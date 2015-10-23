Used 2005 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
1,448 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 146,304 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
- 121,893 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
- 183,607 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
- 117,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
- 258,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
- 128,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
- 114,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,997
- 148,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 165,636 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 172,008 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,033
- 233,254 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,190
- 124,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 148,308 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 191,173 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$10,195
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 139,449 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 141,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,871
- 166,946 miles
$8,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Titan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Titan
Write a reviewSee all 261 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6261 Reviews
Report abuse
Jason,10/23/2015
4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I am the second owner for my 2005 Titan. I have owned the ruck for almost 7 years and have put the majority of the miles on it. To understand my perspective, I do all of my own maintenance and repairs on my vehicles, I perform all maintenance on schedule, for the most part, and do not have a lead foot when driving. Throughout my ownership I have only had to replace the front and rear brakes once each, However I am a fairly easy driver that does minimal towing so I do not stress my brakes. I have had no major mechanical issues or major repair expenses. Here is a list of what I have replaced or repaired over the course of 100,000 miles of ownership: -ECM Relay due to recall -EVAP Canister Purge valve at 150000 mile due to check engine light for P0455 code -Front and rear brakes once each due to wear -Starter to due issues where I had to turn the key a few times to get it to start. Starter is under intake manifold so it is a pain, but it only took me a few hours one evening to replace -Replaced tailgate latch due to broken clips -Replaced rear axle breather because they can become an issue and blow axle seals if clogged. Mine was rusty. -Regular maintenance items (spark plugs, filters, PCV valve, fluids) Rear parking brake shoes - One side started to delaminate and I heard a crunching sound in the rotor where the parking brake is. I am going to replace front shocks/struts due to one seeping fluid. So after 10 years and 157000 miles that is all that has gone wrong with my truck and it still drives as well as I can remember. The truck has plenty of power and drives smooth on the highway. I am really fond of the interior space, especially in the back seat. The ride can be a bit harsh and there are small rattles in the cab and body here an there, but it is a truck not a Cadillac. Overall I am very pleased with my purchase and plan on keeping this truck until it literally falls apart. In an effort to see what other trucks are like, and if they are any better, I have test driven and rented Chevys, Fords, and Dodges and I honestly cannot justify "upgrading" or changing trucks for what amount to a few mpg gas mileage increase and an upgrade in creature comforts (driver info, bluetooth, etc). $40,000 buys a lot of gas and repairs on my 10 year old truck. Overall I am very pleased with this truck. As with any car or truck, you get out of it what you put into it. If you take care of it it will last as long as you want it to. Update: I am almost at 10 years of ownership and now 181k miles. still runs great. I did replace a power steering hose because it started seeping. I also replaced the fuel sending unit because it started becoming inaccurate. Overall I am still pleased with this truck and will continue to drive it until it can no longer be driven.
Related Nissan Titan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Irving TX
- Used Nissan Armada Baltimore MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Jersey City NJ
- Used Nissan Altima Athens GA
- Used Nissan Xterra Naples FL
- Used Nissan Armada Bridgeport CT
- Used Nissan Armada Chandler AZ
- Used Nissan Xterra Frisco TX
- Used Nissan Quest Long Island City NY
- Used Nissan Altima Nashua NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Armada 2013 Philadelphia PA
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018 South Portland ME
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback