Used 2007 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

Finding the right used car can create some headaches when mileage and condition is a factor. you can feel confident that this one is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, One look at this one and you will just know, this is your ride. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Va State Inspection recently done and now its ready to go. Carfax available. We provide free carfax report. Carfax certified. Its very well-maintained by previous owner. Runs and drives excellent. Trades are well-come regardless of year, model, miles or condition.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

VIN: 1N6AA06B36N514511

Stock: ATT1581

Certified Pre-Owned: No


