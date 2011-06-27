Vehicle overview

Be it the Jupiter moon, the American Gladiator or Nissan's pickup, the word "Titan" equates to big things. Built in Tennessee (also home to the NFL's Titans), Nissan's big truck was the first from a foreign manufacturer to take the full-size pickup game seriously, with the serious power and serious size needed to take on the domestic pickups that had been developed and refined over decades. Now in its sixth year of production, though, the 2009 Nissan Titan is starting to look like an elderly gentlemen among spry young dudes -- by the end of 2009, all its competitors will have undergone a major overhaul.

While the Titan is starting to look long in the tooth, it remains a good choice. Its 5.6-liter V8 is thoroughly beefy and can easily handle whatever towing and hauling tasks its owner throws behind it. Last year's addition of a long-wheelbase model gives buyers a greater selection of body choices -- no longer does opting for the Crew Cab mean getting a dinky bed. Still, compared to competitors from Dodge, Ford, GM and Toyota, the Titan doesn't offer the same amount of endless powertrain and body-style options to private and commercial buyers. In particular, the 5.6-liter V8 is Nissan's lone engine choice, while the others feature multiple V8s and more fuel-efficient V6s.

With $5-a-gallon gasoline approaching reality, full-size pickups are losing their appeal faster than the musical stylings of Clay Aiken. Nowadays, only those who truly need the massive capabilities of a full-size pickup will be taking the plunge. For those buyers, the 2009 Nissan Titan doesn't make much sense, given that newer models, with a greater variety of body styles and powertrains, are offered that will meet those needs better. The Titan may be big, but it's far from the best.