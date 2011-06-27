  1. Home
2018 Nissan Titan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 offers plenty of power
  • Numerous in-cabin and bed storage solutions
  • Optional Pro-4X off-road package offers useful upgrades
  • Generous bumper-to-bumper warranty
  • No alternative engines
  • Only one available axle ratio
  • Touchscreen interface hampered by small buttons
  • Cabin design not especially attractive
Which Titan does Edmunds recommend?

For most buyers, we recommend the midlevel Titan SV with the Convenience package. Compared to similarly equipped rivals, it's reasonably priced, and on top of the standard S and SV equipment, the Convenience package adds parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, the larger 7-inch touchscreen, the NissanConnect system with navigation, and heated front seats. And if you need them, several other options are available on the SV including a Tow package, a spray-in bedliner and cosmetic upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are few metrics by which the 2018 Nissan Titan beats its rivals outright. Several full-size pickup trucks can tow more, haul more and have more modern interiors. Overall, though, the 2018 Titan is still appealing.

It might not have gargantuan towing capabilities, but the 2018 Nissan Titan is thoroughly qualified to pull most trailers. It doesn't have an ultra-luxurious or modern vibe, but it does have several tech and safety features worth noting. What's more, the Titan is comfortable, versatile and competitively priced. The Titan wouldn't likely be our first choice in the full-size truck segment, but it's still worth considering, especially if you're a buyer looking for a well-rounded package.

2018 Nissan Titan models

The 2018 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. As is the case with most full-size trucks, there are multiple cab configurations and a wide array of options. The S is essentially a basic work truck. The SV and SL bring more in the way of convenience and tech features (power mirrors, an upgraded stereo), while the Platinum Reserve adds mostly luxury equipment (leather upholstery and chrome accents). The Pro-4X offers some unique off-road equipment and a more rugged appearance.

Depending on your needs, you can get a Titan as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) bed, a single cab with a long (8-foot) bed, or an extended cab with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed. The single cab can seat two or three, while the King Cab and the crew cab can seat five or six, depending on the trim level.

The Titan S work truck is available with any of the three cab configurations and comes standard with a 5.6-liter V8 engine (390 horsepower, 394 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It includes 18-inch steel wheels, an active grille shutter, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth, NissanConnect with Mobile Apps, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary input and a USB port.

Step up to the SV, and you'll also get alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim (bumpers, door handles and grille), front tow hooks (4x4 only), power-adjustable heated mirrors, a carpeted floor, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, satellite radio and Nissan's Trailer Sway Control, which helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.

On top of the SV's equipment, the off-road-focused Pro-4X (4WD only) gets dark-finish wheels with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, hill descent control, a receiver hitch, and a seven-pin wiring harness connector, skid plates, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a spray-in bedliner, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, front bucket seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice controls (with Siri Eyes Free), a navigation system, a rear air vent, a 120-volt household-style power outlet and floor mats.

Next is the SL (available only in crew cab), which takes the Pro-4X's upgrades (minus the all-terrain tires and off-road mechanical upgrades) and adds 20-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, LED cargo box lighting, and a Utili-Track bed rail system with four movable tie-down cleats. It also has remote engine start, front and rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a Rockford Fosgate 12-speaker audio system, a 120-volt outlet inside the bed, and NissanConnect Services, a subscription-based emergency telematics features suite.

The range-topping Platinum Reserve builds upon the SL's features, adding unique wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera, upgraded leather upholstery, chrome and wood interior accents, a heated steering wheel with wood inserts, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Several option packages are available, many of which bring the luxury and utility features from higher trims to the lower trims. Other notable packages include the SL Tow package (tow mirrors, a trailer brake controller, and front tow hooks for rear-wheel-drive models), the SV and SL's Chrome package (20-inch chrome wheels, chrome exhaust tips and a chrome grille) and the Platinum Utility package (in-bed Titan Box storage bins, a remote locking tailgate and a bed utility step). The Platinum Reserve can also be ordered with a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and an Off-Road package with the Pro-4X's 18-inch alloys, all-terrain tires and Bilstein shocks. The Midnight Edition package is available on SV and SL crew-cab models, and it adds black body accents, unique interior trim and black 20-inch wheels.

The SL and Platinum Reserve come with NissanConnect Services, including automatic crash notification, stolen-vehicle recovery assistance and roadside assistance. It's added to the Pro-4X when you buy the Convenience package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Nissan Titan has received some revisions, such as the addition of a King Cab (extended-cab) configuration, but our findings remain applicable to this year's Titan.

Driving

The Titan proves that big trucks don't have to drive that way. The accurate steering, strong motor and confident, powerful brakes make the Titan one of the better-driving trucks in its class. While we wouldn't call it carlike, its manners might be the Nissan's strongest selling point.

Acceleration

The all-new, direct-injected 5.6L V8 delivers strong acceleration. It's also free-revving and has good throttle response. This is the only engine offered in the Titan, but its horsepower and torque ratings are well-situated among the competition, most of which offer multiple engine options.

Braking

While the pedal might feel a little soft initially, the brakes are friendly, never grabby, and they have generous stopping power. Test numbers revealed good consistency through the course of multiple heavy braking runs with most stops within a foot of each other.

Steering

Confidence and accuracy aren't traits usually associated with full-size truck steering, but the Titan's goes a long way to make driving a large truck as enjoyable as possible. The power assist isn't overly light and manages to transmit road surface conditions and grip levels to the driver.

Handling

The Titan's sheer size will make back-road driving difficult enough, but thanks to good body control and accurate steering, it's not a nerve-racking proposition. As expected, the tires prefer gentle curves and interstates where their relatively low grip limits aren't tested.

Drivability

As snappy and engaging as this new V8 is, the transmission and a very tall third gear tend to get in the way of good around-town drivability. The transmission can be very reluctant to downshift, but manual override is available. Tow mode helps greatly with engine braking on long downhill grades.

Off-road

With the twist of a rotary switch, both 4WD High and Low ranges can be selected from the driver's seat. Capabilities are limited by the all-season tires and the test vehicle's standard step bars. Should you want for more off-road prowess, Nissan offers the Pro-4X trim level.

Comfort

The Titan could be excused for being noisy and having a rough ride. But it is, in fact, just the opposite. The cabin is quiet, and the ride is one of the best in class. Covering a lot of ground in the Titan certainly won't take much of a toll on its occupants.

Seat comfort

You certainly can't call the front seats uncomfortable, but they don't have much in the way of lateral support for your upper or lower body. The rear seats seem a bit too basic, lacking any real comfort and leg support even though there's plenty of space to make them better.

Ride comfort

The Titan's a full-size truck with four-wheel drive, so there's no getting away from a firm ride. But Nissan has done a good job balancing capability with comfort. Most bumps and road irregularities are absorbed, and the body control is very good.

Noise & vibration

The cabin is quiet and well-isolated. The cab feels solid without rattles or squeaks, but the passenger seat did shake quite a bit over rough roads. Some wind noise is noticeable around the windshield, windshield pillars and rearview mirrors, but it's similar to noise levels in other large trucks.

Climate control

Dual climate control works as expected, and airflow is fairly good. The buttons and temperature knobs, however, seem needlessly small for such a vast cabin. The display can also be a bit difficult to see in direct sunlight, and it doesn't match the other displays in the Titan in appearance.

Interior

Most full-size trucks carry their tougher-than-nails persona into the cabin, but Nissan has opted for a much friendlier, almost crossoverlike interior. Combine that friendly look with a smaller steering wheel and good ergonomics, and the Titan is a truck anyone will want to drive.

Ease of use

Its friendly and spacious cabin is closer in appearance to a crossover's than truck's, but it looks a bit dated. For all the space, many buttons and knobs can prove difficult to use because they're simply too small. The instrumentation, however, is attractive and easy to read at a quick glance.

