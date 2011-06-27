  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2009 Nissan Titan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engine, spacious and functional cabin, innovative design features.
  • Newer competitors are more capable and comfortable, cab style and drivetrain selection are limited, burly exhaust note gets tiresome on long drives.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though deficient in a few areas, the 2009 Nissan Titan is still well-suited for many truck buyers. As with all full-size trucks, though, buyers must truly need this pickup's hefty capabilities to justify its poor gas mileage.

Vehicle overview

Be it the Jupiter moon, the American Gladiator or Nissan's pickup, the word "Titan" equates to big things. Built in Tennessee (also home to the NFL's Titans), Nissan's big truck was the first from a foreign manufacturer to take the full-size pickup game seriously, with the serious power and serious size needed to take on the domestic pickups that had been developed and refined over decades. Now in its sixth year of production, though, the 2009 Nissan Titan is starting to look like an elderly gentlemen among spry young dudes -- by the end of 2009, all its competitors will have undergone a major overhaul.

While the Titan is starting to look long in the tooth, it remains a good choice. Its 5.6-liter V8 is thoroughly beefy and can easily handle whatever towing and hauling tasks its owner throws behind it. Last year's addition of a long-wheelbase model gives buyers a greater selection of body choices -- no longer does opting for the Crew Cab mean getting a dinky bed. Still, compared to competitors from Dodge, Ford, GM and Toyota, the Titan doesn't offer the same amount of endless powertrain and body-style options to private and commercial buyers. In particular, the 5.6-liter V8 is Nissan's lone engine choice, while the others feature multiple V8s and more fuel-efficient V6s.

With $5-a-gallon gasoline approaching reality, full-size pickups are losing their appeal faster than the musical stylings of Clay Aiken. Nowadays, only those who truly need the massive capabilities of a full-size pickup will be taking the plunge. For those buyers, the 2009 Nissan Titan doesn't make much sense, given that newer models, with a greater variety of body styles and powertrains, are offered that will meet those needs better. The Titan may be big, but it's far from the best.

2009 Nissan Titan models

The 2009 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck. It is available in King (extended) Cab and Crew Cab configurations. The King Cab gets a choice of 6-foot-6-inch or 8-foot beds, while the Crew Cab gets either a 5-foot-6-inch or 7-foot bed. From there, the Titan is available in XE, SE, Pro-4X and LE trim levels.

The Titan King Cab XE comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, a lockable tailgate, 40/20/40 front bench seat, 60/40-split rear bench seat, air-conditioning, front manual windows and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player. The Titan Crew Cab XE adds power windows and locks, a power vertical-drop rear window and an eight-speaker stereo. The XE Popular Equipment Package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a front overhead console, a chrome grille and, on the King Cab, a sliding rear window.

The Titan SE adds the content of the XE's Popular Equipment Package, plus power mirrors, keyless entry, a dampened-assist tailgate, manual lumbar support, a trip computer, an auxiliary audio jack and an in-dash six-CD changer with MP3 capability. The SE Popular Equipment Package adds an eight-way power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a compass. The SE Driver's Convenience Package adds front captain's chairs with eight-way power driver adjustment, a console-mounted shifter, Bluetooth, satellite radio capability and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system. This package includes a sunroof on Crew Cabs.

The Titan LE includes all the above equipment (except the sunroof), plus dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory functions, a leather-wrapped shifter, a universal garage opener and wood trim. The Crew Cab version adds a pair of extra speakers to bring the Rockford Fosgate system's total to 10.

The Pro-4X trim is available only with four-wheel drive and is equipped similarly to an SE with Popular Equipment and Driver's Convenience packages. It adds Rancho shocks, heavy-duty skid plates, a lower final-drive ratio, all-terrain tires and a push-button rear locking differential. The Pro-4X Driver's Convenience Package includes leather upholstery, driver memory functions, heated mirrors, Bluetooth and the Rockford Fosgate sound system.

The Technology package adds a navigation system to Pro-4X and LE trim levels, along with a sunroof in the Crew Cab. The Entertainment Package adds a rear-seat DVD player and an LCD screen to the Pro-4X and LE. The LE can also be equipped with a power heated split front bench. Available on the SE and LE is the Heavy Metal Edition package that adds chrome step rails, wheels and billet grille.

Each trim also is available with a Max Utility Package that adds such items as a spray-in bedliner, a receiver hitch, a seven-pin wiring harness, a heavy-duty battery, front tow hooks and power heated extended tow mirrors (Pro-4X and LE).

