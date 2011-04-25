Used 2004 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

1,448 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Titan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,448 listings
  • 2004 Nissan Titan LE in Black
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan LE

    215,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,795

    $1,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan LE in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan LE

    150,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,552

    $1,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan LE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan LE

    147,380 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,980

    $432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan LE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan LE

    233,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,290

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan LE in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan LE

    185,154 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,811

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan SE in Orange
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan SE

    200,295 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan XE in White
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan XE

    162,585 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan

    256,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,786

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan SE

    161,870 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan LE

    162,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan SE

    196,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Titan
    used

    2004 Nissan Titan

    115,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Titan LE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    146,304 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Titan SE in Black
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan SE

    121,893 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    183,607 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    117,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    258,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Titan XE in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan XE

    128,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Titan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,448 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2004 Nissan Titan

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Titan
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7503 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 503 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Great Truck!
doczachary,04/25/2011
I puchased my 2004 Nissan Titan with less than 50 miles on it and I currenly have over 120K. There has been 2 recalls (brake shudder and wiring harness) and both were done quickly and efficiently. I have read where people wanted better gas mileage but you don't buy a heavy truck with a powerful 5.6L V8 engine and then complain about the mileage. I have towed 10K, loaded the bed to the point where it couldn't take anymore and everything worked as expected. I have replaced the rear axle seals and bearing with better than factory. Used only synthetic oils since 2nd change. It just keeps running. Never a hiccup or an issue. Been a great truck and I plan to keep it until it dies!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Titan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Titan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings