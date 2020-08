Used 2005 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska

Thank you for looking at our 2005 Nissan Titan!! Lift, wheels and tires. Great looking truck! Come check it out! PREVIEWLE trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, (S02) SIDE-AIRBAG PKG W/O VDC, (R02) LE OFF-ROAD PKG, (V01) DVD MOBILE THEATER SYSTEM, (T01) TOW PKG, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large TruckKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGES(V01) DVD MOBILE THEATER SYSTEM: family entertainment system, 7' RR display screen/ video port/IR headphones, DVD player w/remote control, (S01) SIDE-AIRBAG PKG W/VDC: front driver/passenger seat mounted side-airbag, front/rear curtain airbag w/roll over sensor, VDC & brake assist, (R02) LE OFF-ROAD PKG: Rancho shock absorbers, 3.36 axle ratio, P285/70R17 OWL BF Goodrich tires, 17' alloy wheels, transfer case/lower radiator skid plates, locking differential, (J01) SUNROOF, (S02) SIDE-AIRBAG PKG W/O VDC: front driver/passenger seat mounted side-airbag, front/rear curtain airbag w/roll over sensor, (T01) TOW PKG: increased tow capacity, receiver hitch, 3.36 axle ratio, additional 7-pin wiring harness plug, trailer brake pre-wiring on I/P, auto trans temp gauge, pwr heated chrome extending tow mirrors w/memory, HD battery.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says 'Well-suited for a range of truck buyers thanks to its stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features.'. Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Large Truck. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AA07B75N550988

Stock: 550988

Certified Pre-Owned: No