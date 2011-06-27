  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Titan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

2007 Nissan Titan Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • One of the best drivetrains in its class, smooth-riding suspension, spacious and functional cabin, innovative design features, available stability control and side airbags.
  • Limited drivetrain and body style choices, no heavy-duty models, burly exhaust note can get annoying on long drives.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Nissan Titan for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$3,838 - $6,412
Used Titan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With a stout V8, roomy interior and loads of useful features, the 2007 Nissan Titan is an impressive full-size pickup that every truck buyer should consider. Just be aware that it offers fewer drivetrains, cab configurations and bed lengths than its competition.

Vehicle overview

The U.S. -- home of shock-and-awe military maneuvers, cowboy boots and that ridiculously outsized Mall of America -- knows a thing or two about swagger. It's little wonder, then, that domestic manufacturers invented and cornered the full-size truck market. When Nissan announced plans a few years ago to throw its hat into this ring with a full-size pickup truck aptly named the Titan, the prognosis was uncertain. Would a Japanese manufacturer really be able to get to the heart of this quintessentially American market segment? The answer turned out to be a resounding yes. On sale since 2004, Nissan's Titan has proven itself a leader in the full-size pickup truck category.

The 2007 Nissan Titan is built for buyers seeking maximum bigness -- big power, a big features list, big size and big toughness. Only two body styles are offered: a half-ton extended cab (called King Cab) with reverse-opening rear access doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and a half-ton crew cab with four full-size doors and a 5-foot-6-inch bed.

Powered by a muscular 317-horsepower 5.6-liter V8, the truck is never at a loss for juice, whether zipping in and out of freeway traffic or hauling a trailer and three passengers. It's happy in the dirt as well, as optional heavy-duty shocks and oversized tires keep it sure-footed, while a part-time transfer case with ultra-low gearing (available on four-wheel-drive versions) enables it to confidently navigate the steepest slopes.

Inside, the crew cab's cabin is roomy enough to comfortably seat six. Rear doors on extended-cab models open up a full 168 degrees for easier access. The Titan's rear seat is a standout, with class-leading legroom and a relaxed seatback angle that makes second-row travel a pleasure. There are ample bins and pockets for storage, and the rear seat flips up to create an almost flat load floor, facilitating transportation of bulkier items. The Titan's generous list of available features includes electronic stability control and power-adjustable pedals, while goodies like cruise control and one-touch up and down front windows for both driver and passenger are standard. Spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie-down points and a lighted tailgate are also available.

For all its strengths, the Nissan Titan faces some tough competition this year in the form of newly redesigned versions of the Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins. Although we consider the Titan a class-leading full-size truck, these all-new trucks offer equivalent capacity and features, along with more drivetrain and body style choices. We'd recommend evaluating all of these trucks before making a decision.

2007 Nissan Titan models

A full-size pickup truck, the 2007 Nissan Titan comes in two body styles: an extended cab (King Cab) with a 6-foot, 5-inch bed and a crew cab with a 5-foot, 5-inch bed. Both are available in two- and four-wheel-drive configurations and in three trim levels: XE, SE and LE. Base XE models come well-equipped with 17-inch wheels, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, a CD stereo, cruise control and power door locks and windows. The midgrade Titan SE adds 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, front captain's chairs, an in-dash CD changer, power mirrors and an overhead console. Top-of-the-line Titan LE models add power-adjustable leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded Rockford Fosgate audio system, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated and auto-dimming side mirrors.

Notable options include a navigation system, satellite radio (XM or Sirius), a DVD rear entertainment system, a sunroof and a factory-applied spray-in bedliner. There's also an off-road package that includes Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive gear ratio, BFGoodrich all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. A tow package adds a heavy-duty battery, an additional seven-pin wiring harness plug and extending tow mirrors.

2007 Highlights

The 5.6-liter V8 engine has been re-rated for 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque in the 2007 Nissan Titan, but actual performance is unchanged. A couple of new options packages have also been added.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Nissan Titan offers only one drivetrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque. With the optional tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds. (The crew cab maxes out at 9,400.) The standard five-speed automatic transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads. Four-wheel-drive models get a part-time transfer case.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Nissan Titan include a tire-pressure monitoring system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all Titan models, while stability control can be added to SE and LE trim levels. In NHTSA crash testing, the Titan received a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for passenger protection. The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

A tightly controlled ride, well-weighted steering and a gutsy engine make the Nissan Titan pickup truck feel smaller than it really is. The five-speed transmission keeps the engine in the heart of its power band for strong acceleration that rivals any of its competitors. Strong brakes and solid road feel further contribute to the Titan's ability to handle everything from heavy loads to daily errand-running.

Interior

The 2007 Nissan Titan features a spacious and functional interior design with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. Materials quality is only average, but build quality is generally very good. SE and LE trim levels offer captain's chairs with a floor-mounted transmission shifter and a flow-through center console. (A bench seat with a column shifter is standard on base models and a no-cost option on the SE and LE.) The rear seats fold up to provide a large load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open 168 degrees for easier access. Crew cab models feature a standard power up-down rear window with a defroster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Titan.

5(79%)
4(12%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan Titan Crew Cab
john,11/24/2006
Solid truck that is smooth, handles well, drives well. Power is outstanding. A real stud to tow with. 5 speed transmission a real plus for towing and all around driving. Pulls my enclosed race car trailer in od and cruise. Chevy and Ford won't do it. Comfortable seat(captains chair). Got a great price. Only negative is fuel mileage in the mid teens.
Great Truck, Woudn't Trade It For Anything.
titan_07_se,06/13/2012
I brought this truck new with about 59 miles at the time, after comparing with other Make and Models in its class and I have to say it was a great choice. Ive decided to hold off until I had put a good amount of miles on this vehicle before writing this review and as of now I have 78,000 miles on this vehicle and more to come. Im 62 and my girlfriend about 511 for us tall people space is everything, and Nissan got it right interior design is extremely spacious lots of compartments both overhead and on the side doors to include the back seat great compliments.
High Maint Cost with subpar parts
purza,04/03/2011
Annoyances: Goodyear SRA tires were toast after 15k miles. Air conditioner compressor stays on until the ignition is turned off. Over-all climate control not good. Brakes are under sized and rotors need replacing often. At 61 K miles drivers side axle seal started leaking. At 70 K miles Passenger side started leaking. Reported to NTSB per Titanclub Website. Called 800-Nissan and their customer service was terrible and wouldn't lift a finger to help me even though many, many other people have the same problem. Now my drivers side seal is leaking again at 120 K miles.
Titan is the truck
TITAN IS THE TRUCK,11/18/2006
I have a 2007 SE loaded... Power, Power, Power... A half ton that does the work of a three 1/4... 312 HP, plenty of torque and pulls like my 2001 Ford 350. Fuel mileage is not the best but hay it's a real truck. I like the old Fords but I think they are missing the boat. Wake up Ford "Please"
See all 84 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Nissan Titan

Used 2007 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Nissan Titan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Nissan Titans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Nissan Titan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Nissan Titan.

Can't find a used 2007 Nissan Titans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Titan for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,877.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,184.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Titan for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,970.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Nissan Titan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Titan lease specials

Related Used 2007 Nissan Titan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles