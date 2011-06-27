  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2008 Nissan Titan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car

2008 Nissan Titan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engine, spacious and functional cabin, innovative design features.
  • Newer competitors are more comfortable and capable, cab style and drivetrain selection is still somewhat limited, burly exhaust note can get annoying on long drives.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Nissan Titan for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price
$8,000
Used Titan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though deficient in a few areas, the 2008 Nissan Titan is still well-suited for a range of truck buyers thanks to its stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features.

Vehicle overview

The United States  home of an $11.7-trillion GDP and Walker, Texas Ranger  should know a thing or two about swagger. It's little wonder, then, that domestic manufacturers invented and cornered the full-size truck market. So when Nissan debuted its aptly named Titan truck a few years ago, the prognosis was uncertain. Would an import-brand manufacturer really be able to get to the heart of this quintessentially American market segment?

The answer turned out to be yes with an asterisk. On sale since the 2004 model year, the Nissan Titan matched up well in terms of towing and hauling capability, and excelled in terms of design and road manners. However (and here's that asterisk part), sales have not exactly pegged the swagger meter. In fact, the Nissan Titan has typically been the least popular full-size pickup in terms of sales. So for 2008, Nissan is making changes in hopes of improving the vehicle's appeal.

Most significant is the new long-wheelbase model. The 20-inch-longer wheelbase is available on both extended-cab and crew-cab trucks. Truck buyers who were previously put off by the Titan  contractors or those who do a lot of hauling  will no doubt appreciate the new cargo bed lengths. Long-wheelbase versions of the crew cab and extended cab have 7-foot and 8-foot beds, respectively.

There are other changes for the Titan this year, as well. The exterior has been updated with revised front-end styling, while the interior features new designs for the seats, center stack and gauge cluster. Feature-wise, the 2008 Nissan Titan can now be had with Bluetooth connectivity and factory-installed satellite radio, and the optional rear-seat entertainment screen is a little bigger than before. Nissan has also introduced a new trim level  the Pro-4X  but it's pretty much just a new name for the equipment offered in last year's optional off-road package.

All of these changes have made this year's Titan the best yet. Unfortunately for Nissan, a lot of media attention is on the Toyota Tundra and GM trucks right now, both of which received full redesigns last year. In a comparison test conducted last year, the Titan ranked behind the new Tundra and Silverado, and we found it outclassed in terms of capability and comfort.

But look past all that and you'll see that the 2008 Nissan Titan is a still a very desirable truck. That it lacks a full range of body styles or a V6 engine shouldn't matter much to the mainstream, truck-buying consumer. Though you'll obviously want to shop around before making a decision, we have no problem recommending the Titan.

2008 Nissan Titan models

The 2008 Nissan Titan full-size pickup is available in two basic configurations: an extended cab (King Cab) or a crew cab. The extended cab comes with either a 6-foot-6-inch bed or an 8-foot bed while the crew cab is available with either a 5-foot-6-inch bed or a 7-foot bed. From there, one can choose among four available trim levels: XE, SE, Pro-4X and LE.

Base XE models come with 18-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, a CD stereo and cruise control. The mid-grade Titan SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, front captain's chairs with a center console, leather seating, an in-dash CD changer, an auxiliary audio input jack, power heated mirrors and an overhead console. The Pro-4X (four-wheel-drive only) is similar to the SE but also comes with Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive gear ratio, all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential.

