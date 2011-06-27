  1. Home
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,366$15,885$18,171
Clean$12,837$15,251$17,427
Average$11,780$13,984$15,940
Rough$10,723$12,716$14,452
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,939$16,805$19,402
Clean$13,388$16,135$18,608
Average$12,285$14,794$17,020
Rough$11,183$13,453$15,431
2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,149$20,085$22,753
Clean$16,471$19,283$21,822
Average$15,114$17,681$19,959
Rough$13,758$16,079$18,096
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,583$16,877$18,964
Clean$14,006$16,204$18,188
Average$12,852$14,857$16,635
Rough$11,699$13,511$15,083
2014 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,418$22,340$25,001
Clean$18,650$21,448$23,977
Average$17,114$19,666$21,930
Rough$15,578$17,884$19,884
2014 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,077$23,036$25,732
Clean$19,283$22,117$24,678
Average$17,695$20,279$22,572
Rough$16,107$18,442$20,465
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,745$18,132$20,305
Clean$15,122$17,409$19,474
Average$13,877$15,962$17,812
Rough$12,632$14,515$16,149
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,544$18,893$21,035
Clean$15,890$18,140$20,174
Average$14,581$16,632$18,452
Rough$13,273$15,125$16,730
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,755$18,284$20,585
Clean$15,132$17,555$19,742
Average$13,885$16,096$18,057
Rough$12,639$14,637$16,372
2014 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,424$21,352$24,017
Clean$17,695$20,500$23,034
Average$16,238$18,796$21,067
Rough$14,781$17,093$19,101
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,320$28,188$32,598
Clean$22,398$27,063$31,264
Average$20,553$24,814$28,595
Rough$18,709$22,565$25,926
2014 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,965$18,089$20,919
Clean$14,373$17,368$20,063
Average$13,190$15,925$18,350
Rough$12,006$14,481$16,637
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,573$20,113$22,427
Clean$16,878$19,310$21,509
Average$15,488$17,706$19,673
Rough$14,098$16,101$17,837
2014 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,949$18,494$20,811
Clean$15,318$17,756$19,959
Average$14,057$16,281$18,255
Rough$12,795$14,805$16,551
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,251 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,251 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,251 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Nissan Titan ranges from $10,723 to $18,171, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.