Getting in/getting out

Thanks to the standard side steps, generous door openings and windshield-pillar grab handles, getting into the front seats of the Titan is relatively easy for people of all heights. The wide-opening rear doors mean the back seats are also easily accessible.

Driving position

The low dashboard, relatively small steering wheel and high seating position give you the impression of sitting in a crossover rather than a full-size truck. The power seat and tilt-and-telescoping wheel help you to find a comfortable position quickly, but power-adjustable pedals are not an option.

Roominess

Befitting a full-size truck, front passengers have ample leg-, headroom and shoulder room. A pair of rear passengers will enjoy similar amounts of space, but the addition of a third person in the middle seat would make it a tighter squeeze on a longer road trip.

Visibility

Forward visibility is OK, but navigating bends takes a bit of faith because of the massive windshield pillar base. The exterior side mirrors could stand to be larger, as could the inset convex spotter mirrors. Nissan's 360-degree camera system gives confidence when moving in tight spaces.

Quality

The Titan feels very solid, and the interior is well-assembled. Most materials that fall readily to hand have a soft touch, and hard plastics are relegated to storage compartments. But the area just behind the rear seats feels a bit unfinished, especially when compared to the rest of the truck.

Utility

Nissan hasn't gone to all this trouble to build a truck that can't work like a truck should, and the Titan will not leave you wanting for much in the way of capability. Where the Titan does come up short is with its single engine option, which puts it midpack when it comes to towing and hauling.

Small-item storage

Full-size trucks generally have tons of interior storage space, and the Titan is no different. There's a multitude of places for drinks of all sizes, plus odds and ends of all shapes, even a laptop. Inevitably, most of the storage has hard plastic sides, so smaller objects tend to rattle around.

Cargo space

Depending on your needs, the Crew Cab's standard 5.5-foot bed is either just right or frustratingly short. A retractable cargo-bed step is available on the driver side, but it was finicky about being deployed. The excellent bed lighting and the numerous cargo tie-down options are the highlights.

Child safety seat accommodation

The outboard rear seats have LATCH anchors, and there's plenty of room for even larger child seats. The main drawback is the height of the Titan itself, which makes seat installation and access more difficult.

Towing

The Titan is rated to tow just over 9,700 pounds when properly equipped. While that's an admirable tow rating, some rivals offer more powerful engine and axle gearing options that can handily out-tow the Titan's 5.6L V8.

Hauling

With four-wheel drive, the maximum payload is 1,620 pounds. Some rivals have higher payload capacities from more powerful optional engines. There are plenty of cargo tie-down options in the bed, as well as excellent LED lighting for after-hours loading and unloading.

Technology

Tech might well be the Titan's Achilles' heel. While it has the features to make up the numbers, its small display, dated graphics and small buttons seem very early 2000s. Seat time in any of the Titan's competitors only makes the Nissan's hardware seem more out-of-date.

Audio & navigation

The functionality is adequate, but the displays are running far behind the offerings of rivals. The Rockford Fosgate audio system is powerful and will satisfy all but the most discerning listeners. Likewise, the navigation system handles its duties well but is let down by dated graphics.

Smartphone integration

Only Apple products can be synced through a USB connection, so Android users must stream music through Bluetooth. Connecting via Bluetooth is as simple as it should be, and there are ample power points for charging multiple devices.

Driver aids

A blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and Nissan's Around View Monitor take some of the fear and guesswork out of navigating such a big truck.

Voice control

The menu for voice controls makes a good case for simply pressing the buttons you need to achieve the desired result. It's a cumbersome system better suited to making calls than it is for controlling any of the Titan's other features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Titan.

