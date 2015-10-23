Used 2005 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

1,448 listings
Titan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,448 listings
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    146,304 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan SE in Black
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan SE

    121,893 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    183,607 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    117,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    258,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan XE in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan XE

    128,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan XE
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan XE

    114,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,997

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    148,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan XE in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan XE

    165,636 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan SE

    172,008 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,033

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    233,254 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,190

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan LE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan LE

    124,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan

    148,308 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan XE in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan XE

    191,173 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,195

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan SE

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan SE

    139,449 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan

    141,234 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,871

    Details
  2005 Nissan Titan SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Titan SE

    166,946 miles

    $8,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,448 listings
  Home
  Nissan
  Nissan Titan
  Used 2005 Nissan Titan

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Titan
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6 261 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 261 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Great Truck
Jason,10/23/2015
4dr Crew Cab SE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I am the second owner for my 2005 Titan. I have owned the ruck for almost 7 years and have put the majority of the miles on it. To understand my perspective, I do all of my own maintenance and repairs on my vehicles, I perform all maintenance on schedule, for the most part, and do not have a lead foot when driving. Throughout my ownership I have only had to replace the front and rear brakes once each, However I am a fairly easy driver that does minimal towing so I do not stress my brakes. I have had no major mechanical issues or major repair expenses. Here is a list of what I have replaced or repaired over the course of 100,000 miles of ownership: -ECM Relay due to recall -EVAP Canister Purge valve at 150000 mile due to check engine light for P0455 code -Front and rear brakes once each due to wear -Starter to due issues where I had to turn the key a few times to get it to start. Starter is under intake manifold so it is a pain, but it only took me a few hours one evening to replace -Replaced tailgate latch due to broken clips -Replaced rear axle breather because they can become an issue and blow axle seals if clogged. Mine was rusty. -Regular maintenance items (spark plugs, filters, PCV valve, fluids) Rear parking brake shoes - One side started to delaminate and I heard a crunching sound in the rotor where the parking brake is. I am going to replace front shocks/struts due to one seeping fluid. So after 10 years and 157000 miles that is all that has gone wrong with my truck and it still drives as well as I can remember. The truck has plenty of power and drives smooth on the highway. I am really fond of the interior space, especially in the back seat. The ride can be a bit harsh and there are small rattles in the cab and body here an there, but it is a truck not a Cadillac. Overall I am very pleased with my purchase and plan on keeping this truck until it literally falls apart. In an effort to see what other trucks are like, and if they are any better, I have test driven and rented Chevys, Fords, and Dodges and I honestly cannot justify "upgrading" or changing trucks for what amount to a few mpg gas mileage increase and an upgrade in creature comforts (driver info, bluetooth, etc). $40,000 buys a lot of gas and repairs on my 10 year old truck. Overall I am very pleased with this truck. As with any car or truck, you get out of it what you put into it. If you take care of it it will last as long as you want it to. Update: I am almost at 10 years of ownership and now 181k miles. still runs great. I did replace a power steering hose because it started seeping. I also replaced the fuel sending unit because it started becoming inaccurate. Overall I am still pleased with this truck and will continue to drive it until it can no longer be driven.
Report abuse
