Used 2013 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

Hopper Motorplex - Mckinney / Texas

2013 Nissan Titan SV Galaxy Black Metallic 4D Crew Cab 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC MULTI POINT INSPECTION!!, QUALIFIES FOR VIP!+!, 4WD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BA0EC0DN304010

Stock: 304010M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020