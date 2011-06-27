Vehicle overview

The United States  home of an $11.7-trillion GDP and Walker, Texas Ranger  should know a thing or two about swagger. It's little wonder, then, that domestic manufacturers invented and cornered the full-size truck market. So when Nissan debuted its aptly named Titan truck a few years ago, the prognosis was uncertain. Would an import-brand manufacturer really be able to get to the heart of this quintessentially American market segment?

The answer turned out to be yes with an asterisk. On sale since the 2004 model year, the Nissan Titan matched up well in terms of towing and hauling capability, and excelled in terms of design and road manners. However (and here's that asterisk part), sales have not exactly pegged the swagger meter. In fact, the Nissan Titan has typically been the least popular full-size pickup in terms of sales. So for 2008, Nissan is making changes in hopes of improving the vehicle's appeal.

Most significant is the new long-wheelbase model. The 20-inch-longer wheelbase is available on both extended-cab and crew-cab trucks. Truck buyers who were previously put off by the Titan  contractors or those who do a lot of hauling  will no doubt appreciate the new cargo bed lengths. Long-wheelbase versions of the crew cab and extended cab have 7-foot and 8-foot beds, respectively.

There are other changes for the Titan this year, as well. The exterior has been updated with revised front-end styling, while the interior features new designs for the seats, center stack and gauge cluster. Feature-wise, the 2008 Nissan Titan can now be had with Bluetooth connectivity and factory-installed satellite radio, and the optional rear-seat entertainment screen is a little bigger than before. Nissan has also introduced a new trim level  the Pro-4X  but it's pretty much just a new name for the equipment offered in last year's optional off-road package.

All of these changes have made this year's Titan the best yet. Unfortunately for Nissan, a lot of media attention is on the Toyota Tundra and GM trucks right now, both of which received full redesigns last year. In a comparison test conducted last year, the Titan ranked behind the new Tundra and Silverado, and we found it outclassed in terms of capability and comfort.

But look past all that and you'll see that the 2008 Nissan Titan is a still a very desirable truck. That it lacks a full range of body styles or a V6 engine shouldn't matter much to the mainstream, truck-buying consumer. Though you'll obviously want to shop around before making a decision, we have no problem recommending the Titan.