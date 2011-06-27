Used 2014 Ram 3500 Consumer Reviews

T.A.W. , 12/23/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

I hope this review saves someone else from wasting a lot of money and time on a RAM truck. A little history of my ownership experience: My use of a truck is not just driving on pavement. I spend a great deal of time on forest roads, this is not hardcore off road terrain. Bumpy, Muddy, and a bit of fun yes, but not “Off road” really. I pull trailers, the heaviest around 13,000 Lbs and lots of freeway driving. I have always owned trucks, my first vehicle was a mid-80’s Toyota pick-up, then a mid-90’s Toyota Tacoma, then a 2004 Toyota Tundra. In early 2013 I wanted a bigger truck and I also missed driving a manual transmission truck. The only automatic vehicle I have ever owned was the 2004 Tundra. I went all out and purchased a new 2012 RAM 2500 diesel Crew Cab. The 2012 was in the shop every month like clockwork. You could not drive this truck for more than half a day off pavement without the check engine light coming on, which was ironic since the mode of the truck was an “Outdoorsman”. After two years I had had enough and worked it out with the dealership to trade the truck in on a 2014 RAM 3500 diesel with a manual transmission. I was thinking that all RAMs could not be this bad or the company would be out of business. Well I was wrong. 2014 RAM 3500 Big Horn 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Crew Cap with a manual Transmission Review: The truck has power I’ll give it that, but only when it is not in the shop for something. The main issue was the exhaust system. In my option it is a very poor design that has various bandaid fixes, but should be redesigned and made functional. In the two years I owned this truck every part of the exhaust system was replaced at least once and many were replaced multiple times. One comment I get all the time was why not just install a “delete kit” and solve the problem. I’m sure this would have made the truck usable and improved the overall performance, but I feel you should not have to break Federal Law for a functional truck. The truck put me in limp home mode 2 times while more than 100 miles from home. If you are not familiar with this mode, the truck computer will give you a warning that in 150 miles your top speed will be 5mph. This is one of the most frustrating things, since it is not a failure of a key system that allows the engine to function, but rather an exhaust system failure Aside from the exhaust issues, there was a host of other issues: 1. The 3rd taillight leaked water in the cab twice. I finally gave-up on the dealer fixing this and fixed it myself with a little bit of caulking. It should be noted that this also occurred on my 2012 RAM. It is a very common problem with RAMs. Easy fix with caulking, but for the price you pay for this truck the cab should not leak. 2. The windshield wiper motor failed, casing the windshield wipers to no longer work. 3. The emergency brake light would not go out in cold weather, luckily the emergency brake would disengage. 4. Transmission started leaking a little around 30,000 miles 5. The cruise-control button started not working intermittently around 50,000 miles 6. The latch on the middle console stopped working and was locked in the closed position 7. Around 58,000 miles a bushing in the front end started to fail and would make a clunking sound every time you turned the wheel while driving or not. 8. The exterior body detail between the front and rear doors started to crack and peel. While the 2014 RAM was in the shop a little less than the 2012 RAM, both trucks were complete failures. If you are looking at purchasing a new truck please, don’t buy a RAM. Hopefully you will never know firsthand the pains and financial loss of owning one.