Used 2013 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
1,448 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 93,257 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,911
- 85,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,780$1,934 Below Market
- 114,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,312$2,329 Below Market
- 102,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900$2,961 Below Market
- 95,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,930$1,278 Below Market
- 92,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,588
- 41,576 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,995
- 100,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,396
- 122,417 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,876$504 Below Market
- 63,160 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,200$230 Below Market
- 81,728 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,999
- 83,620 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,988
- 137,245 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,486$553 Below Market
- 76,609 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000
- 55,206 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$27,337
- 98,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,997
- 71,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000
- 96,205 miles
$10,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Titan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Titan
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.65 Reviews
Report abuse
Kris Minnier,03/05/2015
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I have owned my 2013 Titan for almost 2 years now and have not had an issue. I have owned several full size trucks and to date this is my favorite. I put magna flow exhaust on it and is by far the best sounding note out of all the V8's I have owned. When we get snowstorms of 12 plus inches and the roads are not cleared the ol girl plows through it with ease. I plan on driving her until she just can't get down the road safely anymore which I hope is another 15 + years. I know of the few things that tend to fail such as exhaust manifolds and wheel seals but from all the research I have done and continue to monitor the engine and transmission are solid, which is the main reason for purchase.
Related Nissan Titan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Kicks Silver Spring MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Orange CA
- Used Nissan Altima Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Kicks Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Altima Reading PA
- Used Nissan Armada Boise ID
- Used Nissan NV200 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2017 Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Worcester MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento