|$26,377
|Average
|$18,505
|$21,508
|$24,394
|Rough
|$17,051
|$19,804
|$22,411
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,956
|$38,336
|$43,601
|Clean
|$31,797
|$36,979
|$42,022
|Average
|$29,480
|$34,264
|$38,862
|Rough
|$27,163
|$31,550
|$35,702
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,443
|$28,432
|$32,338
|Clean
|$23,584
|$27,426
|$31,166
|Average
|$21,865
|$25,412
|$28,823
|Rough
|$20,147
|$23,399
|$26,479
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,230
|$41,283
|$46,238
|Clean
|$34,957
|$39,821
|$44,563
|Average
|$32,409
|$36,898
|$41,212
|Rough
|$29,862
|$33,974
|$37,861
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,130
|$29,233
|$33,248
|Clean
|$24,247
|$28,198
|$32,043
|Average
|$22,480
|$26,128
|$29,634
|Rough
|$20,713
|$24,058
|$27,225
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,907
|$31,298
|$35,597
|Clean
|$25,961
|$30,190
|$34,307
|Average
|$24,069
|$27,974
|$31,728
|Rough
|$22,177
|$25,758
|$29,148
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,635
|$29,820
|$33,915
|Clean
|$24,734
|$28,764
|$32,686
|Average
|$22,932
|$26,652
|$30,228
|Rough
|$21,129
|$24,541
|$27,771
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,193
|$39,796
|$44,313
|Clean
|$33,956
|$38,387
|$42,708
|Average
|$31,481
|$35,569
|$39,497
|Rough
|$29,007
|$32,751
|$36,286
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,143
|$36,600
|$40,971
|Clean
|$31,013
|$35,304
|$39,486
|Average
|$28,753
|$32,713
|$36,517
|Rough
|$26,493
|$30,121
|$33,548
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,619
|$33,291
|$37,863
|Clean
|$27,613
|$32,112
|$36,491
|Average
|$25,601
|$29,755
|$33,747
|Rough
|$23,589
|$27,397
|$31,004
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,648
|$30,780
|$33,862
|Clean
|$26,676
|$29,690
|$32,635
|Average
|$24,732
|$27,511
|$30,181
|Rough
|$22,788
|$25,331
|$27,728
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,479
|$34,291
|$39,001
|Clean
|$28,443
|$33,077
|$37,588
|Average
|$26,370
|$30,649
|$34,762
|Rough
|$24,297
|$28,221
|$31,935
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,130
|$29,233
|$33,248
|Clean
|$24,247
|$28,198
|$32,043
|Average
|$22,480
|$26,128
|$29,634
|Rough
|$20,713
|$24,058
|$27,225
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,655
|$32,170
|$36,588
|Clean
|$26,683
|$31,031
|$35,262
|Average
|$24,739
|$28,753
|$32,611
|Rough
|$22,794
|$26,475
|$29,960
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,599
|$25,125
|$28,576
|Clean
|$20,840
|$24,235
|$27,541
|Average
|$19,321
|$22,456
|$25,470
|Rough
|$17,803
|$20,677
|$23,399
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,190
|$28,140
|$32,004
|Clean
|$23,340
|$27,143
|$30,844
|Average
|$21,639
|$25,151
|$28,525
|Rough
|$19,939
|$23,158
|$26,206
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,986
|$34,881
|$39,671
|Clean
|$28,932
|$33,646
|$38,234
|Average
|$26,824
|$31,176
|$35,359
|Rough
|$24,715
|$28,706
|$32,484
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,607
|$34,440
|$39,170
|Clean
|$28,566
|$33,221
|$37,751
|Average
|$26,485
|$30,782
|$34,912
|Rough
|$24,403
|$28,344
|$32,074
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,452
|$41,988
|$47,410
|Clean
|$35,171
|$40,502
|$45,692
|Average
|$32,608
|$37,528
|$42,257
|Rough
|$30,045
|$34,555
|$38,821
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,757
|$37,480
|$41,144
|Clean
|$32,570
|$36,153
|$39,654
|Average
|$30,197
|$33,499
|$36,672
|Rough
|$27,823
|$30,845
|$33,691
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,031
|$31,440
|$35,755
|Clean
|$26,081
|$30,327
|$34,459
|Average
|$24,180
|$28,101
|$31,868
|Rough
|$22,280
|$25,874
|$29,277
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,808
|$25,368
|$28,852
|Clean
|$21,042
|$24,470
|$27,807
|Average
|$19,508
|$22,674
