Used 2018 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4X Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point InspectionOdometer is 1453 miles below market average!***BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY***, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, RECENT TURNERSVILLE TRADE IN, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, **NOT A RENTAL**, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***Are you READY for a Nissan?! Call ASAP! Not Sure about which vehicle to buy? Well look no further than this CERTIFIED 2018 NISSAN TITAN PRO 4X 4WD ***WITH ONLY 16,034 MILES ***One of the best things about this car is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump. Fuel efficiency is where it's at now, and this Nissan's got it. Only Nissans that meet Nissan Of Turnersville highest standards qualify for the certified pre-owned status. This vehicle has a clean, non-branded title, and most important, passed a 167-point quality assurance inspection. Benefits of buying a certified pre-owned Nissan include an 84-month/100,000-mile limited warranty, vehicle title history report, vehicle title insurance policy, 24-hour roadside assistance, trip-interruption coverage, 167-point inspection, Genuine Nissan parts, factory-trained technicians, plus an optional Security Plus Pre-Owned WRAP Service Contract***. Nissan Of Turnersville does offer various Nissan certification options at different prices based on the coverage requested by the customer. Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentiv

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AA1E58JN522971

Stock: NP22971

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes