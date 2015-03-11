Used 2014 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Nissan Titan SV in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SV

    90,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,750

    $3,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SV in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SV

    74,239 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,980

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    92,477 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,985

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    71,486 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,950

    $1,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    111,700 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $2,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SL in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SL

    67,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,992

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    68,131 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    69,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SV

    98,659 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,959

    $2,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    56,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,432

    $3,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SV

    78,806 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $20,800

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    80,034 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,891

    $456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    70,461 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,995

    $1,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SV in White
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SV

    118,283 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,872

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SV

    69,992 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,895

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan S in White
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan S

    64,845 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SL in White
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SL

    102,007 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,561

    $974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Titan SL in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Nissan Titan SL

    59,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,998

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
Best truck for your money
Newton,11/03/2015
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Very reliable truck, power and handling is superb. Ride like a luxurious sedan. Towed my 27 footer travel trailer with ease.
