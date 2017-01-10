Used 2017 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
- 18,438 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,995$4,701 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this bold, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB SL 4x4 (4WD). This full-size pickup truck has an upscale interior, smooth ride, strong engine, and only 18,438 miles on it! Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER and powertrain warranties until March 2022 or 100,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - NISSANCONNECT NAVIGATION with 7-INCH TOUCH DISPLAY - CLASS-IV TOW PACKAGE - A ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - SURROUND-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM - FRONT and REAR PARKING SENSORS - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - HEATED LEATHER & GENUINE WOOD STEERING WHEEL - HEATED & COOLED FRONT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - REMOTE START - PUSH-BUTTON START - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 20-INCH DARK CHROME CLAD WHEELS Platinum Reserve Bed Utility Package - TITAN BOX - REAR UTILITY BED STEP - TAILGATE ELECTRONIC LOCK ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB SL 4x4! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E58HN531857
Stock: 23749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X20,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,600$5,571 Below Market
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** EXCLUSIVE NATIONWIDE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. UNLIMITED TIME AND MILES **, ** NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** SUNROOF/MOONROOF **, ** GPS/NAVIGATION **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** 4WD/FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE **, ** BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM **, ** SPORT PACKAGE **, ** POWER SEATS **, **BLUETOOTH**, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $1002017 Nissan Titan 4D Crew Cab Magnetic Black PRO-4X LUXURY PACKAGE/LEATHER Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 Odometer is 20721 miles below market average!Price includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E59HN575723
Stock: T575723
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 30,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,900$4,263 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
Check out this gently-used 2017 Nissan Titan we recently got in.How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner.Reliability is something you can count on when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle like this Nissan Titan 4X4 CREW CAB SV. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Nissan Titan 4X4 CREW CAB SV.No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Nissan Titan.Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Nissan Titan is so immaculate it is practically new. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will.A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EJ3HN568053
Stock: QN5603L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Titan SL24,538 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,594$4,314 Below Market
Wesley Chapel Nissan - Wesley Chapel / Florida
The ALL NEW Wesley Chapel Nissan, where you can get ALL the information you need to make a well-informed decision!Brilliant Silver Titan SL 4WD 7-Speed AutomaticWhether it’s for a New or Pre-owned vehicle, help with Financing or the Premium Servicing of your vehicle, we give 100% effort to you as we would hope to receive for ourselves. That kind of respect is what makes us the Nissan dealer Wesley Chapel drivers prefer. What’s my car Worth? Get the True Market Value online at wesleychapelnissan.com in Minutes! Call Wesley Chapel Nissan at (813) 531-9634 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 28519 SR 54, Wesley Chapel FL 33543. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, warranties, insurances, accessory addendum's, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs.We advertise discounts comprised of the manufacture's qualifying incentives & Wesley Chapel Nissan discounts. Which may include College Grad and Military Incentives. All advertised offers are for a limited time and available for well-qualified consumers with approved credit for the Retail Purchase of a vehicle. Leases Not Included. Some offers are separate and may not be combined with any other offers or specials. Please see dealer for complete details. Estimated Monthly Payment will depend on final negotiated agreed upon numbers on the exact vehicle purchased. Financing offers are through our designated lender based on a 680 beacon credit score and approved credit. All new and pre-owned prices are plus tax, tag/title, reconditioning costs if required, and dealer fee of $899 which includes cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. See dealer for complete details. Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.Pricing Disclaimer: We advertise discounts comprised of the manufacturers qualifying incentives & Wesley Chapel Nissan discounts. All Sale Prices are not offered for New Lease Purchases. All advertised offers are for a limited time and available for well-qualified consumers with approved credit. You must finance with NMAC to receive all discounts and incentives or you may lose some discounts and rebates. Some offers are separate and may not be combined with any other offers or specials. Please see dealer for complete details. All prices are plus tax, tag/title, reconditioning costs if required, and dealer fee of $899.99 which includes cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. All offers are mutually exclusive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E58HN557004
