2017 Nissan Titan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 offers plenty of power
  • Numerous in-cabin and bed storage solutions
  • Optional Pro-4X off-road package offers useful upgrades for backcountry use
  • Generous bumper-to-bumper warranty
  • No alternative engines for 2017
  • Only one available axle ratio
  • Touchscreen interface hampered by small physical and virtual buttons
  • Maximum towing and payload capacities slightly lower than rivals
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Last year, Nissan revitalized its full-size truck line with the Titan XD, a pickup that uniquely slotted between the usual half-ton and heavy-duty markets in terms of payload and towing capacities. The Titan XD can tow more than 12,000 pounds with its available diesel engine, and its crew cab is paired with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) that makes it over 20 feet long. But if you don't need a pickup of the Titan XD's capabilities or just want something smaller, there's the completely redesigned 2017 Nissan Titan.

The regular Titan and Titan XD are similar inside and out; crew-cab size and feature availability are nearly identical between the two trucks. But the Titan crew cab is more manageably sized because it doesn't stand quite as tall and its stubbier nose and short bed (5 feet 7 inches) make it over a foot shorter. Work-truck versions can be had with a regular cab with a long bed (8 feet 2 inches), and an extended cab with a standard bed is expected next year.

The engine bay is where you'll find the next point of differentiation. For now, the only engine available on the Titan is a 5.6-liter V8 that produces a robust 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. A V6 will debut next year, but you must look to the Titan XD if you want the Cummins diesel V8. Several thoughtful touches, such as a trailer brake-light check program accessible through the key fob, cargo rails on the bed floor and long bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage also contribute to the Titan's appeal.

But whether the new Titan is the truck for you might depend on what you think of the competition. The current generation of the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are fairly new, and both offer modern, high-tech cabins in addition to higher payload and towing limits. The Ram 1500 is a bit older and its capabilities are slightly less, but its ride comfort is second to none, and you can get it with a class-exclusive diesel engine. Toyota's still got a pretty nice truck with its Tundra, too. Overall, though, if you want a nicely equipped truck and don't need the ultimate in trailer-towing capacity, the 2017 Nissan Titan should suit your needs just fine.

Every 2017 Nissan Titan comes with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and hill start assist. The Pro-4X also comes standard with hill descent control, and SV models and above come with Nissan's Trailer Sway Control, which helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.

A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear-cross traffic alert are standard on the Pro-4X level and up, and can be added to the SV by opting for the Comfort & Convenience package. A 360-degree parking camera is standard on the Platinum Reserve and can be added to the Pro-4X via the Luxury package.

The SL and Platinum Reserve come with NissanConnect Services, a subscription-based service that includes automatic crash notification, stolen-vehicle recovery assistance and roadside assistance. It's added to the Pro-4X when you buy the Convenience package.

2017 Nissan Titan models

The 2017 Nissan Titan full-size pickup is available across the board as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) cargo bed, while the work-truck versions can be bought as a single-cab with a long (8-foot 2.5-inch) bed. An extended cab with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed is expected next year. The crew cab can seat five or six, depending on trim or equipment. The Titan is available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. All are available with two- or four-wheel drive except the Pro-4X, which is 4x4 only.

The Titan S work truck is available with either cab and comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, an active grille shutter, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, NissanConnect mobile apps and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary input and a USB port.

Step up to the SV, the highest trim level that's available in either cab, and you'll also get alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim (bumpers, door handles and grille), power-adjustable heated mirrors, a carpeted floor, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, satellite radio and Nissan's Trailer Sway Control (see the Safety section).

The Titan Pro-4X takes the SV's equipment and adds dark-finish wheels with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, hill descent control, a receiver hitch and a seven-pin wiring harness connector. Additional standard features for the Pro-4X include front tow hooks, skid plates, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a spray-in bedliner, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, front bucket seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, voice controls (with Siri Eyes Free), a navigation system, a rear air vent, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and floor mats.

Next is the SL, which takes the Pro-4X's upgrades (minus the all-terrain tires and mechanical upgrades such as the Bilstein shocks) and adds 20-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, LED cargo box lighting, a Utili-Track bed rail system with four movable tie-down cleats, remote engine start, front and rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a Rockford Fosgate 12-speaker audio system, a 120-volt outlet located inside the bed and the NissanConnect Services emergency telematics features suite.

