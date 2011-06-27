Vehicle overview

While most car buyers don't feel an overly strong devotion to one car brand, pickup owners are a completely different story. You're a Ford guy or a Chevy girl or a Dodge man who feels weird describing himself now as a Ram man. That deep-seated brand loyalty is tough to crack, but it's a mission the 2013 Nissan Titan continues to pursue.

It doesn't get any easier when you consider the fact that the Titan hasn't had a thorough redesign since its 2004 introduction. Despite these significant hurdles, the Titan still has things to offer. With its burly 5.6-liter V8, solid construction, impressive 9,500-pound towing capacity and roomy interior, this Nissan truck can work equally well for personal use and work truck buyers.

Even though Nissan has tried sprucing things up around the edges this year with a number of new standard features and options, the Titan's main disadvantage remains its dated design. Simply put, some of the latest pickups out of Detroit have significantly raised the bar with more powerful and fuel-efficient engines, innovative features and upscale extras.

With that in mind, be sure to compare the 2013 Nissan Titan with the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, both of which benefit from impressive recent redesigns. Like the Titan, the Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Tundra are in need of some updating but still have their advantages, most notably in the engine compartment. Ultimately, even if you end up choosing one of these models over the Titan, the process of broadening your perspective to consider all your alternatives can only be a good thing.