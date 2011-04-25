Used 2004 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
- 215,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,795$1,486 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B94N574935
Stock: 4N574935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 150,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,552$1,244 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
5.6L V8 4WD 5 Speed automatic 4 Door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE BEDLINER TRAILER HITCH TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - FRONT TUBES - PAINTED STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION FOG LITES PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM DRIVER INFO CENTER 18 WHEEL **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** SLIDING REAR WINDOW ADJUSTABLE PEDALS MEMORY SEAT Rockford-Fosgate Stere
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07BX4N506725
Stock: 4N506725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 147,380 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980$432 Below Market
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
STRONG RUNNING TITAN!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B44N577127
Stock: B4136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 233,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,290
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS TRUCK RUNS AWESOME DESPITE THE MILES! - ** PLEASE SEE THE PICTURES/NOTE ABOUT THE DAMAGE TO THE REAR LEFT CORNER ** - NO OIL LEAKS, ENGINE IS STRONG! - CLEARLY THIS WAS HIGHWAY RUNNER W/ EASY MILES - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE - OUTSIDE PAINT HAS SOME MINOR OXIDATION - LOADED LE W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - INTERIOR IS WELL KEPT, MINOR WEAR ON DRIVER SEAT - WE THINK THIS TRUCK IS IN BETTER SHAPE THAN ONES W/ HALF THE MILES! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$4000 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES AND MAX IS $5K - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07A44N506906
Stock: CT9282421N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,154 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,811
Medina Cadillac - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,255 Red Brawn 2004 Nissan Titan LE King Cab 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC Titan LE King Cab, 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. Recent Arrival! We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06BX4N572693
Stock: J201364B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 200,295 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,750
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2004 Nissan Titan 4dr SE Crew Cab 4WD features a 5.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Copper with a Graphite/Titanium Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Leather Package, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Side, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Heavy Duty Battery, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Power Extending Tow Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, A/T Temperature Gauge, Auto Day/Night Mirror with Compass & Temperature, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Luxury Cloth Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Additional 7-Pin Wiring Harness Plug, Receiver Hitch, 3.357 Axle Ratio Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B64N516507
Stock: 837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 162,585 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
World Auto Sales - Nebraska City / Nebraska
We pride ourselves in the company we keep; OUR CUSTOMERS we have so many loyal repeat customers and we thank each one. We are proud to say that World Auto Sales is the Nebraska Independent Auto Dealers Association Quality Dealer of the Year 2017. Offering excellent fast financing extended vehicle protection plans GAP coverage accessories and much more. Our vehicles are carefully inspected and have free Auto Check Reports. Vehicles are priced to the market which means you will always have a fair price. We make every effort to offer only top-notch pre-owned vehicles at market-driven prices. WORLD AUTO SALES CALL OR TEXT US (402) 873-6925 For fast approvals fill out our online credit application. Trades welcome. We buy cars. Extended Warranties Available! Located next to Arby’s 1651 South 11th Street Nebraska City NE 68410 (JUST 45 MINUTES SOUTH OF Bellevue Omaha Council Bluffs and 45 minutes east of Lincoln) www.worldautosalesneb.comAll vehicles subject to prior sale. Actual fuel economy rating will vary with options driving conditions habits and vehicle condition. Please verify all details including options miles and actual price for accuracy prior to purchase. Safety Recall Information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls. See if there are any open safety recalls for this vehicle. This does not include non-safety recalls. Recently announced safety recalls may not yet be posted and there may be a delay between the time a repair is made and before it is reported or posted to the website. Before purchasing be sure to ask the dealer for an up-to-date status on any recalls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06A54N568865
Stock: 568865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 256,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,786
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 2004 Nissan Titan Black Clean CARFAX. 4D Crew Cab 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD. 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B64N544761
Stock: D183496B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 161,870 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B94N577821
Stock: 121981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 162,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
