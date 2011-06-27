  1. Home
2010 Nissan Titan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and functional cabin.
  • Newer competitors are more capable and comfortable, cab style and drivetrain selection are limited, burly exhaust note gets tiresome on long drives.
Nissan Titan for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Titan is a good truck, but it's getting long in the tooth. Other full-size trucks outdo the Titan in just about every area.

Vehicle overview

Seven years ago, Nissan knew what Americans liked in their pickup trucks: Big. Big engine. Big cab. Big towing capacity. So Nissan came barreling out of the gate with the aptly named Titan. It had the size and power needed to make half-ton-truck buyers (and the American truckmakers) take notice, and we even ranked it first in a truck comparison test at the time.

But now entering its seventh model year with no major changes, the tough Titan is now the oldest pickup on the market. All of the trucks from the Detroit Three (our new term for the former "Big Three") have been recently redesigned. Toyota's on its game, too, having introduced the very capable second-generation Tundra a few years ago. With these newer trucks, Chevy, Ford and Toyota have been able to outpace the Titan in terms of power, capability and comfort.

As a testament to what Nissan got right initially, the 2010 Nissan Titan remains a good truck. Its muscular 5.6-liter V8 can easily handle almost any hauling and towing task its owner may throw into or behind it, for instance, and its cabin is spacious and well-equipped. But faced with the above-mentioned deficits as well as the truck's long-running lack of customizable configurations, we'd recommend going with the Silverado, F-150, Ram or Tundra before settling on the Titan.

2010 Nissan Titan models

The 2010 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck. It is available in king (extended) cab and crew cab configurations. The king cab gets a choice of 6-foot-6-inch or 8-foot beds, while the crew cab gets either a 5-foot-6-inch or 7-foot bed. From there, the Titan is available in XE, SE, Pro-4X and LE trim levels.

The Titan King Cab XE comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, a lockable tailgate, 40/20/40-split front bench seat, 60/40-split rear bench seat, air-conditioning and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player. The Titan Crew Cab XE adds power windows and locks, a power vertical-drop rear window and an eight-speaker stereo.

The XE Popular Equipment package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a front overhead console, a receiver hitch and, on the King Cab, a sliding rear window.

The Titan SE adds the content of the XE's Popular Equipment package, plus chrome grille and bumpers, power mirrors, keyless entry, a dampened-assist tailgate, manual lumbar support, a trip computer, an auxiliary audio jack and an in-dash six-CD changer with MP3 capability.

The SE Popular Equipment package adds an eight-way power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a compass. The SE Value Truck package adds to that a receiver hitch, foglights, Bluetooth, bucket seats and center console and a fold-flat front passenger seat. The SE Utility package adds a lockable bedside compartment, adjustable tie-down cleats and a spray-in bedliner. The SE Premium Utility package includes all that plus power-extending/heated sideview mirrors, front tow hooks and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with satellite radio.

The SE Heavy Metal (or Texas Titan, depending on region) adds chrome (18-inch) wheels/mirrors/door handles/side-step rails and a billet grille.

The Titan LE (crew-cab only) includes all the above equipment plus dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, leather seating, a four-way power passenger seat, a leather-wrapped shifter, a pair of additional speakers (for 10 total) a universal garage opener and wood trim.

The Pro-4X trim is available only with four-wheel drive and is equipped similarly to an SE with Popular Equipment and Value Truck packages. It adds Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive ratio, all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. The Pro-4X's Premium Utility package is similar to the SE's. The Pro-4X Leather package adds leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat and driver memory functions.

Available only on Pro-4X and LE crew cabs are the Technology package (sunroof and a navigation system) and the Entertainment package (rear-seat DVD entertainment system). The LE can also be equipped with the Heavy Metal/Texas Titan package, which is similar to the SE's except that the chromed-out wheels measure 20 inches.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Nissan Titan offers greater safety as stability control, side airbags and curtain airbags become standard across all trims. Other than that and the shuffling of option packages, the Titan soldiers on for another year essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Nissan Titan is available with two-wheel drive or 4WD. There is only one powertrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. With the optional Tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds while the crew cab is rated at just 100 pounds less. The transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Titan 4X4 is 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. The 2WD Titan rates 1 mpg better across the board.

Safety

Standard on all Titans are antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Nissan Titan received a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for passenger protection. The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing; however, it scored only a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in that agency's side-impact test.

