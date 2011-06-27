I'm about a month into the purchase of my 2018 Titan Pro4X Crew Cab, and I'm absolutely loving it. I traded in a 2015 BMW 335i since I needed something to tow with, and although I loved that car and miss the manual transmission, the Titan still puts a big grin across my face when I drive it. I've already towed a boat with it, and it didn't even feel like it was back there. Great power and the engine sounds great when you want it to, but quiet when you don't want to hear it. The interior is extremely comfortable and feels well put together. With several other nissans in the family (a few over 100k miles and one over 250k), it looks like the interior durability is comparable which means it should look like new in 10 years like my others. I test drove all the full size trucks, and the titan really provided the best bang for your buck. I think the ride and interior quality is much better than the ford, it's light years ahead of the tundra (though I can't fault those for reliability), I personally don't like the styling of the GM twins but they do have great drivetrains, and the new 2019 RAM 1500 came in a close second place for me. In the end, I think the Titan rides nearly as well as the RAM, and while it doesn't offer quite as many bells and whistles, I was able to get into a Titan for about $10k less than a comparably equipped RAM. I think the only options I would have liked that I don't have would be a regular (non-pano) sunroof, and a heads up display. Cooled seats, around view monitor, LED headlights and foglights, and insane amounts of bed utility and storage under the rear seat are some jump out options that I love. Call me a happy truck owner! UPDATE 9/25/19: I have 15,000 miles on the truck and no difference in option. Still drives and smells like new. I’ve taken several road trips and the seats and ride quality are so comfortable, I had no fatigue even on a 22 hour (straight) drive. My average fuel economy is 16.4 mpg - I use the Fuelly app to track every fill up. My best gas mileage is 21.7 all highway driving at 78 mph. Lowest is 13.2 mostly city with ~120 miles of towing a boat. I do wish the fuel tank was larger but it gives you a lot of warning before it’s empty. No regrets buying a Titan!