Stock: N557004
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 9,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,799$3,418 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E54HN557999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Nissan Titan SL26,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,597
Tom Peacock Nissan - Houston / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 12 Speakers, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain's Chairs, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/SiriusXM/Navi & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 20" x 8" Painted Alloy. Certified. 2017 Nissan Titan SL 4D Crew Cab Pearl White Metallic Clean CARFAX. 5.6L V8 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E67HN574417
Stock: N00621A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 99,524 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,595$3,316 Below Market
Pure Car Buying - Dumfries / Virginia
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MONDAY-SATURDAY 9:30AM-7:00PM NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE/EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. PRICE LISTED EXCLUDES $799.00 DEALER PROCESSING FEETAXTITLE AND REG FEES. ONLINE LISTED PRICE IS AN ASSUMED ONE TIME PAYMENT CASH PRICE PRICE MAY VARY BASED ON QUALIFIED FINANCING. ALL LISTED INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR PLEASE CALL DEALER TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY OF A VEHICLE AND DETAILS REGARDING SPECIFIC FEATURES Visit Pure Car Buying online at purecarbuying.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 703-634-2649 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EJ5HN522143
Stock: 522143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,103 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,740
Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Silsbee / Texas
Check out this vehicle for your 1moorebetterdeal. Don't miss out on this 2017 Nissan Titan SV! It comes with a push button start, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation for an even better ride. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Rocking a beautiful silver exterior and a black interior, this car is a great pick. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Please contact us for more information. (409) 385-3796. Still your place for 1 Moore Better Deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EK2HN539037
Stock: N539037G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- 25,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,837$3,121 Below Market
Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Cincinnati / Ohio
4WD.7-Speed Automatic 4WD 5.6L V8Odometer is 23682 miles below market average!At these prices our vehicles sell fast! Call now to check availability and reserve yours today. Contact Information: Northgate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 8536 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45251, Phone: (513) 385-3900, E-mail: Sales@hitthegate.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EJ1HN547976
Stock: 603218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 43,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,854
Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas
Nissan is positioning its Titan XD as just the right size between 1/2-ton light- and 3/4-ton heavy-duty pickup trucks.. Have confidence when purchasing your next ride. A CarFax report is included. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Get the right car at the right price. Muscle and torque to pull whatever you hitch it to! Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,300 lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 9,090 lbs, 390 horsepower, 394 foot-pounds of torque, 5.6L V8, 7-Speed Automatic, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, and crew cab with a short bed. Some things are too hard to pass up. The truck has powered exterior mirrors. This vehicle includes: safe steering wheel controls, keyless entry, tinted/privacy glass, security system and a cabin air filtration system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EJ2HN573020
Stock: 63242A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 30,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,995$5,194 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CARFAX One-Owner.**FULLY LOADED NISSAN TITAN PRO**4X4**5.6L V8**CREW CAB**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**NO PRIOR PAINT WORK **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 110V Outlet In Bed, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Cargo Lamp, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, LED Signature Headlamps, LED Under Rail Bed Lighting, Manually Extending/Folding Tow Mirrors, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse AutoTilt, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, PRO-4X Luxury Package, PRO-4X Utility & Towing Package, Proximity Activation: Puddle Lights, Rear Utility Bed Step, Rockford Fosgate Audio System w/12 Speakers, Tailgate Area Illumination, Tailgate Electronic Lock, Trailer Brake Controller, Utilitrack System w/4 Tie-Down Cleats, Ventilated Front Seats. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Nissan Titan PRO 4D Crew Cab PRO 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E52HN563140
