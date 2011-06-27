Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,366
|$15,885
|$18,171
|Clean
|$12,837
|$15,251
|$17,427
|Average
|$11,780
|$13,984
|$15,940
|Rough
|$10,723
|$12,716
|$14,452
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,939
|$16,805
|$19,402
|Clean
|$13,388
|$16,135
|$18,608
|Average
|$12,285
|$14,794
|$17,020
|Rough
|$11,183
|$13,453
|$15,431
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,149
|$20,085
|$22,753
|Clean
|$16,471
|$19,283
|$21,822
|Average
|$15,114
|$17,681
|$19,959
|Rough
|$13,758
|$16,079
|$18,096
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,583
|$16,877
|$18,964
|Clean
|$14,006
|$16,204
|$18,188
|Average
|$12,852
|$14,857
|$16,635
|Rough
|$11,699
|$13,511
|$15,083
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,418
|$22,340
|$25,001
|Clean
|$18,650
|$21,448
|$23,977
|Average
|$17,114
|$19,666
|$21,930
|Rough
|$15,578
|$17,884
|$19,884
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,077
|$23,036
|$25,732
|Clean
|$19,283
|$22,117
|$24,678
|Average
|$17,695
|$20,279
|$22,572
|Rough
|$16,107
|$18,442
|$20,465
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,745
|$18,132
|$20,305
|Clean
|$15,122
|$17,409
|$19,474
|Average
|$13,877
|$15,962
|$17,812
|Rough
|$12,632
|$14,515
|$16,149
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,544
|$18,893
|$21,035
|Clean
|$15,890
|$18,140
|$20,174
|Average
|$14,581
|$16,632
|$18,452
|Rough
|$13,273
|$15,125
|$16,730
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,755
|$18,284
|$20,585
|Clean
|$15,132
|$17,555
|$19,742
|Average
|$13,885
|$16,096
|$18,057
|Rough
|$12,639
|$14,637
|$16,372
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,424
|$21,352
|$24,017
|Clean
|$17,695
|$20,500
|$23,034
|Average
|$16,238
|$18,796
|$21,067
|Rough
|$14,781
|$17,093
|$19,101
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,320
|$28,188
|$32,598
|Clean
|$22,398
|$27,063
|$31,264
|Average
|$20,553
|$24,814
|$28,595
|Rough
|$18,709
|$22,565
|$25,926
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,965
|$18,089
|$20,919
|Clean
|$14,373
|$17,368
|$20,063
|Average
|$13,190
|$15,925
|$18,350
|Rough
|$12,006
|$14,481
|$16,637
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,573
|$20,113
|$22,427
|Clean
|$16,878
|$19,310
|$21,509
|Average
|$15,488
|$17,706
|$19,673
|Rough
|$14,098
|$16,101
|$17,837
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,949
|$18,494
|$20,811
|Clean
|$15,318
|$17,756
|$19,959
|Average
|$14,057
|$16,281
|$18,255
|Rough
|$12,795
|$14,805
|$16,551