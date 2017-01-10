Used 2017 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

Wesley Chapel Nissan - Wesley Chapel / Florida

The ALL NEW Wesley Chapel Nissan, where you can get ALL the information you need to make a well-informed decision!Brilliant Silver Titan SL 4WD 7-Speed AutomaticWhether it’s for a New or Pre-owned vehicle, help with Financing or the Premium Servicing of your vehicle, we give 100% effort to you as we would hope to receive for ourselves. That kind of respect is what makes us the Nissan dealer Wesley Chapel drivers prefer. What’s my car Worth? Get the True Market Value online at wesleychapelnissan.com in Minutes! Call Wesley Chapel Nissan at (813) 531-9634 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 28519 SR 54, Wesley Chapel FL 33543. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, warranties, insurances, accessory addendum's, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs.We advertise discounts comprised of the manufacture's qualifying incentives & Wesley Chapel Nissan discounts. Which may include College Grad and Military Incentives. All advertised offers are for a limited time and available for well-qualified consumers with approved credit for the Retail Purchase of a vehicle. Leases Not Included. Some offers are separate and may not be combined with any other offers or specials. Please see dealer for complete details. Estimated Monthly Payment will depend on final negotiated agreed upon numbers on the exact vehicle purchased. Financing offers are through our designated lender based on a 680 beacon credit score and approved credit. All new and pre-owned prices are plus tax, tag/title, reconditioning costs if required, and dealer fee of $899 which includes cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. See dealer for complete details. Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.Pricing Disclaimer: We advertise discounts comprised of the manufacturers qualifying incentives & Wesley Chapel Nissan discounts. All Sale Prices are not offered for New Lease Purchases. All advertised offers are for a limited time and available for well-qualified consumers with approved credit. You must finance with NMAC to receive all discounts and incentives or you may lose some discounts and rebates. Some offers are separate and may not be combined with any other offers or specials. Please see dealer for complete details. All prices are plus tax, tag/title, reconditioning costs if required, and dealer fee of $899.99 which includes cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. All offers are mutually exclusive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AA1E58HN557004

Stock: N557004

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-20-2020