The range-topping Platinum Reserve builds upon the SL's features, adding unique wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera, upgraded leather upholstery, chrome and wood interior accents, a heated steering wheel with wood inserts, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Several option packages are available for the Nissan Titan, many of which bring the luxury and utility features from higher trims to the lower trims. Other notable packages include the SL Towing Convenience package (tow mirrors, a trailer brake controller and front tow hooks for rear-wheel-drive models), the SV and SL's Chrome package (20-inch chrome wheels, chrome exhaust tips and a chrome grille) and the Platinum Reserve's Bed Utility package (in-bed "Titan Box" storage bins, a remote locking tailgate and a bed utility step). The Platinum Reserve can also be ordered with a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and an Off-Road package with the Pro-4X's 18-inch alloys, all-terrain tires and Bilstein shocks.

For now, every 2017 Nissan Titan is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine producing 390 hpand 394 lb-ft of torque (a V6 is expected to bow later this year). It is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard, and four-wheel drive (4WD) is optional on all but the Pro-4X, which comes standard with 4WD.

Whether equipped with RWD or 4WD, non-Pro-4X models earn EPA fuel economy estimates of 18 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway). The Pro-4X's off-road features (including the deletion of the front air dam) knock its fuel economy down slightly to 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway).

When properly equipped, the crew-cab Titan can tow up to 9,390 pounds in RWD configuration, and 4WD versions can tow up to 9,230 pounds. These ratings are a bit lower than V8-powered crew-cab competitors; the Ram 1500 crew cab can tow up to 10,330 pounds, while the Ford F-150 and Silverado 1500 crew cabs can each tow up to 10,800 pounds. The Titan's maximum payload is 1,590 pounds for RWD models and 1,610 pounds for 4WD models.

Driving

We haven't extensively tested the 2017 Nissan Titan yet, but initial impressions are favorable. The 5.6-liter V8 feels strong from the moment you press on the gas. Braking effort is predictable, and the pedal stroke isn't overly long, so the Titan should prove easy to drive in traffic. Steering effort is lighter than in the Titan XD, and in general the Titan feels more nimble than its heavy-duty relative. Check back later for further driving impressions.

Interior

The 2017 Nissan Titan's cabin is spacious, although it doesn't feel cavernous the way the F-150 crew cab does. Still, there's plenty of room for five, and the rear passenger area features nifty storage options. Optional on the SV and standard on above trims is a cab-width lockable bin with removable dividers located under the rear seats. Flip the seats up, and you'll find the unfolded cargo platform features bungee tie-downs for keeping your stuff secure.

All controls on the center stack are within the driver's reach, including the trailer brake controller, which is out of the way but easily accessible at the bottom of the stack. The entire stack, and indeed much of the cabin overall, isn't overwhelmingly impressive or distinctive from a design perspective. Functionality seems to be the guiding factor — as opposed to the sleeker look of the Silverado, which keeps many of its controls confined to touchscreen menus, or the F-150, with its usable and attractive layout.

