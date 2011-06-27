  1. Home
2012 Nissan Titan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and functional cabin
  • sporty handling dynamics.
  • Newer models from competitors are more capable, comfortable and alluring
  • limited cab styles
  • no V6 option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Titan lineup possesses some rugged qualities and value opportunities, but overall it's outclassed by other, newer pickups.

Vehicle overview

Nissan was the first import automaker to truly challenge the American full-size pickup market with the introduction of its Titan in 2004. At that time, Toyota was building a 7/8-scale Tundra, and its truck wouldn't mature into an adult-sized pickup until 2007.

The Titan immediately drew praise for its big engine, big cab and big towing capacity. We even ranked it first in a comparison test, and the truck continued to garner positive sales and more acclaim in those formative years. But Nissan hasn't given the Titan a significant makeover since its debut, and the competition has moved far ahead in providing more power, better fuel economy, additional utility features and more upscale options.

The 2012 Nissan Titan remains a good truck that can fit the needs of many personal-use and workhorse owners. It'll do just about anything you ask of it, as witnessed by its respectable 9,500-pound maximum towing capacity, spacious cabin and versatile cargo options. But considering that other competing trucks are superior in terms of configuration availability, power, towing capacity, fuel economy and feature content, we'd recommend going with the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra.

2012 Nissan Titan models

The 2012 Nissan Titan is available in limited configurations and thereby appeals to a very focused full-size truck consumer. The lineup includes the extended-cab King Cab model with a standard 6-foot-6-inch cargo bed, and the Crew Cab that comes with a choice of a short 5-foot-7 or a long 7-foot-3 cargo bed. All six configurations are available in either two- or four-wheel drive.

Nissan offers four trim levels for the Titan -- S, SV, Pro-4X and SL -- but all are not available for every configuration. The base King Cab S comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a 60/40-split rear bench seat, air-conditioning and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player. The Titan Crew Cab S adds power windows and locks. Selecting the optional Popular Equipment package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sliding rear window (King Cab only), keyless entry (crew cab only), a receiver hitch and a seven-pin wiring harness connector. The S trim is not available in crew cabs with the long bed.

The Titan SV takes the S Popular Equipment package and adds chrome steel bumpers, full power accessories, tailgate assist, cruise control, an auxiliary audio jack and an in-dash six-CD changer. The optional SV Sport Appearance package features 20-inch alloy wheels and special exterior and interior trim.

The SV Value Truck package adds foglamps, rear parking sensors, a class-IV hitch, front bucket seats, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth. The SV Utility package includes a lockable bedside compartment, adjustable tie-down cleats, tailgate area lighting, a 12-volt power source and a spray-in bedliner. The SV Premium Utility package includes all that plus power-adjustable pedals, power-extending/heated side mirrors, front tow hooks, a lower axle ratio and an eight-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with satellite radio.

The Titan SL includes all of the above and adds 20-inch alloy wheels (in optional chrome finish), dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, leather seating, a four-way power passenger seat, a 12-volt power source in the tailgate area, wood trim and a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system. The SL Max Utility package adds step rails and other features found in the SV Premium Utility package.

Four-wheel-drive models, except the Crew Cab long bed, can be ordered with the Pro-4X trim. It's similar to the SV with the Value Truck and Utility package, then adds Rancho dampers, heavy-duty skid plates, all-terrain tires and an electronic locking rear differential. The Pro-4X's Premium Utility package is similar to the SV's, while the Leather package adds leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions. The Pro-4X also has the most distinctive interior, with white-face gauges and red stitching on the seats and a leather-covered shift knob.

Available only on the Pro-4X and SL crew cabs is the Technology package, which includes a sunroof, navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. On all trims except the S, an iPod adapter is optional.

2012 Highlights

There are no significant changes for the 2012 Nissan Titan.

Performance & mpg

Nissan offers only one engine for the 2012 Titan, a 5.6-liter V8 rated at 317 horsepower with 385 pound-feet of peak torque. It's connected to a standard five-speed automatic transmission that offers a tow/haul mode. Properly equipped, the Titan extended cab is rated to tow up to 9,500 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 4WD Titan is 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. The 2WD Titan rates 1 mpg better across the board.

