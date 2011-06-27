Vehicle overview

Given that Ford's F-150 outsells the most popular passenger cars by a 2-to-1 margin, you had to figure it wouldn't take long before the import automakers would want to take a slice of that pie for themselves. With the Titan, Nissan set its sights directly on truck buyers looking for a true full-size truck with full-size capabilities and toughness. With dimensions that are within a few inches of the F-150, the 2006 Nissan Titan has the kind of cargo and interior room you expected in a full-size truck. There's a fully boxed frame underneath for maximum rigidity and strength, as well as a traditional solid rear axle with leaf-spring support. Two body styles are offered: a half-ton extended cab (called King Cab) with reverse-opening rear access doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and a half-ton crew cab with four full-size doors and a 5-foot-6-inch bed.

The standard drivetrain is a 5.6-liter V8 coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. The engine is a 32-valve, dual-overhead-cam design highlighted by a variable intake for maximum low-end torque and an aluminum block for reduced weight. Current power specifications have the engine pushing 305 horsepower and 379 pound-feet of torque. Compare those numbers to any of the domestics' V8s and it's clear that the 2006 Nissan Titan stacks up favorably in both categories. The transmission features a tow-haul mode that works together with the engine's electronic throttle control to provide a smooth power curve and seamless shifts under load. Four-wheel-drive versions get a part-time transfer case with ultralow gearing for steady rock crawling, while an optional off-road package adds lower axle gears and the large off-road tires.

Rack and pinion steering assures precise control, and the standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes are fortified with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist for more power during panic stops. Inside the Nissan truck, there's a modern cabin with all the latest features and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The rear doors on extended-cab models open up a full 168 degrees for easier access, while both models feature rear seats that fold up to reveal a nearly flat load floor. On the outside, the Titan's bed can be ordered with a spray-in bedliner right from the factory, as well as an adjustable tie-down system that offers an almost limitless number of tie-down points. It's clear that Nissan did its homework when it came to the design of the Titan, as this pickup compares favorably to its domestic competition in almost every respect. Whether you need power for towing, space for hauling or just a comfortable and spacious cabin, the 2006 Nissan Titan offers it all.