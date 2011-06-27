2007 Nissan Titan Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the best drivetrains in its class, smooth-riding suspension, spacious and functional cabin, innovative design features, available stability control and side airbags.
- Limited drivetrain and body style choices, no heavy-duty models, burly exhaust note can get annoying on long drives.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With a stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features, the 2007 Nissan Titan is an impressive full-size pickup that every truck buyer should consider. Just be aware that it offers fewer drivetrains, cab configurations and bed lengths than its competition.
Vehicle overview
The U.S. -- home of shock-and-awe military maneuvers, cowboy boots and that ridiculously outsized Mall of America -- knows a thing or two about swagger. It's little wonder, then, that domestic manufacturers invented and cornered the full-size truck market. When Nissan announced plans a few years ago to throw its hat into this ring with a full-size pickup truck aptly named the Titan, the prognosis was uncertain. Would a Japanese manufacturer really be able to get to the heart of this quintessentially American market segment? The answer turned out to be a resounding yes. On sale since 2004, Nissan's Titan has proven itself a leader in the full-size pickup truck category.
The 2007 Nissan Titan is built for buyers seeking maximum bigness -- big power, a big features list, big size and big toughness. Only two body styles are offered: a half-ton extended cab (called King Cab) with reverse-opening rear access doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and a half-ton crew cab with four full-size doors and a 5-foot-6-inch bed.
Powered by a muscular 317-horsepower 5.6-liter V8, the truck is never at a loss for juice, whether zipping in and out of freeway traffic or hauling a trailer and three passengers. It's happy in the dirt as well, as optional heavy-duty shocks and oversized tires keep it sure-footed, while a part-time transfer case with ultra-low gearing (available on four-wheel-drive versions) enables it to confidently navigate the steepest slopes.
Inside, the crew cab's cabin is roomy enough to comfortably seat six. Rear doors on extended-cab models open up a full 168 degrees for easier access. The Titan's rear seat is a standout, with class-leading legroom and a relaxed seatback angle that makes second-row travel a pleasure. There are ample bins and pockets for storage, and the rear seat flips up to create an almost flat load floor, facilitating transportation of bulkier items. The Titan's generous list of available features includes electronic stability control and power-adjustable pedals, while goodies like cruise control and one-touch up and down front windows for both driver and passenger are standard. Spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie-down points and a lighted tailgate are also available.
For all its strengths, the Nissan Titan faces some tough competition this year in the form of newly redesigned versions of the Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins. Although we consider the Titan a class-leading full-size truck, these all-new trucks offer equivalent capacity and features, along with more drivetrain and body style choices. We'd recommend evaluating all of these trucks before making a decision.
2007 Nissan Titan models
A full-size pickup truck, the 2007 Nissan Titan comes in two body styles: an extended cab (King Cab) with a 6-foot, 5-inch bed and a crew cab with a 5-foot, 5-inch bed. Both are available in two- and four-wheel-drive configurations and in three trim levels: XE, SE and LE. Base XE models come well-equipped with 17-inch wheels, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, a CD stereo, cruise control and power door locks and windows. The midgrade Titan SE adds 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, front captain's chairs, an in-dash CD changer, power mirrors and an overhead console. Top-of-the-line Titan LE models add power-adjustable leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated and auto-dimming side mirrors.
Notable options include a navigation system, satellite radio (XM or Sirius), a DVD rear entertainment system, a sunroof and a factory-applied spray-in bedliner. There's also an off-road package that includes Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive gear ratio, BFGoodrich all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. A tow package adds a heavy-duty battery, an additional seven-pin wiring harness plug and extending tow mirrors.
Performance & mpg
The 2007 Nissan Titan offers only one drivetrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque. With the optional tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds. (The crew cab maxes out at 9,400.) The standard five-speed automatic transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads. Four-wheel-drive models get a part-time transfer case.
Safety
Standard safety features on the Nissan Titan include a tire-pressure monitoring system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all Titan models, while stability control can be added to SE and LE trim levels. In NHTSA crash testing, the Titan received a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for passenger protection. The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.
Driving
A tightly controlled ride, well-weighted steering and a gutsy engine make the Nissan Titan pickup truck feel smaller than it really is. The five-speed transmission keeps the engine in the heart of its power band for strong acceleration that rivals any of its competitors. Strong brakes and solid road feel further contribute to the Titan's ability to handle everything from heavy loads to daily errand-running.
Interior
The 2007 Nissan Titan features a spacious and functional interior design with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. Materials quality is only average, but build quality is generally very good. SE and LE trim levels offer captain's chairs with a floor-mounted transmission shifter and a flow-through center console. (A bench seat with a column shifter is standard on base models and a no-cost option on the SE and LE.) The rear seats fold up to provide a large load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open 168 degrees for easier access. Crew cab models feature a standard power up-down rear window with a defroster.
Safety
