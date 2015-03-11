Used 2014 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,750$3,768 Below Market
REV Motorsports - Portland / Oregon
This 2014 Nissan Titan 4dr SV features a 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, 40/20/40 Manual Split Bench Front Seat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, Split folding rear seat, SV Style Cloth Seating Surfaces, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 2.937 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Kamran Panah at 503-224-2200 or chooserev@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EJXEN507143
Stock: C507143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2019
- 74,239 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,980$2,835 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC4EN507558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,477 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,985
TJ's Auto - Wisconsin Rapids / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC4EN506085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,950$1,898 Below Market
Eufaula Ford - Eufaula / Oklahoma
Galaxy Black Metallic 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4WD, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Front Bucket Seats, PRO-4X Style Cloth Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 18' Dark-Finished Alloy. Odometer is 11725 miles below market average! This is a SUPER CLEAN, well-maintained truck in excellent condition!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC6EN505086
Stock: 6091B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 111,700 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,995$2,215 Below Market
Top Quality Auto Sales - Westport / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC7EN512043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,992
Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Baytown / Texas
* 8 Cylinder engine * * Check out this 2014 Nissan Titan SL * * 2014 ** Nissan * * Titan * This Espresso Black Metallic 2014 Nissan Titan SL might be just the crew cab 4x4 for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a sleek espresso black metallic exterior along with a charcoal interior. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5225 I-10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-6000, E-mail: internetleads1666@car-crm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC0EN507962
Stock: D20475B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,131 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,999
Honda of Spring - Houston / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, 4WD.Odometer is 14382 miles below market average!As a proud member of Penske Automotive Group, we are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC7EN511205
Stock: EN511205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 69,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,995
Bommarito Nissan - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gun Metallic 2014 Nissan Titan PRO 4X 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Local Trade, AWD/4x4, Professionally detailed, Bluetooth hands free phone, Motortrend Certified Vehicle - 6 Month/ 7,500 warranty included! See dealer for details., 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, CD player, Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Call 314-731-2228 ASAP for more info and availability. Bommarito Nissan Hazelwood is located at the Big Corner of I270 and N. Lindbergh. We are proud to be part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St Louis customers for over 45 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or Illinois can match or pricing or standards. Nice vehicles Priced Right Sell Fast!Bommarito Nissan where price sells the cleanest cars in town!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC6EN517301
Stock: N22898A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 98,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,959$2,501 Below Market
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0ECXEN505040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,432$3,035 Below Market
Carite Grand Ledge - Grand Ledge / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC7EN502015
Stock: 2003049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$20,800$1,074 Below Market
Frederick Chevrolet of Lebanon - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
GUARANTEED CLEAN HISTORY REPORT'. 2014 Nissan Titan SV 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC KBB Fair Market Range High: $22,849 Welcome to the 'All-New' Frederick Chevrolet, located on Route 72 South in heart of scenic Amish Country! At Frederick, we make it easy & fun to buy your next Car, Truck or SUV. We offer simple 'No Haggle, No Hassle Pricing, Easy Financing at the area's lowest rates! Selection? Over 600 of area's finest, hand selected units. Each unit undergoes a rigorous 172 pt Safety Reconditioning Process. We shop the Internet daily for the lowest prices, so you don't have to! Don't make a $1000 mistake, Call the 'All-New' Frederick Chevrolet today! Internet Retail Prices do not include 6% Pa Sales Tax, License, Titles Fees and Dealer Fees. Veteran owned and operated.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC8EN515436
Stock: 11270Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 80,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,891$456 Below Market
McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan
This super sharp, 2012 Nissan Titan PRO4X 4x4 features a power drivers seat, power pedals, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with large touch screen, aux ports, cd player, full rear bench seating with lots of leg room, tow hooks, tow pkg, side steps, antricite factory wheels, brand new tires, fog lamps, bed liner and so much more! During our inspection we did mount and balance 4 new tires, replaced the wiper blades, replaced a fog lamp bulb, replaced the air filter, replaced a tie rod, aligned the front end and changed the engine oil and filter. Auto Check history report shows this vehicle to be a two owner and accident free! At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Titan is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com! At McFadden Friendly Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we make purchasing an automobile safe and easy! From actual pictures that allow you to see what your really buying, a transparent sales staff that give you all the facts and let you make your own decision, tools on our website to evaluate your trade-in, apply for financing, and estimate your payments, no contact test drives, as well as a no contact purchase and delivery experience, and with our talented finance department that will work hard to get you the best financing terms regardless or how good or bad your credit is, we make shopping and buying a vehicle at McFaddens fun, easy and safe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC7EN507294