5(73%)
4(9%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Incredible truck!
Colin,09/25/2018
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I'm about a month into the purchase of my 2018 Titan Pro4X Crew Cab, and I'm absolutely loving it. I traded in a 2015 BMW 335i since I needed something to tow with, and although I loved that car and miss the manual transmission, the Titan still puts a big grin across my face when I drive it. I've already towed a boat with it, and it didn't even feel like it was back there. Great power and the engine sounds great when you want it to, but quiet when you don't want to hear it. The interior is extremely comfortable and feels well put together. With several other nissans in the family (a few over 100k miles and one over 250k), it looks like the interior durability is comparable which means it should look like new in 10 years like my others. I test drove all the full size trucks, and the titan really provided the best bang for your buck. I think the ride and interior quality is much better than the ford, it's light years ahead of the tundra (though I can't fault those for reliability), I personally don't like the styling of the GM twins but they do have great drivetrains, and the new 2019 RAM 1500 came in a close second place for me. In the end, I think the Titan rides nearly as well as the RAM, and while it doesn't offer quite as many bells and whistles, I was able to get into a Titan for about $10k less than a comparably equipped RAM. I think the only options I would have liked that I don't have would be a regular (non-pano) sunroof, and a heads up display. Cooled seats, around view monitor, LED headlights and foglights, and insane amounts of bed utility and storage under the rear seat are some jump out options that I love. Call me a happy truck owner! UPDATE 9/25/19: I have 15,000 miles on the truck and no difference in option. Still drives and smells like new. I’ve taken several road trips and the seats and ride quality are so comfortable, I had no fatigue even on a 22 hour (straight) drive. My average fuel economy is 16.4 mpg - I use the Fuelly app to track every fill up. My best gas mileage is 21.7 all highway driving at 78 mph. Lowest is 13.2 mostly city with ~120 miles of towing a boat. I do wish the fuel tank was larger but it gives you a lot of warning before it’s empty. No regrets buying a Titan!
TITAN - made in USA! Great Truck!!!
Sam,06/27/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I trade trucks at least every year. During the past 7 years I’ve owned Tundra, Sierra 1500, Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500. I’ve never owned a Titan because of reviews - this year I decided to look at a Titan, and I’m glad I did. Getting out of a Ram 1500, great truck, but time for a change. Looked at a Sierra 1500 SLT, but not near the options of the Titan. Also looked at a Silverado LT 1500, again not near the option as the Titan. GMC nor Chevy could touch pricing of the Titan. The Titan is probably the best riding truck I’ve purchased. In addition it’s made in Canton MS vs. GMC and Chevy - made in Mexico - a deciding factor. In addition, the Titan has a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty - so guess Nissan has faith in reliability.
SV Midnight Edition
JMattmuller,12/06/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
5,600 miles in and I still love this truck. Before making this purchase I did a lot of research and had narrowed my search down to the titan, 2019 Ram 1500 and the 2018 F150. The titan had the lowest reported mpg, but when you compared the purchase price to the other 2 trucks we'd have to hit almost $5/gal for the Ford or Ram to come up ahead in a 10 year cost of ownership for me. When I came across the midnight edition at me dealership it was a done deal, a similarly equipped Ford or Ram would have cost $15-20K more than what I spent. The one negative I have is the infotainment system. I previously was driving an Apple Carplay equipped vehicle and the Nissan factory system just doesn't match up. With all of the money I saved on the purchase I was able to put an after market Carplay receiver into the truck, and there isn't anything else I would change with this truck!
Love my Pro4X
Kurt B.,05/14/2018
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
This is a capable truck for both offroad and towing. My last Titan went over 300K with no problems whatsoever. The new version has all the new amenities you would expect of a modern truck. Be warned the Pro4X suspension is on the stiff side. Overall I love the truck.
See all 34 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Titan models:

Blind-Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic
Monitors the area around the rear-quarter panel and warns of vehicles that are in the blind spot or approaching it.
Trailer Sway Control
Helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.
Surround-View Camera
Gives a bird's-eye, 360-degree view of the vehicle to help fit the truck into tight spaces.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%