LE trim. Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Running Boards, 4x4, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large Truck, Edmunds.com explains "A very desirable truck.". SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Pedals. Nissan LE with PEARL WHITE exterior and Graphite/Titanium interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 4900 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Large Truck. "Well-suited for a range of truck buyers thanks to its stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes MORE ABOUT US: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06B84N563491
Stock: 4N563491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 196,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Chapman Nissan - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
HAS SOME ISSUES NEEDS SHIFT INTERLOCK. BRAKES Good PA Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers. 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 4WD Red CASH ONLYClean CARFAX.THIS CAR IS BEING SOLD COMPLETLY AS IS NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. Recent Arrival!2004 Nissan Titan SE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06B94N506250
Stock: FN20702XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 115,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,994
Hoover Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Titan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07A64N555914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,304 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thank you for looking at our 2005 Nissan Titan!! Lift, wheels and tires. Great looking truck! Come check it out! PREVIEWLE trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, (S02) SIDE-AIRBAG PKG W/O VDC, (R02) LE OFF-ROAD PKG, (V01) DVD MOBILE THEATER SYSTEM, (T01) TOW PKG, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large TruckKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGES(V01) DVD MOBILE THEATER SYSTEM: family entertainment system, 7' RR display screen/ video port/IR headphones, DVD player w/remote control, (S01) SIDE-AIRBAG PKG W/VDC: front driver/passenger seat mounted side-airbag, front/rear curtain airbag w/roll over sensor, VDC & brake assist, (R02) LE OFF-ROAD PKG: Rancho shock absorbers, 3.36 axle ratio, P285/70R17 OWL BF Goodrich tires, 17' alloy wheels, transfer case/lower radiator skid plates, locking differential, (J01) SUNROOF, (S02) SIDE-AIRBAG PKG W/O VDC: front driver/passenger seat mounted side-airbag, front/rear curtain airbag w/roll over sensor, (T01) TOW PKG: increased tow capacity, receiver hitch, 3.36 axle ratio, additional 7-pin wiring harness plug, trailer brake pre-wiring on I/P, auto trans temp gauge, pwr heated chrome extending tow mirrors w/memory, HD battery.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says 'Well-suited for a range of truck buyers thanks to its stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features.'. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Large Truck. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07B75N550988
Stock: 550988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
Tampa Bay Auto Network - Tampa / Florida
- MODIFICATIONS - DIRT KING LONG TRAVEL RACE KIT - AIRAID INTAKE - JBA CERAMIC COATED LONG TUBE HEADERS - UPREV SOFTWARE / TUNE - 4.10 GEAR RATIO - TRU TRAC LOCKERS - CFS ALUMINUM RACING RADIATOR - FIBERWERX FIBERGLASS BODY & LOUVRES - DIRT KING BUMPER - CJD RACING REAR BUMPER - LUND CHALLENGER TOOL BOX - HORNBLASTER - TUG HORN - CARFAX CERTIFIED - NO DISAPPOINTMENTS - 2005 Nissan Titan SE - Galaxy over Graphite/Titanium Cloth Interior - Driven 8,072 Miles Per Year - Matching 39x13.50/17 Tires with 90-95% Tread - 1-Owner - Non-Smoker - Florida Car - AM/FM/CD/DVD/SD - Accessories Included - 1 Factory Key, 1 Keyless-Entry Remote, Front All-Weather Floor Mats -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA06A95N567532
Stock: C0093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 183,607 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
Ancira Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
This White 2005 Nissan Titan LE for sale in San Antonio is well equipped. Some of the great features include:**KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **RECENT OIL CHANGE**, **MULTIPOINT INSPECTION**, **DEALER DETAILED**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.White 2005 Nissan Titan LE RWD 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed IK Automatic*****Grand Opening Sale - Ancira Nissan has a brand new, world-class facility conveniently located at 10835 W IH 10 with all the amenities you deserve. We are 7 time winners of the Nissan Owner First Award of Excellence since 2002. Price made us #1! Price keeps us #1! THINK ANCIRA!Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA07AX5N515126
Stock: PR547905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 117,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa
4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 79105 miles below market average! White 2005 Nissan Titan 4D Crew Cab 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed IK Automatic 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA07B55N578390
Stock: 20135B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 258,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA06A65N518773
Stock: 518773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
Centennial Leasing & Sales - Denver - Englewood / Colorado
Please call or text Chris Rezabeck at 303-378-8940 to check the availability of this vehicle. This 4x4 Titan XE King cab is equipped with a 6.5 liter V8 engine, a canvas topper, a trailer brake controller, a tow hitch, keyless entry, and more! This is a clean Carfax vehicle that has been in Colorado since new. Trade ins are welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan XE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA06B25N565951
Stock: 701645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