Stock: 26369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2019
- 32,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,988$4,369 Below Market
Gresham Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Gresham / Oregon
2017 Nissan Titan SV Deep Blue Pearl ONE OWNER, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Manual Split Bench Seat (40/20/40), Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/SiriusXM Mobile Apps, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18' x 8' Silver Painted Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8386 miles below market average! 4WD Come see us at Gresham Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. www.dodgeofgresham.com Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving Gresham, Troutdale, NE Portland, Clackamas, Boring, Damascus, Sandy, Corbett, Hood River, The Dalles, Portland, Beaverton, Tualatin, Tigard, Vancouver, Hillsboro.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E54HN570560
Stock: D89347A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 19,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,633$3,453 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.Pearl White Metallic 2017 Nissan Titan SL 4WD 5.6L V8Odometer is 18573 miles below market average!At Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E57HN556734
Stock: V556734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Titan SV21,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,987$3,998 Below Market
#1 Cochran Nissan Monroeville - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
NEW ARRIVAL!!! ~ NISSAN FACTORY CERTIFIED PREOWNED CPO ~ 4X4 / 4WD ~ LEATHER INTERIOR ~ HEATED FRONT SEATS ~ POWER SEATS ~ 7" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY ~ REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA ~ BLIND SPOT WARNING ~ FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS ~ BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE W/ STREAMING AUDIO ~ SATELLITE RADIO ~ USB PORT ~ AUTO HEADLIGHTS ~ FOG LIGHTS ~ INTELLIGENT KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START ~ CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH ~ EXTENDABLE TOW MIRRORS ~ UTILI-TRACK CHANNEL SYSTEM ~ SPRAY-ON BEDLINER ~ 18" ALLOY WHEELS ~ 1 OWNER ~ MORE ~ CALL / EMAIL FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!!! 110V Outlet In Bed, 2 Molded Plate Keys, 2nd Row Flat Floor Storage Box, 4-Way Power Assist Seat, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic On/Off Headlights, Black Front Tow Hooks, Blind Spot Warning w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Body Color Rear Bumper, Chrome Interior Door Locks, Cloth Seat Trim, Convex Spotter Mirror, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Fog Lamp, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Captain's Chairs, Intelligent Key System, Leather Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Under Rail Bed Lighting, Manually Extending Heated Tow Mirrors w/Puddle Lamp, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Air Conditioning Vents, Rearview Monitor, Receiver Hitch w/7-Pin Wiring Harness Connector, Siri Eyes Free, Spray-In Bedliner, Step Rails, SV Comfort & Convenience Package, SV Leather Package, SV Towing Convenience Package, SV Utility Package, Tailgate Area Illumination, Trailer Brake Controller, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Utilitrack System w/4 Tie-Down Cleats. Magnetic Black 2017 Nissan Titan SV w/ Leather Pkg 5.6L V8 7-Speed Automatic 4WD Odometer is 9624 miles below market average! Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel Confident that you are Receiving the Best Price and Value Available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State Area with Excellent Sales and Service Experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran Experience Begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E53HN554060
Stock: 5401037
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 25,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,995$3,312 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**SUPER CLEAN**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Seats. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Nissan Titan SV King Cab SV 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1C56HN572233
Stock: 28566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X30,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,965$5,578 Below Market
Mark Arbuckle Nissan - Indiana / Pennsylvania
Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4X4!! Nissan Certified!! Every Option!! Leather!! Rockford Fosgate Audio!! Awesome Truck!! We sold this Titan here new and just traded it back in on another new Nissan. Fully serviced by our factory trained technicians. Finished in Pearl White over Black Leather. Only 30,000 Miles and Nissan Certified Warranty to 100K! Incredible Pro-4X Titan with Every Available Option Package! 390 Horsepower V-8 Engine and Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD System. Four Full Doors for Sedan-Like Room. Pro-4X Off-Road Options Like Bilstein Shocks, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Additional Skid Plates and Off-Road Wheels and Tires. NissanConnect with Navigation. SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traffic and Travel Link. Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone. Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar. Factory-Applied Spray-On Bedliner. Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System. Leather-Appointed Seats and Power Front Captain's Chairs Hot and Cold Ventilated Front Seats and Heated Second Row Seats. Nissan Intelligent Key with Remote Engine Start System. Fog Lights, Tow Package and So Many More Options! Buy with confidence from a fully franchised new Nissan dealer. We Are The Titan Truck Leaders! Only 30,000 Miles and Nissan Certified Warranty to 100K! Huge Warranty and Fully Equipped! Call Today!Vehicle includes remainder of manufacturer's warranty. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles pass a 150+ point Certified vehicle inspection and include a CARFAX vehicle history report. They are backed by a 7 year/100,000 mile limited warranty from the original new owner's inservice date and have Emergency Roadside Assistance for Duration of Warranty. See salesperson for details and to read actual warranty. Sales tax and applicable license and title fees not included in price. See salesperson for details. Contact us at 866-898-1845 or markarbucklenissan.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1E53HN537856
Stock: T0294A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 33,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,500$2,164 Below Market
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This Dorsett Certified vehicle includes:*The Dorsett 5-year, 150,000-mile limited powertrain warranty on all Dorsett Certified Vehicles.*72-hour, 300-mile exchange policy.*167 multi-point comprehensive mechanical inspection.*15 months/30,000-mile Oil Change Program. (Does not apply to diesels & limit to 6 qts)*36 months of Tire Road Hazard Protection.*Lifetime brake pad replacement including labor. Check out the Dorsett Difference <b>Vehicle Details</b> This unit has lots of cargo space. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this Nissan Titan won't let you down. This vehicle has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Nissan Titan comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. <b>Equipment</b> This unit gleams with a flashy red exterior. This unit has four wheel drive capabilities. This Nissan Titan has a 5.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Easily set your speed in it with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this 2017 Nissan Titan . This 1/2 ton pickup is equipped with a gasoline engine. This unit is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Half ton trucks are the most functional trucks for all purposes. <b>Packages</b> [K01] S CONVENIENCE & UTILITY PACKAGE: Receiver Hitch; 4/7-pin wiring harness; Front Overhead Console; map lamp and sunglass storage; 4-Pin/7-Pin Wiring Harness Connector (Rear Bumper); Spray-In Bedliner. [C03] 50 STATE EMISSIONS. [L94] ALL SEASON FLOOR MATS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, don’t hesitate to call. Dorsett Certified Vehicles - The Dorsett 5-year, 150,000-mile limited powertrain warranty on all INCLUDES: • 72-hour, 300-mile exchange policy, 167 multi —point comprehensive mechanical inspection,New Wiiper inserts, 4-wheel alignment check at the time of reconditioning, Vehicle tires which have at least 5/32nds tread. AFTER THE PURCHASE 15 months/30,000-mile Oil Change Program. (Does not apply to diesels & limit to 6 qts),36 months of Tire Road Hazard Protection, Lifetime brake pad replacement including labor, We service what we sell. All makes and all models, Complimentary SiriusXM service for 90 days. (if equipped),Free loaner vehicle while your vehicle is in for extended service. (min. 1 day service), Free shuttle service,Online service scheduling, Tire price match guarantee, Free tire rotations with the purchase of tires, Buy 3 get 1 tire for $1.00, 10% service discounts on any vehicles you own for the first 30 days of ownership, 10% discount on any factory accessories for the first 30 days of ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EJ8HN560496
Stock: N9249A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 33,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$3,697 Below Market
Mora Chevrolet Buick - Mora / Minnesota
Titan S, 4D Crew Cab, 5.6L V8, 7-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, black Cloth, Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps, Rear step bumper, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18' x 8' Silver-Metallic Styled Steel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Nissan Titan S 4D Crew Cab 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 **Every one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles goes through a Complete Safety Inspection by one of our GM Certifed Technicians. Each one Receives: Fresh Oil Change & Filter, Brand New Wiper Blades, an Alignment, and a Complete Exterior & Interior Clean.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1EJ6HN511295
Stock: 9056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
