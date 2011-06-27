Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a full-size pickup, chances are that you're looking for a vehicle capable of taking on serious towing and hauling jobs when the need arises. Yet, most buyers also expect to use their trucks for daily transportation, so the availability of comfort and convenience features in the cab is nearly as important. The 2014 Nissan Titan will probably meet all your basic requirements for a full-size pickup, but unlike its newer competition, it offers little beyond that.

A strong V8 engine has long been the mark of legitimacy in the full-size class, and the Titan has one in its standard 5.7-liter V8. Properly equipped, Nissan's truck can tow up to 9,500 pounds, which is lower than the competition's tow ratings but still respectable. The trouble is that fuel economy is now far more important than it was back in 2004 when the Titan debuted. And not only is Nissan's V8 one of the thirstiest in this class, the 2014 Titan is the only full-size truck that doesn't offer a more fuel-efficient (and lower-cost) V6 engine option.

There are also signs of age in the Titan's cabin, which although spacious and functional, offers little in the way of ambiance. In addition, many of the luxury amenities you'll find in other trucks aren't available in the 2014 Nissan Titan, and you may find that the cab-and-bed configuration you want simply isn't available in your preferred trim level due to the limited choices.

If you're shopping for a full-size pickup in 2014, you'll certainly want to take a look at the competition. One of our favorites is the 2014 Ram 1500, which has top-shelf interior materials, an ultra-refined ride and a diverse engine lineup that includes a class-first turbocharged diesel V6 engine. Another good choice is the freshly redesigned 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 (and its GMC Sierra twin), which has an impressive cabin of its own and two of the strongest V8 engines in the class.

Other solid picks include the 2014 Ford F-150, which has a staggering array of configurations and equipment, and the 2014 Toyota Tundra, a sturdy work truck that eschews comfort in favor of jobsite capability. Ultimately, the 2014 Nissan Titan comes up short in this formidable crowd. It's still worth a look if your needs are simple, but most shoppers will find more value in rival full-size trucks.