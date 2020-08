Used 2008 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

2008 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD ---CREW CAB --- 5.6L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- CRUISE CONTROL --- BED LINER --- FLEX FUEL -- TOWING PACKAGE --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Headphone jacks: rear, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Premium brand: Rockford Fosgate, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 10, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 12.6, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 2.94, Alternator: 130 amps, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Pickup bed extender, Pickup bed light, Pickup bed liner: spray-on, Skid plate(s), Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-functional information center, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Hood buckling creases, Parking sensors: rear, Front seatbelts: center lap belt, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, 2-stage unlocking doors, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cargo tie downs, Tow hooks, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: speed sensitive, Pickup sliding rear window: power, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

10 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BA07C28N303007

Stock: 23440

Certified Pre-Owned: No