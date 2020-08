Used 2014 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

REV Motorsports - Portland / Oregon

This 2014 Nissan Titan 4dr SV features a 5.6L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, 40/20/40 Manual Split Bench Front Seat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, Split folding rear seat, SV Style Cloth Seating Surfaces, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 2.937 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Kamran Panah at 503-224-2200 or chooserev@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AA0EJXEN507143

Stock: C507143

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2019