Stock: P5333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 70,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,995$1,892 Below Market
Best Buy Car Sales - North Syracuse / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC9EN502596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,283 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,872
Peoria Nissan - Peoria / Arizona
4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. SV 4WD 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Glacier White 2014 Nissan Titan We provide 145 point inpection on all our used vehicles. It's our mission to faithfully serve our Phoenix-area friends and neighbors, including folks in Sun City, Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa and Tempe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC5EN513952
Stock: 201641A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 69,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,895
East Valley Nissan - Mesa / Arizona
Titan SV, 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Espresso Black Metallic, 120V Bed Outlet, 3.357 Axle Ratio, Factory Applied Spray-On Bedliner, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Lockable Bedside Storage Compartment, NEW TIRES!!!, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Extendable Tow Mirrors, Radio: Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System, SV Premium Utility Package, Tailgate Area Illumination, Tow Package, Under Seat Storage, Utili-Track Channel System, Utility Accessory Package, Value Truck Package Floor Mats. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2014 Nissan Titan SV SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic * Internet pricing is good for retail transactions only and is only available for prime lender financing (620 + FICO score) through Used Cars. Financing not obtained through nissan, non-prime and cash transactions will result in an increase in price of $1000.00. All prices plus tax, title, license and doc fee. Any and all transactions must in Maricopa County in Arizona. Second key, floor mats and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. * Here detailed price does not include any taxes, fees or other charges. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer, specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Consult your dealer for actual price and complete details. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. * Images, prices, and options shown, including vehicle color, trim, options, pricing and other specifications are subject to availability, current pricing and credit worthiness. * In transit means that vehicles have been built, but have not yet arrived at your dealer. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to your dealership. See your dealer for actual price, payments and complete details. Odometer is 35233 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC3EN512119
Stock: LN507420A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 64,845 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,977
Star Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Star Auto Mall has over 1500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars trucks and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have our number is 610 419-3222. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. 4WD. Clean CARFAX. White 2014 Nissan Titan S 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Recent Arrival! **CERTIFIED 100000 MILE WARRANTY** *3-DAY EXCHANGE* ***ONE PRICE STOP!! NO HASSLE NO HAGGLE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!***Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall certified 100000 mile warranty 6 years or newer under 80000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See sales for details.*** WHEN IT COMES TO EXCELLENCE IN USED CAR SALES YOU KNOW YOU'RE AT STAR AUTO MALL!!! WE SELL OUR VEHICLES AT WHOLESALE PRICES AND STAND BEHIND OUR CARS!!! ** Warranty available on engine and Transmission for 3 months or 3000 miles. FINANCING and WARRANTY is available on all our VEHICLES. With a large inventory and wide selection of models our GOAL is to help you make a CONFIDENT decision and buy the vehicle that's RIGHT for you. All vehicles are SERVICED INSPECTED and DETAILED before they you take it home. We BUY SELL and also do TRADE-IN's for all our customers. WE will help you get a LOAN. AT Star Auto Mall our FINANCE Department has access to loan programs designed to fit within your BUDGET. Perfect CREDIT rough around the edges or NO CREDIT at all WE ARE PREPARED AND WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU FINANCED. Browse Star Auto MALL's CARFAX CERTIFIED Inventory @ WWW.starautomall.org and check out our SUPER LOW PRICES and our WEEKLY SPECIALS. Whether it's SALES or SERVICE we've served people throughout the TRI STATE AREA and are EAGER to give you a VIP personalized experience in car buying. For any further questions please don't hesitate to call 877-638-8606 or email us at starautomallllc@gmail.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan S with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0CJ9EN503799
Stock: SP3553T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,007 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,561$974 Below Market
Bosak Nissan - Burns Harbor / Indiana
WE DELIVER!!! Recent Arrival! 10 Speakers, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.357 Axle Ratio, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Dual Front Captain's Chairs, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Moonroof, Navigation w/NissanConnect, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Heated Extendable Tow Mirrors, Radio: Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, SL Max Utility Package, SL Moonroof Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. CARFAX One-Owner.2014 Nissan Titan SL 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Pearl White MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Bob Rohrman Nissan of Chesterton is conveniently located 25 minutes from the Illinois border, on I-94 at exit 22A. With over 300 cars to choose from, we'll be sure to find the right car at the right price for you. Please call or email ASAP to ensure that you don't miss out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC2EN506022
Stock: N20365A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 59,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,998
CarMax Santa Fe - Open By Appointment Only - Santa Fe / New Mexico
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC5EN506869
Stock: 19120049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