Driving

The 2010 Nissan Titan's precise steering is nicely weighted, which makes the truck relatively nimble and easy to drive on pavement. However, the rather stiff suspension (especially on Pro-4X models) can make the Titan feel skittish in off-road situations. The Titan's tractable 5.6-liter V8 delivers plenty of muscle right from idle. It sounds great, too, but that booming exhaust note can grow tiresome on long drives.

Interior

Both King Cab and Crew Cab Titans feature a spacious and functional interior design, with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. Materials quality is only average, however. The rear seats fold up to provide a large load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open nearly 180 degrees for easier access. With standard and optional features like a durable spray-on bedliner, movable tie-down cleats, handy tailgate illumination and a driver-side lockbox, the Titan can be quite the hard-working truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Titan.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck!
glueking,08/10/2013
This truck just turned 100,000 miles. It remains tight & holds the road as well as the day I drove it off the lot. It's never been in the shop for any repairs - only routine maintenance. Quiet, smooth, and outstanding reliability & performance of any truck I've owned (2009 GMC Sierra, 2002 Chevy Silverado). If you're in the market for a pre-owned truck, consider the 2010 Titan.
New to me 2010 Titan SE King Cab 2wd
Scooter,08/12/2015
SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I picked this up used about 3 weeks ago after an extensive search for a used truck. At first I didn't even consider the Titan as I heard about it getting such terrible fuel mileage. Luckily the Dodge Ram I purchased used was a POS ( several check engine lights in ten days of ownership, never again Dodge!) and the dealer let me bring it back and trade it on this Titan and only lost very little. Well the only truck they had that was in my price range and full size was the Titan. After driving it and feeling the power I was hooked. Also what impressed me was how tight this truck is even with 85k miles on the speedo. So far I'm averaging about 450-475 miles per tank which is crazy good in my book for a full size V8 truck. I like the Bluetooth system, very easy to set up. She drives straight, sits up high and the cast seats to me are very comfortable. The cup holders could be deeper but that's minuscule. The only weird issue I have is when I use the one touch auto up for the passenger window it'll go all the way up and drop back down about 3 inches. It'll go all the way up if I just hold the button for it to go up. It seems to be a well documented issue on the Internet with these. I however have not found a solid solution. i do gets little bit of a clunk when taking off but I'm told it is axle wrap and somewhat normal for these. The exhaust system on the Titans is junk though, not stainless and I had to replace a section of pipe already. My truck originally spent its life in Texas so the frame and all aren't even rusted. I was planning on replacing the exhaust with a dual cutback system anyhow so no harm no foul. Even with these few little issues I absolutely love this truck. I've owned Silverado's and Rams mostly and they can't hold a candle to this Titan. I'm hoping to get a good long life out of this truck. I do love how the rear doors on the King Cab open 160 degrees. Makes it very nice for passengers and cargo like flat screen TV's...slides right on in. Head room in this thing is amazing, very spacious. The engine is my favorite part, it growls and I have to say is so much quicker than any of the past trucks I've owned. It pulls strong and you will find yourself gunning it to see what happens. It'll put a smile on your face and may even scare ya a bit,lol. I came from driving a Hemi and that thing seems anemic compared to the 5.6 V8 in this truck. Nissan has won me over. I'm 46 and this is my first foreign vehicle in the 30+ vehicles I've owned in my life. Not sure I'll ever go back to domestic brands.
2 neighbor's F-150's in the "Bone Yard"!!
swolfe44,03/07/2011
Bought a new 2004 Titan the same day my neighbor bought a new 2004 F-150. 3 years (80k miles) later his F-150 was falling apart, so he traded it on a 2007 F-150?? Here we were in 2010, 3 years later, his 07 F-150 has 92,000 miles on it and it's just blown the tranny--He traded it, again-on another F-150...some people never learn!! My 2004 Titan had 378,000 miles on it when I decided to trade it on a new 2010. I thought about keeping it to see if I could put a 3rd F-150 in the "Boneyard", but I've made made neighbor feel bad enough already ;o)
new to nissan
scott78,12/04/2010
i have had several new silverados and didnt think i would own anything but one till i drove the nissan titan. I have only had it a few weeks but i love to drive it and i am really impressed with the power. The fuel mileage is not as great as i would like but no full size pickup with this much power is fuel efficient
See all 34 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Titan?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Titan trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Titan LE is priced between $15,500 and$24,900 with odometer readings between 101894 and101894 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE is priced between $13,597 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 34913 and109000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

