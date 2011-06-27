2012 Nissan Titan models

The 2012 Nissan Titan is available in limited configurations and thereby appeals to a very focused full-size truck consumer. The lineup includes the extended-cab King Cab model with a standard 6-foot-6-inch cargo bed, and the Crew Cab that comes with a choice of a short 5-foot-7 or a long 7-foot-3 cargo bed. All six configurations are available in either two- or four-wheel drive.

Nissan offers four trim levels for the Titan -- S, SV, Pro-4X and SL -- but all are not available for every configuration. The base King Cab S comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 60/40-split rear bench seat, air-conditioning and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player. The Titan Crew Cab S adds power windows and locks. Selecting the optional Popular Equipment package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sliding rear window (King Cab only), keyless entry (crew cab only), a receiver hitch and a seven-pin wiring harness connector. The S trim is not available in crew cabs with the long bed.

The Titan SV takes the S Popular Equipment package and adds chrome steel bumpers, full power accessories, tailgate assist, cruise control, an auxiliary audio jack and an in-dash six-CD changer. The optional SV Sport Appearance package features 20-inch alloy wheels and special exterior and interior trim.

The SV Value Truck package adds foglamps, rear parking sensors, a class-IV hitch, front bucket seats, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth. The SV Utility package includes a lockable bedside compartment, adjustable tie-down cleats, tailgate area lighting, a 12-volt power source and a spray-in bedliner. The SV Premium Utility package includes all that plus power-adjustable pedals, power-extending/heated side mirrors, front tow hooks, a lower axle ratio and an eight-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with satellite radio.

The Titan SL includes all of the above and adds 20-inch alloy wheels (in optional chrome finish), dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, leather seating, a four-way power passenger seat, a 12-volt power source in the tailgate area, wood trim and a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SL Max Utility package adds step rails and other features found in the SV Premium Utility package.

Four-wheel-drive models, except the Crew Cab long bed, can be ordered with the Pro-4X trim. It's similar to the SV with the Value Truck and Utility package, then adds Rancho dampers, heavy-duty skid plates, all-terrain tires and an electronic locking rear differential. The Pro-4X's Premium Utility package is similar to the SV's, while the Leather package adds leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions. The Pro-4X also has the most distinctive interior, with white-face gauges and red stitching on the seats and a leather-covered shift knob.

Available only on the Pro-4X and SL crew cabs is the Technology package, which includes a sunroof, navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. On all trims except the S, an iPod adapter is optional.