  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2015 Ram 3500
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Ram 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,727$27,600$31,391
Clean$22,893$26,623$30,253
Average$21,225$24,669$27,979
Rough$19,557$22,714$25,704
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,687$24,064$27,369
Clean$19,960$23,212$26,377
Average$18,505$21,508$24,394
Rough$17,051$19,804$22,411
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,956$38,336$43,601
Clean$31,797$36,979$42,022
Average$29,480$34,264$38,862
Rough$27,163$31,550$35,702
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,443$28,432$32,338
Clean$23,584$27,426$31,166
Average$21,865$25,412$28,823
Rough$20,147$23,399$26,479
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,230$41,283$46,238
Clean$34,957$39,821$44,563
Average$32,409$36,898$41,212
Rough$29,862$33,974$37,861
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,130$29,233$33,248
Clean$24,247$28,198$32,043
Average$22,480$26,128$29,634
Rough$20,713$24,058$27,225
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,907$31,298$35,597
Clean$25,961$30,190$34,307
Average$24,069$27,974$31,728
Rough$22,177$25,758$29,148
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,635$29,820$33,915
Clean$24,734$28,764$32,686
Average$22,932$26,652$30,228
Rough$21,129$24,541$27,771
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,193$39,796$44,313
Clean$33,956$38,387$42,708
Average$31,481$35,569$39,497
Rough$29,007$32,751$36,286
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,143$36,600$40,971
Clean$31,013$35,304$39,486
Average$28,753$32,713$36,517
Rough$26,493$30,121$33,548
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,619$33,291$37,863
Clean$27,613$32,112$36,491
Average$25,601$29,755$33,747
Rough$23,589$27,397$31,004
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,648$30,780$33,862
Clean$26,676$29,690$32,635
Average$24,732$27,511$30,181
Rough$22,788$25,331$27,728
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,479$34,291$39,001
Clean$28,443$33,077$37,588
Average$26,370$30,649$34,762
Rough$24,297$28,221$31,935
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,130$29,233$33,248
Clean$24,247$28,198$32,043
Average$22,480$26,128$29,634
Rough$20,713$24,058$27,225
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,655$32,170$36,588
Clean$26,683$31,031$35,262
Average$24,739$28,753$32,611
Rough$22,794$26,475$29,960
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,599$25,125$28,576
Clean$20,840$24,235$27,541
Average$19,321$22,456$25,470
Rough$17,803$20,677$23,399
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,190$28,140$32,004
Clean$23,340$27,143$30,844
Average$21,639$25,151$28,525
Rough$19,939$23,158$26,206
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,986$34,881$39,671
Clean$28,932$33,646$38,234
Average$26,824$31,176$35,359
Rough$24,715$28,706$32,484
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,607$34,440$39,170
Clean$28,566$33,221$37,751
Average$26,485$30,782$34,912
Rough$24,403$28,344$32,074
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,452$41,988$47,410
Clean$35,171$40,502$45,692
Average$32,608$37,528$42,257
Rough$30,045$34,555$38,821
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,757$37,480$41,144
Clean$32,570$36,153$39,654
Average$30,197$33,499$36,672
Rough$27,823$30,845$33,691
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,031$31,440$35,755
Clean$26,081$30,327$34,459
Average$24,180$28,101$31,868
Rough$22,280$25,874$29,277
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,808$25,368$28,852
Clean$21,042$24,470$27,807
Average$19,508$22,674$25,716
Rough$17,975$20,877$23,625
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,875$39,084$44,185
Clean$32,684$37,700$42,584
Average$30,302$34,933$39,382
Rough$27,921$32,165$36,180
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,818$30,807$34,716
Clean$25,875$29,716$33,458
Average$23,989$27,535$30,943
Rough$22,104$25,353$28,427
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,751$22,975$26,130
Clean$19,057$22,162$25,183
Average$17,668$20,535$23,289
Rough$16,279$18,908$21,396
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,827$39,350$43,790
Clean$33,603$37,957$42,203
Average$31,154$35,171$39,030
Rough$28,706$32,384$35,857
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,032$38,317$42,526
Clean$32,836$36,960$40,985
Average$30,443$34,247$37,903
Rough$28,050$31,534$34,822
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,881$32,432$36,885
Clean$26,901$31,284$35,549
Average$24,940$28,987$32,876
Rough$22,980$26,691$30,203
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,288$22,437$25,519
Clean$18,610$21,642$24,594
Average$17,254$20,054$22,745
Rough$15,898$18,465$20,896
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,245$29,366$33,400
Clean$24,358$28,326$32,189
Average$22,583$26,247$29,769
Rough$20,808$24,167$27,349
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,421$37,309$42,096
Clean$31,281$35,988$40,571
Average$29,001$33,346$37,521
Rough$26,722$30,704$34,470
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,807$29,877$33,862
Clean$24,900$28,819$32,635
Average$23,085$26,704$30,181
Rough$21,271$24,588$27,728
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,149$32,743$37,240
Clean$27,159$31,584$35,891
Average$25,180$29,265$33,192
Rough$23,201$26,947$30,494
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,041$40,639$45,153
Clean$34,774$39,200$43,517
Average$32,240$36,322$40,245
Rough$29,706$33,444$36,973
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,790$32,327$36,767
Clean$26,813$31,182$35,435
Average$24,860$28,893$32,770
Rough$22,906$26,604$30,106
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,126$37,630$42,047
Clean$31,962$36,298$40,524
Average$29,633$33,633$37,477
Rough$27,304$30,968$34,430
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,977$27,892$31,722
Clean$23,134$26,905$30,573
Average$21,448$24,929$28,274
Rough$19,763$22,954$25,975
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,629$43,472$48,227
Clean$37,271$41,933$46,480
Average$34,556$38,854$42,985
Rough$31,840$35,776$39,490
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,889$30,115$34,251
Clean$24,979$29,049$33,010
Average$23,158$26,916$30,528
Rough$21,338$24,784$28,046
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,864$38,348$42,750
Clean$32,674$36,991$41,201
Average$30,293$34,275$38,103
Rough$27,912$31,560$35,005
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,647$30,905$35,071
Clean$25,710$29,810$33,800
Average$23,837$27,622$31,259
Rough$21,963$25,434$28,717
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,250$41,263$46,181
Clean$34,975$39,802$44,507
Average$32,427$36,880$41,161
Rough$29,878$33,958$37,814
Estimated values
2015 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,945$29,017$33,002
Clean$24,068$27,990$31,806
Average$22,314$25,935$29,415
Rough$20,561$23,880$27,023
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,642 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,642 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,642 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ram 3500 ranges from $15,898 to $25,519, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.