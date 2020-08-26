Used 2013 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    93,257 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,911

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    85,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,780

    $1,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    114,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,312

    $2,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    102,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,900

    $2,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    95,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,930

    $1,278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    92,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,588

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    41,576 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    100,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,396

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    122,417 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,876

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    63,160 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,200

    $230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    81,728 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    83,620 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    137,245 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,486

    $553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    76,609 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan

    55,206 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $27,337

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SL in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SL

    98,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,997

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    71,986 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Titan SV in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Titan SV

    96,205 miles

    $10,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan

Since no one else has left a review
Kris Minnier,03/05/2015
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I have owned my 2013 Titan for almost 2 years now and have not had an issue. I have owned several full size trucks and to date this is my favorite. I put magna flow exhaust on it and is by far the best sounding note out of all the V8's I have owned. When we get snowstorms of 12 plus inches and the roads are not cleared the ol girl plows through it with ease. I plan on driving her until she just can't get down the road safely anymore which I hope is another 15 + years. I know of the few things that tend to fail such as exhaust manifolds and wheel seals but from all the research I have done and continue to monitor the engine and transmission are solid, which is the main reason for purchase.
Report abuse
