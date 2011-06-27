Vehicle overview

The U.S. -- home of shock-and-awe military maneuvers, cowboy boots and that ridiculously outsized Mall of America -- knows a thing or two about swagger. It's little wonder, then, that domestic manufacturers invented and cornered the full-size truck market. When Nissan announced plans a few years ago to throw its hat into this ring with a full-size pickup truck aptly named the Titan, the prognosis was uncertain. Would a Japanese manufacturer really be able to get to the heart of this quintessentially American market segment? The answer turned out to be a resounding yes. On sale since 2004, Nissan's Titan has proven itself a leader in the full-size pickup truck category.

The 2007 Nissan Titan is built for buyers seeking maximum bigness -- big power, a big features list, big size and big toughness. Only two body styles are offered: a half-ton extended cab (called King Cab) with reverse-opening rear access doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and a half-ton crew cab with four full-size doors and a 5-foot-6-inch bed.

Powered by a muscular 317-horsepower 5.6-liter V8, the truck is never at a loss for juice, whether zipping in and out of freeway traffic or hauling a trailer and three passengers. It's happy in the dirt as well, as optional heavy-duty shocks and oversized tires keep it sure-footed, while a part-time transfer case with ultra-low gearing (available on four-wheel-drive versions) enables it to confidently navigate the steepest slopes.

Inside, the crew cab's cabin is roomy enough to comfortably seat six. Rear doors on extended-cab models open up a full 168 degrees for easier access. The Titan's rear seat is a standout, with class-leading legroom and a relaxed seatback angle that makes second-row travel a pleasure. There are ample bins and pockets for storage, and the rear seat flips up to create an almost flat load floor, facilitating transportation of bulkier items. The Titan's generous list of available features includes electronic stability control and power-adjustable pedals, while goodies like cruise control and one-touch up and down front windows for both driver and passenger are standard. Spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie-down points and a lighted tailgate are also available.

For all its strengths, the Nissan Titan faces some tough competition this year in the form of newly redesigned versions of the Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins. Although we consider the Titan a class-leading full-size truck, these all-new trucks offer equivalent capacity and features, along with more drivetrain and body style choices. We'd recommend evaluating all of these trucks before making a decision.