2006 Nissan Titan Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the best drivetrains in its class, smooth-riding suspension, spacious and functional cabin, innovative design features, available stability control and side airbags.
- Limited drivetrain and body style choices, no heavy-duty models, burly exhaust note can get annoying on long drives.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With a stout V8, roomy interior and loads of innovative and useful features, the 2006 Nissan Titan is an impressive full-size that every truck buyer should consider.
Vehicle overview
Given that Ford's F-150 outsells the most popular passenger cars by a 2-to-1 margin, you had to figure it wouldn't take long before the import automakers would want to take a slice of that pie for themselves. With the Titan, Nissan set its sights directly on truck buyers looking for a true full-size truck with full-size capabilities and toughness. With dimensions that are within a few inches of the F-150, the 2006 Nissan Titan has the kind of cargo and interior room you expected in a full-size truck. There's a fully boxed frame underneath for maximum rigidity and strength, as well as a traditional solid rear axle with leaf-spring support. Two body styles are offered: a half-ton extended cab (called King Cab) with reverse-opening rear access doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and a half-ton crew cab with four full-size doors and a 5-foot-6-inch bed.
The standard drivetrain is a 5.6-liter V8 coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. The engine is a 32-valve, dual-overhead-cam design highlighted by a variable intake for maximum low-end torque and an aluminum block for reduced weight. Current power specifications have the engine pushing 305 horsepower and 379 pound-feet of torque. Compare those numbers to any of the domestics' V8s and it's clear that the 2006 Nissan Titan stacks up favorably in both categories. The transmission features a tow-haul mode that works together with the engine's electronic throttle control to provide a smooth power curve and seamless shifts under load. Four-wheel-drive versions get a part-time transfer case with ultralow gearing for steady rock crawling, while an optional off-road package adds lower axle gears and the large off-road tires.
Rack and pinion steering assures precise control, and the standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes are fortified with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist for more power during panic stops. Inside the Nissan truck, there's a modern cabin with all the latest features and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The rear doors on extended-cab models open up a full 168 degrees for easier access, while both models feature rear seats that fold up to reveal a nearly flat load floor. On the outside, the Titan's bed can be ordered with a spray-in bedliner right from the factory, as well as an adjustable tie-down system that offers an almost limitless number of tie-down points. It's clear that Nissan did its homework when it came to the design of the Titan, as this pickup compares favorably to its domestic competition in almost every respect. Whether you need power for towing, space for hauling or just a comfortable and spacious cabin, the 2006 Nissan Titan offers it all.
2006 Nissan Titan models
The full-size 2006 Nissan Titan truck comes in two body styles: an extended cab (King Cab) with a 6-foot-5-inch bed and a crew cab with a 5-foot-5 bed. Both are available in two- or four-wheel-drive configurations and three trim levels: XE, SE and LE. Base XE models come well equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, a 40/20/40-split bench seat and a CD stereo. The midgrade SE adds captain's chairs and a flow-through center console, along with power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; an overhead console; and chrome trim for the exterior. Top-of-the-line LE models add power-adjustable leather seats, a Rockford Fosgate audio system, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated compass, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a utility package for the bed. Notable options include a DVD-based navigation system, a DVD rear entertainment system, a sunroof and a factory-applied spray-in bedliner. There's also an off-road package that includes Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive gear ratio, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. A tow package adds a heavy-duty radiator, upgraded springs, extending tow mirrors and a stability/traction control system.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Nissan Titan offers only one drivetrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 305 hp and 379 lb-ft of torque. With the optional tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds (the crew cab maxes out at 9,400). The standard five-speed automatic transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads. Four-wheel-drive models get a part-time transfer case with ultralow gearing.
Safety
Standard safety features include a tire-pressure monitoring system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist. Seat-mounted side-impact airbags and roof-mounted side curtain airbags are also available on all Titan models while stability control can be added to SE and LE trim levels.In NHTSA crash testing, the 2006 Nissan Titan received five stars for driver protection and four stars for passenger protection in frontal impacts.
Driving
A tightly controlled ride and a gutsy engine make the Nissan Titan feel smaller than it really is. The five-speed transmission keeps the engine in the heart of its power band for strong acceleration that rivals any of its competitors. Strong brakes and solid road feel further contribute to the Titan's ability to handle everything from heavy loads to daily errand-running.
Interior
The Nissan Titan features a spacious and functional interior design with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. SE and LE trim levels offer captain's chairs with a floor-mounted transmission shifter and a flow-through center console (a bench seat with a column shifter is standard on base models and a no-cost option on the SE). The rear load floor is flat for hauling large items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open 168 degrees for easier access. Crew-cab models feature a standard power up-down rear window with defroster.