|$25,716
|Rough
|$17,975
|$20,877
|$23,625
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,875
|$39,084
|$44,185
|Clean
|$32,684
|$37,700
|$42,584
|Average
|$30,302
|$34,933
|$39,382
|Rough
|$27,921
|$32,165
|$36,180
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,818
|$30,807
|$34,716
|Clean
|$25,875
|$29,716
|$33,458
|Average
|$23,989
|$27,535
|$30,943
|Rough
|$22,104
|$25,353
|$28,427
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,751
|$22,975
|$26,130
|Clean
|$19,057
|$22,162
|$25,183
|Average
|$17,668
|$20,535
|$23,289
|Rough
|$16,279
|$18,908
|$21,396
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,827
|$39,350
|$43,790
|Clean
|$33,603
|$37,957
|$42,203
|Average
|$31,154
|$35,171
|$39,030
|Rough
|$28,706
|$32,384
|$35,857
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,032
|$38,317
|$42,526
|Clean
|$32,836
|$36,960
|$40,985
|Average
|$30,443
|$34,247
|$37,903
|Rough
|$28,050
|$31,534
|$34,822
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,881
|$32,432
|$36,885
|Clean
|$26,901
|$31,284
|$35,549
|Average
|$24,940
|$28,987
|$32,876
|Rough
|$22,980
|$26,691
|$30,203
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,288
|$22,437
|$25,519
|Clean
|$18,610
|$21,642
|$24,594
|Average
|$17,254
|$20,054
|$22,745
|Rough
|$15,898
|$18,465
|$20,896
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,245
|$29,366
|$33,400
|Clean
|$24,358
|$28,326
|$32,189
|Average
|$22,583
|$26,247
|$29,769
|Rough
|$20,808
|$24,167
|$27,349
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,421
|$37,309
|$42,096
|Clean
|$31,281
|$35,988
|$40,571
|Average
|$29,001
|$33,346
|$37,521
|Rough
|$26,722
|$30,704
|$34,470
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,807
|$29,877
|$33,862
|Clean
|$24,900
|$28,819
|$32,635
|Average
|$23,085
|$26,704
|$30,181
|Rough
|$21,271
|$24,588
|$27,728
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,149
|$32,743
|$37,240
|Clean
|$27,159
|$31,584
|$35,891
|Average
|$25,180
|$29,265
|$33,192
|Rough
|$23,201
|$26,947
|$30,494
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,041
|$40,639
|$45,153
|Clean
|$34,774
|$39,200
|$43,517
|Average
|$32,240
|$36,322
|$40,245
|Rough
|$29,706
|$33,444
|$36,973
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,790
|$32,327
|$36,767
|Clean
|$26,813
|$31,182
|$35,435
|Average
|$24,860
|$28,893
|$32,770
|Rough
|$22,906
|$26,604
|$30,106
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,126
|$37,630
|$42,047
|Clean
|$31,962
|$36,298
|$40,524
|Average
|$29,633
|$33,633
|$37,477
|Rough
|$27,304
|$30,968
|$34,430
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,977
|$27,892
|$31,722
|Clean
|$23,134
|$26,905
|$30,573
|Average
|$21,448
|$24,929
|$28,274
|Rough
|$19,763
|$22,954
|$25,975
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,629
|$43,472
|$48,227
|Clean
|$37,271
|$41,933
|$46,480
|Average
|$34,556
|$38,854
|$42,985
|Rough
|$31,840
|$35,776
|$39,490
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,889
|$30,115
|$34,251
|Clean
|$24,979
|$29,049
|$33,010
|Average
|$23,158
|$26,916
|$30,528
|Rough
|$21,338
|$24,784
|$28,046
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,864
|$38,348
|$42,750
|Clean
|$32,674
|$36,991
|$41,201
|Average
|$30,293
|$34,275
|$38,103
|Rough
|$27,912
|$31,560
|$35,005
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,647
|$30,905
|$35,071
|Clean
|$25,710
|$29,810
|$33,800
|Average
|$23,837
|$27,622
|$31,259
|Rough
|$21,963
|$25,434
|$28,717
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,250
|$41,263
|$46,181
|Clean
|$34,975
|$39,802
|$44,507
|Average
|$32,427
|$36,880
|$41,161
|Rough
|$29,878
|$33,958
|$37,814
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,945
|$29,017
|$33,002
|Clean
|$24,068
|$27,990
|$31,806
|Average
|$22,314
|$25,935
|$29,415
|Rough
|$20,561
|$23,880
|$27,023