Top-of-the-line Titan LE models add 20-inch wheels, a factory-applied spray-on bedliner, specialized cargo tie-down tracks, rear parking assist, power-adjustable front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system, power-adjustable pedals, auto-dimming mirrors and a power-folding feature for the side mirrors. Many of the LE's features are also available as options on the lower trims. Other major options, depending on the trim, include a tow package, a navigation system, satellite radio, a DVD rear entertainment system and a sunroof.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Nissan Titan receives its most significant update since its 2004 debut. Major changes include the availability of a new long-wheelbase model, freshened exterior styling, interior design improvements and new features.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Nissan Titan is available with two-wheel or four-wheel drive. There is only one drivetrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. With the optional tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds. (The crew cab maxes out at 9,400.) The standard five-speed automatic transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist are standard on all Titan models. Front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and stability control are optional on all trims, except the XE. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the Titan received a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for passenger protection. The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

The 2008 Nissan Titan's precise, linear steering and nicely weighted effort make the truck relatively nimble and easy to drive quickly on pavement. However, a stiff ride quality (especially on Pro-4X models) can make the Titan feel skittish in off-road situations. The Nissan Titan's tractable 5.6-liter V8 delivers plenty of muscle, right from idle. It sounds great, too, but that booming exhaust note can grow tiresome on long drives.

Interior

Both extended-cab and crew-cab Titans feature a spacious and functional interior design with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. Materials quality is only average, but build quality is generally very good. The rear seats fold up to provide a large load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open nearly 180 degrees for easier access. The Titan is a great cargo carrier thanks to the optional Utility Bed Package with its durable spray-on bedliner, movable tie-down cleats, handy tailgate illumination and driver-side lockbox

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan Titan.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mixed Feelings
Truck Dude,11/06/2010
The 5.6 puts you a quick stomp away from instant gratification. A good mash when you are not loaded will put you in the back seat. The throaty exhaust note is hard to beat. 390 lbs of torque makes the Titan the best tow rig I have ever driven. The suspension is spot-on. The interior is quiet and the seats are awesome. However, the truck has it's down side. The sloping front end and flared rear fenders make judging distance in a parking lot quite difficult- rear blind spots swallow a Caddy with 10ft to spare. The turning radius isn't exactly competitive. Fuel economy is worst in class- mostly highway, I avg'd 14. I got 17 mpg hwy with a tonneau cover and 10 mpg with an enclosed trailer.
Best Truck I've Owned
JB,12/29/2009
This is the first vehicle I have owned and not looked forward to trading for a new one. The truck is fun to drive, sits very high, and makes you feel like the king of the road. Smooth ride, great looks, comfortable seats all around, and more interior space than you could imagine. Deep console is great for storing anything and everything, with ability to lock for security. Honestly best truck on the market for comfort and reliability. Solid truck. Repair shop said Titans are the most reliable trucks with the fewest problems.
time to buy it
designbo1,06/06/2012
Well my lease is finally up and as stated before I'm buying this truck!!! Nissan tried their best to sell me another one, but they couldn't budge me from purchasing this one. One fine truck. 50K on it and not one issue what so ever. I'm stuck on this one and hopefully it will last many, many more miles.. Fantastic truck... Heard Nissan will be coming with Turbo-Charged version in 2014,, If it's anything like this it will be a winner!!!!!Ride is still outstanding, performance is second to none and it rocks!!!
Amazed!
David B,12/23/2007
I was looking for a car for my daughter and while I was there, test drove this truck on a whim. I was completely amazed at the ride comfort and features. I traded my Dodge Hemi- Ram Laredo that afternoon. Not a lot of difference in the power but the difference in the ride and handling is like night and day. Finally, a truly functional and capable truck that doesn't ride like a chuck-wagon or handle like a battleship.
See all 91 reviews of the 2008 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Nissan Titan

Used 2008 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New PRO-4X FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), New PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and New SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Nissan Titan?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Nissan Titan trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Nissan Titan XE is priced between $8,000 and$13,900 with odometer readings between 132909 and132909 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Nissan Titan SE is priced between $6,999 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 210459 and210459 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Nissan Titans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Nissan Titan for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Titans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,999 and mileage as low as 132909 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Nissan Titan.

Can't find a used 2008 Nissan Titans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Titan for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,528.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,430.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Titan for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,709.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Nissan Titan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Titan lease specials

Related Used 2008 Nissan Titan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles