2018 Nissan Titan Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard V8 offers plenty of power
- Numerous in-cabin and bed storage solutions
- Optional Pro-4X off-road package offers useful upgrades
- Generous bumper-to-bumper warranty
- No alternative engines
- Only one available axle ratio
- Touchscreen interface hampered by small buttons
- Cabin design not especially attractive
Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
There are few metrics by which the 2018 Nissan Titan beats its rivals outright. Several full-size pickup trucks can tow more, haul more and have more modern interiors. Overall, though, the 2018 Titan is still appealing.
It might not have gargantuan towing capabilities, but the 2018 Nissan Titan is thoroughly qualified to pull most trailers. It doesn't have an ultra-luxurious or modern vibe, but it does have several tech and safety features worth noting. What's more, the Titan is comfortable, versatile and competitively priced. The Titan wouldn't likely be our first choice in the full-size truck segment, but it's still worth considering, especially if you're a buyer looking for a well-rounded package.
2018 Nissan Titan models
The 2018 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. As is the case with most full-size trucks, there are multiple cab configurations and a wide array of options. The S is essentially a basic work truck. The SV and SL bring more in the way of convenience and tech features (power mirrors, an upgraded stereo), while the Platinum Reserve adds mostly luxury equipment (leather upholstery and chrome accents). The Pro-4X offers some unique off-road equipment and a more rugged appearance.
Depending on your needs, you can get a Titan as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) bed, a single cab with a long (8-foot) bed, or an extended cab with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed. The single cab can seat two or three, while the King Cab and the crew cab can seat five or six, depending on the trim level.
The Titan S work truck is available with any of the three cab configurations and comes standard with a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It includes 18-inch steel wheels, an active grille shutter, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, NissanConnect with Mobile Apps, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary input and a USB port.
Step up to the SV, and you'll also get alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim (bumpers, door handles and grille), front tow hooks (4x4 only), power-adjustable heated mirrors, a carpeted floor, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, satellite radio and Nissan's Trailer Sway Control, which helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.
On top of the SV's equipment, the off-road-focused Pro-4X (4WD only) gets dark-finish wheels with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, hill descent control, a receiver hitch, and a seven-pin wiring harness connector, skid plates, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a spray-in bedliner, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, front bucket seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice controls (with Siri Eyes Free), a navigation system, a rear air vent, a 120-volt household-style power outlet and floor mats.
Next is the SL (available only in crew cab), which takes the Pro-4X's upgrades (minus the all-terrain tires and off-road mechanical upgrades) and adds 20-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, LED cargo box lighting, and a Utili-Track bed rail system with four movable tie-down cleats. It also has remote engine start, front and rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a Rockford Fosgate 12-speaker audio system, a 120-volt outlet inside the bed, and NissanConnect Services, a subscription-based emergency telematics features suite.
The range-topping Platinum Reserve builds upon the SL's features, adding unique wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera, upgraded leather upholstery, chrome and wood interior accents, a heated steering wheel with wood inserts, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
Several option packages are available, many of which bring the luxury and utility features from higher trims to the lower trims. Other notable packages include the SL Tow package (tow mirrors, a trailer brake controller, and front tow hooks for rear-wheel-drive models), the SV and SL's Chrome package (20-inch chrome wheels, chrome exhaust tips and a chrome grille) and the Platinum Utility package (in-bed Titan Box storage bins, a remote locking tailgate and a bed utility step). The Platinum Reserve can also be ordered with a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and an Off-Road package with the Pro-4X's 18-inch alloys, all-terrain tires and Bilstein shocks. The Midnight Edition package is available on SV and SL crew-cab models, and it adds black body accents, unique interior trim and black 20-inch wheels.
The SL and Platinum Reserve come with NissanConnect Services, including automatic crash notification, stolen-vehicle recovery assistance and roadside assistance. It's added to the Pro-4X when you buy the Convenience package.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Nissan Titan has received some revisions, such as the addition of a King Cab (extended-cab) configuration, but our findings remain applicable to this year's Titan.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Titan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Titan models:
- Blind-Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic
- Monitors the area around the rear-quarter panel and warns of vehicles that are in the blind spot or approaching it.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.
- Surround-View Camera
- Gives a bird's-eye, 360-degree view of the vehicle to help fit the truck into tight spaces.