Safety

Standard on all 2012 Nissan Titans are antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing; however, it scored only a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in that agency's side-impact test.

Driving

After the first few moments behind the wheel of the 2012 Nissan Titan, you notice first that the effort level of the rack-and-pinion steering is nicely weighted and second that the engine is spirited. This truck is relatively nimble and easy to drive on pavement, hence the generally favorable reception by owners who utilize the Titan mostly for personal use and not grunt work on the job site. The Titan's V8 is strong, but it no longer stands out in a very competitive full-size truck segment.

Interior

Both King Cab and Crew Cab examples of the Titan feature a spacious and efficient interior design, with controls that are easy to reach and operate, large dials on the instrument panel, numerous storage bins and a rather manly steering wheel. Materials quality is only average, however, with hard plastics covering most surfaces.

Seating is pleasantly comfortable but also utilitarian. The rear seats fold up to access a large, flat load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the front passenger seatback folds forward to provide a work table. The rear doors on King Cab models open nearly 180 degrees for easier loading of gear or passengers. With standard and optional features like a durable spray-on bedliner, sliding tie-down cleats, handy tailgate illumination and a driver-side lockbox, the Titan is well-suited to work truck duties.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Titan.

4.3
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck.
Kwame,04/04/2016
SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I bought my new 2012 S.L model on 2013, that means the truck sat for a while before it was sold. My model came with navigation, DVD, moonroof etc something some of the other models don't have. So far the truck has been reliable and has only been to the dealership for regular maintainance. It's very spacious, comfortable and drives like a car. It can be used to haul lots of stuff and also acts like a family truck. The only drawback is the gas mileage.
wrath of the titans!!!
kirkallen5150,08/01/2012
I just love my Titan, 2012 PRO-4X Galaxy Black CC all the bells and whistles. This is my second Titan. The truck is dependable, reliable, and to mention a good looking truck. yeah Nissan has not changed the body style in awhile. Who really cares, they probably was testing out to see who there "reliable customers" are for such an outstanding truck. And there is no truck or "vehicle" out there that is perfect! But my belief is that Nissan knows a few things about vehicles and know what they are doing. If you are reading this please believe me you will be very please once you test drive one, because after you test drive it you will take it home.
2012 Titan SL Heavy Duty Chrome Packagr
Kerry Olson,03/28/2016
SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
Let me start by saying if the crew cab Dodge would not have been such a jump in price from the quad cab I would probably be driving a Dodge right now, or an overall high priced Tundra. However I had a great salesman who talked me into giving my truck a drive. After owning it for half a year here are my Pro's and Cons: Pro's: great handling Interior room is out of this world Superior handling to any truck that I test drove even the 2016's Easy to see out of the drivers and side window for the most part The Rockford Phosgate stereo is good for a "base model" stereo the slide rail in the bed are 2nd to none Super aftermarket parts that are easy to install Did I mention the room, handling, and storage Easy to use controls, and easily reachable Cons: Braking especially when needing to stop suddenly and moving over 20mph Horrible MPG, I average 15.8 at best and 90% of my driving is highway (in comparison my 2005 Dodge got 19.8 mpg with 200k on it) Bushings squeak in steering column especially when cold Slight squeaks from the front suspension (every Nissan I've owned has had this)
Great truck since day 1!!
WFC,07/11/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
This has been a work truck and a tow vehicle, and has performed extremely well since I bought it new in 2012. Best truck I've ever owned, and I've owned many.
See all 11 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Nissan Titan

Used 2012 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Titan?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Titan trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Titan SV is priced between $16,000 and$25,988 with odometer readings between 34867 and126162 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Titan PRO-4X is priced between $19,961 and$19,961 with odometer readings between 95705 and95705 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Titan S is priced between $17,237 and$17,237 with odometer readings between 76794 and76794 miles.

Which used 2012 Nissan Titans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Titan for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Titans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,000 and mileage as low as 34867 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Titan.

