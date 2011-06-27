2015 Nissan Titan models

The 2015 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck offered in two cab styles: King Cab and Crew Cab. The King Cab is an extended-cab pickup with rear-hinged back doors and a 6-foot-7-inch cargo bed. The Crew Cab has four conventional doors, a larger interior and a 5-foot-7-inch bed. Both cab configurations are available with either two- or four-wheel drive and in three of the Titan's four trims: S, SV and Pro-4X; the lineup-topping SL trim is offered only for the Titan Crew Cab.

The entry-level S model comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, power windows, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 60/40-split rear bench seat, a bunch of 12-volt power outlets and a CD stereo with six speakers. Crew Cabs also get power locks, a power-down rear window, full carpeting (instead of vinyl flooring) and two extra speakers. Springing for the Popular Equipment option package for the 2015 Titan S adds alloy wheels, cruise control, rear privacy glass, a sliding rear window (King Cab only), keyless entry (Crew Cab only), a trailer hitch and towing preparation.

Stepping up to the Titan SV gets you most of the Popular Equipment items (minus the tow hitch), chrome bumpers, power outside mirrors, side step rails, a lockable tailgate with assist, upgraded cloth upholstery and door trim, carpeted flooring (King Cabs) and an auxiliary audio jack.

Available for the Titan SV trim is the SV Value Truck package. It comprises 20-inch alloy wheels, foglights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, the trailer hitch, a lockable bed storage compartment, front captain's chairs (with power lumbar adjustment for the driver), an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a household-style 120-volt power outlet in the center console, satellite radio and a 5.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, Pandora Internet radio and hands-free text messaging via NissanConnect.

Also available for the 2015 Titan SV trim is the SV Utility option package with a spray-in bedliner, lockable bed storage, adjustable tie-down cleats, tailgate area lighting and a bed-mounted 120-volt AC power outlet. The SV Premium Utility package includes all that plus a lower rear-axle ratio, a heavy-duty battery, front tow hooks, power heated extendable towing mirrors, power-adjustable pedals, a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system and the navigation system.

The off-road-oriented Pro-4X trim includes all the standard equipment from the Titan S and SV models, as well as much of the content from the SV Value Truck and Utility packages. It also adds off-road-tuned Rancho shock absorbers, unique 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, special bumpers and exterior trim, a locking rear differential, a lower final-drive axle ratio, heavy-duty skid plates, a heavy-duty battery, automatic headlights, unique instrumentation, two-tone cloth upholstery, a USB input and a 5-inch color audio display with limited NissanConnect functionality.

Option packages for the Pro-4X include the Premium Utility package, which bundles the extras from the SV Premium Utility package and, on King Cabs only, incorporates the 5.8-inch touchscreen navigation system with voice-recognition functions. The Pro-4X Luxury package offers leather upholstery, heated front seats, four-way power passenger seat, memory settings for the driver seat and power-adjustable pedals and mirrors. On Crew Cabs, the Luxury package also includes navigation.

Available only on Crew Cabs, the top-of-the-line SL trim comes standard with all the equipment in the Value Truck, Utility and Luxury packages. It also comes with most of the Premium Utility package items, including Rockford Fosgate audio. Other standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, and heated and power-folding outside mirrors (with built-in turn signals and driver-side auto-dimming). Inside, the Titan SL has dual-zone automatic climate control and simulated wood trim. The SL Max Utility option package adds the lower axle ratio, a heavy-duty battery, front tow hooks and extendable towing mirrors.

There are a handful of stand-alone options available at various points in the 2015 Titan lineup, the most notable being a sunroof and a DVD rear entertainment system for the Pro-4X and SL Crew Cab models.