The 7-inch touchscreen and user interface also lags behind the best. Having physical buttons control top-tier menus is a good idea, but the buttons are fairly small. The interface also features small, horizontal virtual buttons that can be difficult to operate accurately. On the bright side, the optional 360-degree camera view is easy to view and makes it easy to navigate the Titan into a parking space. Bear in mind that systems with a rearview camera but not the surround-view camera do not feature dynamic guidelines, making it more difficult to predict the Titan's path while turning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Titan.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Titan 5.6L SV - Smooth, Comfortable & Quiet
Robert,10/01/2017
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
TWO YEAR UPDATE: The Titan performs well towing our new travel trailer. The trailer is 5,400 lbs, so it's an easy pull for the Titan, even in the mountains of West Virginia. The only warranty item has been to replace the alternator. The service manager said this was the only alternator he had ever replaced in a Titan under warranty. No other issues; I remain very happy with the purchase of the Nissan Titan. 2017 First Impressions: My standard for a new truck was to match the comfort and smoothness of my 2007 Chevy Avalanche. I test drove all of the half-tons and selected the Titan. The truck delivers a quiet ride with a muted V-8 growl and smooth shifting under power. The suspension is well tuned for a truck, delivering a highway ride that is second-to-none. At the SV trim level - comprising the majority of Titan sales - the Comfort and Convenience Package provides most of the options drivers want: 8-way adjustable, heated seats; blind spot warning system; rear camera, running boards, and Class IV hitch with 4/7 pin wiring. Though I liked many features about the Silverado as well, Nissan's 5 year / 100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty tipped the scale to the Titan.
I love it
Tim Mcmillen,11/23/2017
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I have owned several recent F-150s and 2013 and up Suburbans ( ALSO OWN A 2017 LT SUBURBAN CURRENTLY . So i feel i can give a fair and accurate opinion on the titan. Absolutely love the looks and not many of them on the road. I get the occasional WTF look is that from the big 3 Truck guys. V8 is amazing! Power to spare. MPG has been around 15 hoping it better as it breaks in more ....maybe...Transmission is very good not super smooth. a little busy/ hesitant in the lower gears up until 30-35 MPH . VERY VERY SLIGHT I MUST SAY. Really hate the 26 gallon fuel tank. That's unacceptable in a full size truck. Infotainment system is yes a little dated and small. But works great. Plenty of USB ports and 12 volt outlets. Would love the option of a longer bed on the crew cab Like Ford offers. 5 year /100K warranty is awesome. Drives great on the road. can cruise all day 75-80 MPH on the freeway. Engineers definitely spent time and got the ride right. To my horror i almost drove straight to Costco from the dealer to remove the OE "General" tires. However they are surprisingly very very good. Would buy Nissan again in a second. Look folks they have spent BIG money/ time on this truck / product and its evident. big 3 have been doing trucks since FOREVER. I assure you for a half ton it merits a look.
Just an overall awesome set of wheels
Brian Terk,01/05/2017
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
For starters keep in mind that I'm 44 years old and have owned multiple trucks from multiple manufacturers, I'm not a "must buy this or that brand guy." The truck is too new to measure reliability yet, but Nissan gives you piece of mind with its standard bumper to bumper 5 year 100k warranty. What I love most about this truck is that nothing stands out, what do I mean by that? SV with convenience package has everything I need. The seats are ridiculously comfortable, the power is more than expected, the curb appeal is 2nd to none, the standard features do what they're supposed to with no awkward controls. Everything just blends, operates and does what I expect it to and this truck is second none. Props to Nissan for a job well done!
New Titan vs Old Titan
Rooster,03/22/2017
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I had the older version Titan so I tried for the newer version Titan. 6 months in these are my opinions. At first I thought exterior looks were hands down Old Titan but after driving it I give the new bold, big look a tick under the Old Titan. Interior wise hands down goes to the New Titan. Spacious, lots of storage, comfortable all the way around, materials are great, layout is great just flows with you. Electronic wise the New Titan is upgraded but still has some of the bluetooth glitches occasionally and USB work great if you have an iPod or iPhone. But still has the Rockford Fosgate system that is way better than the Old Titan. I did have to replace front sonar sensor only after 2 months of owning. So I call it a draw. Power wise the new V8 dusts the old V8 and I thought that was a strong motor. The 7 speed tranny takes a little getting use to. Towing is off the chain and 4WD is a beast. Reality hurts when it comes to MPG, but my Old titan wasn't much better. I drive a mixed run of city and hwy and typically every tank of gas is 16.5 to 17.2 depending on if I drive more than the other. I have taken it on multiple road trips and it is by far a better ride, and power than the Old Titan. My only serious grip is that the New Titan does not turn sharp and is awkward in tight spaces where as my Old Titan never had these issues. Overall I recommend it over Tundra, Ram for sure. Just a simple test drive puts it over these two easy. I have driven a 2017 F150 and Silverado 4WD, in my opinion, Titan is very comparable to the F150, maybe a tick above in some cases but a tick below in others, but both of these fall a little short of the Silverado, which right now is top gun in this class. My deal came to financing, in which Nissan had the upper hand. It really is an opinion based, drive them, go from there. The New Titan has definetly come along way.
See all 47 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%

Used 2017 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab, Titan Regular Cab. Available styles include SV 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 2dr Regular Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and S 2dr Regular Cab (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

