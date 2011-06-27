Overall rating

Last year, Nissan revitalized its full-size truck line with the Titan XD, a pickup that uniquely slotted between the usual half-ton and heavy-duty markets in terms of payload and towing capacities. The Titan XD can tow more than 12,000 pounds with its available diesel engine, and its crew cab is paired with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) that makes it over 20 feet long. But if you don't need a pickup of the Titan XD's capabilities or just want something smaller, there's the completely redesigned 2017 Nissan Titan.

The regular Titan and Titan XD are similar inside and out; crew-cab size and feature availability are nearly identical between the two trucks. But the Titan crew cab is more manageably sized because it doesn't stand quite as tall and its stubbier nose and short bed (5 feet 7 inches) make it over a foot shorter. Work-truck versions can be had with a regular cab with a long bed (8 feet 2 inches), and an extended cab with a standard bed is expected next year.

The engine bay is where you'll find the next point of differentiation. For now, the only engine available on the Titan is a 5.6-liter V8 that produces a robust 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. A V6 will debut next year, but you must look to the Titan XD if you want the Cummins diesel V8. Several thoughtful touches, such as a trailer brake-light check program accessible through the key fob, cargo rails on the bed floor and long bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage also contribute to the Titan's appeal.

But whether the new Titan is the truck for you might depend on what you think of the competition. The current generation of the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are fairly new, and both offer modern, high-tech cabins in addition to higher payload and towing limits. The Ram 1500 is a bit older and its capabilities are slightly less, but its ride comfort is second to none, and you can get it with a class-exclusive diesel engine. Toyota's still got a pretty nice truck with its Tundra, too. Overall, though, if you want a nicely equipped truck and don't need the ultimate in trailer-towing capacity, the 2017 Nissan Titan should suit your needs just fine.

Every 2017 Nissan Titan comes with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and hill start assist. The Pro-4X also comes standard with hill descent control, and SV models and above come with Nissan's Trailer Sway Control, which helps keep a trailer tracking straight when buffeted by crosswinds or while driving on poor-quality roads.

A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear-cross traffic alert are standard on the Pro-4X level and up, and can be added to the SV by opting for the Comfort & Convenience package. A 360-degree parking camera is standard on the Platinum Reserve and can be added to the Pro-4X via the Luxury package.

The SL and Platinum Reserve come with NissanConnect Services, a subscription-based service that includes automatic crash notification, stolen-vehicle recovery assistance and roadside assistance. It's added to the Pro-4X when you buy the Convenience package.