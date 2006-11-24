Used 2007 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
- 102,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
JUST IN. Crew Cab SE model with Keyless entry and power option Good tires. Visit Mr Roberts Auto Sales online at www.mrrobertsinc.com and call us at 303-430-0400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07BX7N244340
Stock: M788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,751 miles
$12,789
Geri Lynn Nissan - Houma / Louisiana
Vehicle may have road chips, scratches, wheel scuffs, etc. Depending on the age/miles of the vehicle normal wear and tear should be anticipated. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at Dealer cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07A67N238509
Stock: N19206B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 248,827 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
B & B Automotive - Albertville / Alabama
THIS 2007 NISSAN TITAN SE CREW CAB COMES EQUIPPED WITH THE 5.6 (V-8) ENGINE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND 4 WHEEL DRIVE.......IT HAS BUCKET SEATS ALL POWER CD AND RUNS OUT GOOD.......IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HAVE MORE INFORMATION GIVE US A CALL AT 256-878-5606 OR 256-302-5606........WE DO NOT CHARGE DEALER OR DOCUMENT FEES. Visit B & B Automotive online at www.bandbauto431.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 256-878-5606 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07B87N243191
Stock: 20110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,392 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,787
Trophy Nissan - Mesquite / Texas
We offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! White 2007 Nissan Titan SE RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07A97N218114
Stock: 7N218114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 115,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,885
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Titan SE, 4D Crew Cab, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode, 4WD, Tan, Graphite Cloth. Clean CARFAX. SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 4D Crew Cab 2007 Nissan Titan SEThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Running Boards Power Windows/locks Alloy WheelsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B27N231498
Stock: 11126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 120,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,795
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B47N218686
Stock: 32703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 170,101 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300
Volkswagen of Mandeville - Mandeville / Louisiana
Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V FFV Cold A/C, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA06A17N202233
Stock: 911002NU
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06B17N243031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,072 miles
$13,995
Wilson Cadillac - Stillwater / Oklahoma
White SE Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V FFV 4WD Bluetooth, Titan SE, 4D Crew Cab, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V FFV, 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode, 4WD, White, Cloth, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/In-Dash 6-CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Must Finance with Wilson Auto Family to obtain 1000 dollars already included in the price. Wilson Buick GMC Cadillac located at 4700 W 6th Stillwater OK, 74074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07B47N240272
Stock: AT22436B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 173,991 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,860
Crump Reese Moab Chevrolet Buick - Moab / Utah
4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B77N216401
Stock: 7N216401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 187,012 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD ---CREW CAB --- 5.6L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- CRUISE CONTROL --- BED LINER --- FLEX FUEL -- TOWING PACKAGE --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, Headphone jacks: rear, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Premium brand: Rockford Fosgate, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 10, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.2, Rear brake diameter: 12.6, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.6, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Center console: front console with storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: adjustable pedals, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 2.94, Alternator: 130 amps, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: chrome, Fender lip moldings: body-color, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Mudguards: front, Pickup bed extender, Pickup bed light, Pickup bed liner: spray-on, Rear bumper color: chrome, Skid plate(s), Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-functional information center, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Parking sensors: rear, Front seatbelts: center lap belt, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Power door locks, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19.5, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cargo tie downs, Tow hooks, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: speed sensitive, Pickup sliding rear window: power, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07C28N303007
Stock: 23440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Titan XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07D48N335736
Stock: 8915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 167,215 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,888
Arena Auto Sales - Daytona Beach / Florida
V8, Crew Cab, Automatic, Tow Pkg, Florida truck, Personal vehicle, Clean inside and out....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Titan XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07D28N351857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Titan XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07C78N323927
Stock: 22498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,895 miles
$13,906
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Titan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
10 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07D48N342531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,783 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. SE trim, Granite Metallic exterior and Graphite/Titanium interior. Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large Truck, Multi-CD Changer, Fourth Passenger Door, Flex Fuel, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, "A very desirable truck." -Edmunds.com, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Flex Fuel, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors. Nissan SE with Granite Metallic exterior and Graphite/Titanium interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 4900 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large Truck. Edmunds.com explains "Well-suited for a range of truck buyers thanks to its stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.WHO WE AREPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07B06N529065
Stock: 500031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 167,759 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.2006 Nissan Titan SE Gray SE RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC FFVOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07A36N514485
Stock: 20874T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 145,201 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
AutoTrend & Trucks - Fredericksburg / Virginia
!! AUTO TREND AND TRUCKS INC !! 540-370-8860 THIS TITAN HAS BRAND NEW BRAKES ,ROTORS,WHEEL BEARINGS,UPPER & LOWER BALL JOINTS,SWAY BAR LINKS,NEW FRONT AXLES,NEW BRAKE CALIPPERS,BRAND NEW ALTERNATOR & BELTS AND MUCH MORE Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. !! AUTO TREND AND TRUCKS INC !! 540-370-8860 Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified . Please feel free to ask question. If you need Carfax we will email it to you. Its very well-maintained by previous owner.. Its below Kbb value to make a quick sale. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model ,miles or condition. We WELL-COME every one. !! AUTO TREND AND TRUCKS INC !! 540-370-8860
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06B36N514511
Stock: ATT1581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
