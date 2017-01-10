Used 2017 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

1,448 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Titan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,448 listings
  • 2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve

    18,438 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,995

    $4,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    20,632 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,600

    $5,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    30,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,900

    $4,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SL in Silver
    certified

    2017 Nissan Titan SL

    24,538 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,594

    $4,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    9,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,799

    $3,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SL in White
    certified

    2017 Nissan Titan SL

    26,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,597

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    99,524 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,595

    $3,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    59,103 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,740

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    25,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,837

    $3,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    43,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,854

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    30,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,995

    $5,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    32,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,988

    $4,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SL in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SL

    19,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,633

    $3,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    21,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,987

    $3,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan SV

    25,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,995

    $3,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in White
    certified

    2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    30,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,965

    $5,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan S in Red
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan S

    33,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,500

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Titan S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Titan S

    33,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $3,697 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Titan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,448 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Titan

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Titan
Overall Consumer Rating
447 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (13%)
2017 Titan 5.6L SV - Smooth, Comfortable & Quiet
Robert,10/01/2017
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
TWO YEAR UPDATE: The Titan performs well towing our new travel trailer. The trailer is 5,400 lbs, so it's an easy pull for the Titan, even in the mountains of West Virginia. The only warranty item has been to replace the alternator. The service manager said this was the only alternator he had ever replaced in a Titan under warranty. No other issues; I remain very happy with the purchase of the Nissan Titan. 2017 First Impressions: My standard for a new truck was to match the comfort and smoothness of my 2007 Chevy Avalanche. I test drove all of the half-tons and selected the Titan. The truck delivers a quiet ride with a muted V-8 growl and smooth shifting under power. The suspension is well tuned for a truck, delivering a highway ride that is second-to-none. At the SV trim level - comprising the majority of Titan sales - the Comfort and Convenience Package provides most of the options drivers want: 8-way adjustable, heated seats; blind spot warning system; rear camera, running boards, and Class IV hitch with 4/7 pin wiring. Though I liked many features about the Silverado as well, Nissan's 5 year / 100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty tipped the scale to the Titan.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Titan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Titan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings