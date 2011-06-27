  1. Home
2006 Nissan Titan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • One of the best drivetrains in its class, smooth-riding suspension, spacious and functional cabin, innovative design features, available stability control and side airbags.
  • Limited drivetrain and body style choices, no heavy-duty models, burly exhaust note can get annoying on long drives.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a stout V8, roomy interior and loads of innovative and useful features, the 2006 Nissan Titan is an impressive full-size that every truck buyer should consider.

Vehicle overview

Given that Ford's F-150 outsells the most popular passenger cars by a 2-to-1 margin, you had to figure it wouldn't take long before the import automakers would want to take a slice of that pie for themselves. With the Titan, Nissan set its sights directly on truck buyers looking for a true full-size truck with full-size capabilities and toughness. With dimensions that are within a few inches of the F-150, the 2006 Nissan Titan has the kind of cargo and interior room you expected in a full-size truck. There's a fully boxed frame underneath for maximum rigidity and strength, as well as a traditional solid rear axle with leaf-spring support. Two body styles are offered: a half-ton extended cab (called King Cab) with reverse-opening rear access doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and a half-ton crew cab with four full-size doors and a 5-foot-6-inch bed.

The standard drivetrain is a 5.6-liter V8 coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. The engine is a 32-valve, dual-overhead-cam design highlighted by a variable intake for maximum low-end torque and an aluminum block for reduced weight. Current power specifications have the engine pushing 305 horsepower and 379 pound-feet of torque. Compare those numbers to any of the domestics' V8s and it's clear that the 2006 Nissan Titan stacks up favorably in both categories. The transmission features a tow-haul mode that works together with the engine's electronic throttle control to provide a smooth power curve and seamless shifts under load. Four-wheel-drive versions get a part-time transfer case with ultralow gearing for steady rock crawling, while an optional off-road package adds lower axle gears and the large off-road tires.

Rack and pinion steering assures precise control, and the standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes are fortified with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist for more power during panic stops. Inside the Nissan truck, there's a modern cabin with all the latest features and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The rear doors on extended-cab models open up a full 168 degrees for easier access, while both models feature rear seats that fold up to reveal a nearly flat load floor. On the outside, the Titan's bed can be ordered with a spray-in bedliner right from the factory, as well as an adjustable tie-down system that offers an almost limitless number of tie-down points. It's clear that Nissan did its homework when it came to the design of the Titan, as this pickup compares favorably to its domestic competition in almost every respect. Whether you need power for towing, space for hauling or just a comfortable and spacious cabin, the 2006 Nissan Titan offers it all.

2006 Nissan Titan models

The full-size 2006 Nissan Titan truck comes in two body styles: an extended cab (King Cab) with a 6-foot-5-inch bed and a crew cab with a 5-foot-5 bed. Both are available in two- or four-wheel-drive configurations and three trim levels: XE, SE and LE. Base XE models come well equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, a 40/20/40-split bench seat and a CD stereo. The midgrade SE adds captain's chairs and a flow-through center console, along with power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; an overhead console; and chrome trim for the exterior. Top-of-the-line LE models add power-adjustable leather seats, a Rockford Fosgate audio system, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated compass, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a utility package for the bed. Notable options include a DVD-based navigation system, a DVD rear entertainment system, a sunroof and a factory-applied spray-in bedliner. There's also an off-road package that includes Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive gear ratio, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. A tow package adds a heavy-duty radiator, upgraded springs, extending tow mirrors and a stability/traction control system.

2006 Highlights

For the 2006 Nissan Titan, SE crew cabs can be ordered with a sunroof, and the LE trim now comes with two new features: standard dual-zone climate control and upgraded side mirrors that have heat, power-fold, auto-dimming and turn signal capability. Other updates for the Nissan truck include MP3-compatible audio systems and a change to allow the stability control system to be ordered with the locking rear differential.

Performance & mpg

The Nissan Titan offers only one drivetrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 305 hp and 379 lb-ft of torque. With the optional tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds (the crew cab maxes out at 9,400). The standard five-speed automatic transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads. Four-wheel-drive models get a part-time transfer case with ultralow gearing.

Safety

Standard safety features include a tire-pressure monitoring system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist. Seat-mounted side-impact airbags and roof-mounted side curtain airbags are also available on all Titan models while stability control can be added to SE and LE trim levels.In NHTSA crash testing, the 2006 Nissan Titan received five stars for driver protection and four stars for passenger protection in frontal impacts.

Driving

A tightly controlled ride and a gutsy engine make the Nissan Titan feel smaller than it really is. The five-speed transmission keeps the engine in the heart of its power band for strong acceleration that rivals any of its competitors. Strong brakes and solid road feel further contribute to the Titan's ability to handle everything from heavy loads to daily errand-running.

Interior

The Nissan Titan features a spacious and functional interior design with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. SE and LE trim levels offer captain's chairs with a floor-mounted transmission shifter and a flow-through center console (a bench seat with a column shifter is standard on base models and a no-cost option on the SE). The rear load floor is flat for hauling large items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open 168 degrees for easier access. Crew-cab models feature a standard power up-down rear window with defroster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Titan.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
140 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 140 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best truck I've owned
Lester Welshans,03/16/2016
SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I would definitely own another. Still diving mine runs like new, no mechanical issues no warning lights and the truck is fixing to turn 322,xxx miles. I honestly have no complaints
Rolling Thunder....
titanloving,02/12/2012
My wife and I just purchased a 2006 crew cab LE Titan. Never really liked the styling of the domestic trucks and the Toyota's pricing steered me away. Even on a used Tundra with 100k miles people are asking $20 grand!! Ridiculous. A new truck being out of our price range I looked high and low for a used truck with the options I wanted with low miles and price that wasn't bad. We found it!! My truck has less than 39K miles and is fully loaded and we paid less than $20k! The captains chairs, sound system and interior styling is awesome. Truck rides great and has a little growl too with only stock exhaust. Love the chrome all around, especially the bold front. Driving is true enjoyment
2006 king cab titan
neil bradford,09/08/2006
I would like temperature in mirror, easier radio to understand, of course better mileage.
bye bye chevy
Bobby,09/13/2006
Well I was a chevy man for all of my 30 years until I sat behind the wheel of my new titan. By far the fastest truck I have ever owned. I see alot of mpg complaints but what would you expect from 5.6 V8. I added Cold Air induction and a few other bolt ons exhaust etc.. and am getting 13 city and 16 hwy. The Rockford sound is incredible, and my kids love the DVD. I am still finding stuff on this truck that I didn't know was there
See all 140 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2006 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Nissan Titan

Used 2006 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Nissan Titan?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Nissan Titan trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Nissan Titan SE is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 145201 and145201 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Nissan Titans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Nissan Titan for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Titans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 145201 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Nissan Titan.

Can't find a used 2006 Nissan Titans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Titan for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,017.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Titan for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,362.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Nissan Titan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Titan lease specials

