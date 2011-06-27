  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2011 Nissan Titan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and functional cabin
  • powerful engines
  • sporty dynamics.
  • Newer competitors are more capable and comfortable
  • cab style and drivetrain selection are limited
  • burly exhaust note gets tiresome on long drives.
List Price Estimate
$9,130 - $13,002
Used Titan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Nissan Titan is a good truck, but it's getting long in the tooth. Other full-size trucks outdo the Titan in just about every area.

Vehicle overview

Not so long ago, Americans doubted whether a Japanese automaker could deliver a serious full-size pickup truck. But with its debut of the full-size Titan, Nissan bet that a truck with a big engine, big cab and big towing capacity would win over skeptical half-ton-truck buyers. The Titan proved Nissan right, as it garnered positive sales and acclaim; we even ranked it first in a comparison test upon its debut.

But now representing the truck's eighth model year with no major changes, the 2011 Nissan Titan has fallen behind the competition. The Detroit Three and Toyota have all introduced redesigned trucks in the past few years that outpace the Titan in power, capability, features and comfort. These trucks also offer more choices in terms of body styles and powertrains.

Thanks to its slow evolutionary march, the Titan remains a good truck. It'll do just about anything you ask of it, as witnessed by its respectable 9,500-pound maximum towing capacity, spacious cabin and versatile cargo options. But considering that other competing trucks are better in just about every regard, we'd recommend going with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, 2011 Ram 1500, 2011 Ford F-150 or 2011 Toyota Tundra before settling on the Titan.

2011 Nissan Titan models

The 2011 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck available in King (extended) Cab and crew cab configurations. For 2011, the King Cab offers only a 6-foot-6-inch cargo bed, while the crew cab features either a 5-foot, 7-inch or 7-foot, 3-inch bed.

The Titan is available in four trim levels: S, SV, Pro-4X and SL. The Titan King Cab S comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, a lockable tailgate, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 60/40-split rear bench seat, air-conditioning and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player. The Titan Crew Cab S adds power windows and locks. Selecting the optional Popular Equipment package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sliding rear window, keyless entry (crew cab only), a receiver hitch and a seven-pin wiring harness connector.

The Titan SV adds the content of the S Popular Equipment package plus chrome steel bumpers, full power accessories, cruise control, an auxiliary audio jack and an in-dash six-CD changer with MP3 capability.

The SV Value Truck package adds foglamps, rear parking sensors, a class IV hitch, front bucket seats, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass display and Bluetooth. The SV Utility package includes a lockable bedside compartment, adjustable tie-down cleats, tailgate area lighting, a 12-volt power source and a spray-in bedliner. The SV Premium Utility package includes all that plus power-adjustable pedals, power-extending/heated side mirrors, front tow hooks and an eight-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with satellite radio.

The Titan SL includes all of the above and adds 20-inch alloy wheels (in optional chrome finish), dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, leather seating, a four-way power passenger seat, 12-volt power source in the tailgate area, wood trim and a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SL Max Utility package adds step rails to a feature set similar to the SV Premium Utility package.

The Pro-4X, available only in four-wheel drive, is equipped similarly to an SV with the Value Truck and Utility package. It adds Rancho dampers, heavy-duty skid plates, a shorter final-drive ratio, all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. The Pro-4X's Premium Utility package is similar to the SV's, while the Leather package adds leather upholstery, four-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions.

Available only on the Pro-4X and SL crew cabs is the Technology package, which includes a sunroof, navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. On all trims except the S, an iPod adapter is optional.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Nissan Titan receives some minor options package changes and renamed trim levels. The Titan SV replaces the SE model, while the previous LE model is renamed SL. Beyond that, the Titan continues essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Nissan Titan is available with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, with only one powertrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 joined to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds while the crew cab is rated at just 100 pounds less. The transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Titan 4X4 is 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. The 2WD Titan rates 1 mpg better across the board.

Safety

Standard on all Titans are antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

The 2011 Nissan Titan has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedure. Its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to 2011 ratings) was a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for passenger protection. The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing; however, it scored only a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in that agency's side-impact test.

Driving

The 2011 Nissan Titan's precise steering is nicely weighted, which makes the truck relatively nimble and easy to drive on pavement. However, the rather stiff suspension (especially on Pro-4X models) can make the Titan feel skittish in off-road situations. The Titan's tractable 5.6-liter V8 delivers plenty of muscle right from idle. It sounds great too, but that booming exhaust note can grow tiresome on long drives.

Interior

Both King Cab and Crew Cab Titans feature a spacious and functional interior design, with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. Materials quality is only average, however, with hard plastics covering most surfaces. The rear seats fold up to provide a large load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the rear doors on king cab models open nearly 180 degrees for easier access. With standard and optional features like a durable spray-on bedliner, movable tie-down cleats, handy tailgate illumination and a driver-side lockbox, the Titan can be quite the hard-working truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Titan.

5(60%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.1
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck for the price
smoothnuke,07/21/2014
I bought this truck a little over 3 years ago now and overall it has exceeded my expectations in all aspects. I bought the Pro4x brand new for $28,400 just $400 more than the SV model and I am glad I did. I have used every feature on the vehicle and have had no problems. As of now I do not tow anything regularly, I have towed up to 9000 lbs without any problems at all. I have never gotten stuck in snow/mud and I have definitely put it to the test. The locking rear in 4 low will go through anything. I have put this truck up against many other comparable models and it has out performed time and time again.
Back again with another Titan
peachydad,12/06/2011
Owned a 2004 Titan (first year), and never regretted my decision. It was dependable, and Nissan fixed the warped brake rotors right away, and the truck ran like a champ for 6 years until getting rammed by another driver. I feel this truck is underappreciated and think it's a solid contender and has become a bargain. You ought to consider this truck if you need a large general purpose pickup. My 2011 silver one feels familiar, has tons of mass and power, and still roars with its exhaust, but is solid, comfortable, and big enough for anybody.
Reliability of My Nissan
Gil,01/06/2017
SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased the Nissan titian in 2005 and I wanted to review to let other people know that this is a solid truck. I did regular oil changes every 3000 mile since they were free for life as long as I own the truck What a great deal right. I owned it for 11 years never had one issue with this truck other then putting in one new battery. My family are lake people so we pull our 26 foot tritoon from Kansas city to lake of the Ozarks Mo. about 10 to 15 times each summer Which is about 165 mile one way. The truck handles it with no issues still have plenty of power but braking with this heavy load is OK could be better. I did sell the truck last week because I wanted the new Titian what a awesome truck this will probably be my last truck if the new one is as great as my last one. I will miss not having a truck payment but I am pleased so far with the new titian. I have owned at one time all of the big three brand trucks and would but the titian up against them any day.
Great city truck!
wgrow,11/01/2011
This is what I would call a great city truck. The interior features are comfortable and amazing and it has good capacity for doing small hauls. Plenty of acceleration but unfortunately eats gas like it was starving. I haven't had a single problem with the truck in 11 months since purchase, but I do not do a lot of heavy duty work with it. Most of the time I am hauling a trailer with Lawn equipment or similar light items over short distances.
See all 10 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