2009 Highlights

After significant updates last year, the 2009 Nissan Titan features minor changes to optional content for each trim. A new Titan Heavy Metal Package that includes chrome step rails, wheels and billet grille also debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Nissan Titan is available with two-wheel drive or 4WD. There is only one powertrain combination: a 5.6-liter V8 hooked up to a five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is rated at 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. With the optional tow package, the Titan extended cab is rated to pull up to 9,500 pounds. (The crew cab maxes out at 9,400.) The transmission features a tow-haul mode for handling heavy loads.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Titan 4X4 is 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. The 2WD Titan nets virtually identical mileage.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on all Titan models. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are optional on all trim levels, while stability control is optional on all but the XE.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the Titan received a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for passenger protection. The Titan earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

The 2009 Nissan Titan's precise, linear steering with nicely weighted effort makes the truck relatively nimble and easy to drive on pavement. However, the rather stiff suspension (especially on Pro-4X models) can make the Titan feel skittish in off-road situations. The Titan's tractable 5.6-liter V8 delivers plenty of muscle right from idle. It sounds great, too, but that booming exhaust note can grow tiresome on long drives.

Interior

Both King Cab and Crew Cab Titans feature a spacious and functional interior design, with easy-to-use controls and numerous storage bins. Materials quality is only average, but build quality is generally very good. The rear seats fold up to provide a large load floor for hauling items inside the cab, and the rear doors on extended-cab models open nearly 180 degrees for easier access. With standard and optional features like a durable spray-on bedliner, movable tie-down cleats, handy tailgate illumination and a driver-side lockbox, the Titan can be quite the hard-working truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Titan.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still best truck out there
ah7771,04/23/2010
My 2nd Titan. I have the fully loaded LE with navigation. I compared it to the Tundra which I drove immediately beforehand and even though the Tundra is a newer model and has more hp, the Titan just feels faster and the interior is more luxurious. I compared it to a top-of-the line Tundra.
Great for towing trailers
postal32927,10/24/2009
My son has a 08 with 45,000 miles no problems he pulls a 8 ft trailer. I bought the 09 with the $10,000 off program and love the truck. I got the tow package with it I use the truck to pull a 14 foot trailer with two ATV's over dirt roads with no problems. Gas mileage is not the best when towing getting about 12mpg but be really I'm towing about 3,000 pounds at 70 mph. I looked at other trucks and nothing was even close for the money. I was not going to spend another $7,000 to $8,000 for the same truck from Ford or Chevy. I rented a 09 Ford F150 XLT for a day to check it out. What a joke, The XLT package was not even close to the Titan SE and the ride was hard and uneven.
Waited 7 years to write this...
Scott,12/06/2015
SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
One thing you'll notice is all the positive reviews of this truck were written within a year of owning it. I waited 7 years. I can tell you for certain that the Nissan Titan is one giant money pit. It will have problems and Nissan will not support you. I will never own another Nissan. Power windows, stereo, brakes, and rotors will fail/warp and you will spend tons trying to fix these issues. Not to mention the squeaks, whines and rattles that Nissan will not be able to pinpoint or fix. Driving this truck is akin to what it might be like to drive a freight train. Or... driving a really nice looking freight train. I only had 72,000 miles on it when I ditched it and I was going on my 4th set of tires. Good tires. Is this a problem? Nope. Not according to Nissan. They say it's totally normal. They say the truck is so powerful (it is) that it eats tires. Truthfully- this truck has far more power than a Ford or Chevy fan would care to admit, but that doesn't make it worth owning. Don't buy a Titan. I upgraded to a Limited Tundra and I won't look back.
Great Power, Weak MPG
Bill,05/06/2010
I purchased this titan used with 15,000 miles. Very good value and a tough looking truck. Very comfortable and drives well. I am experimenting with gas mileage. I tried e85 flex fuel and just finished that tank getting 11 mpg city. I have gone back to gasoline hoping for better results. I also have ordered a bed cover hoping that will add some mpg. Overall very happy with the truck, its comfort and power.
See all 25 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Titan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Titan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Nissan Titan Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Titan is offered in the following submodels: Titan Crew Cab, Titan King Cab. Available styles include XE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), XE FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and PRO-4X FFV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Titan?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Nissan Titan trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Nissan Titan SE is priced between $10,990 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 193362 and193362 miles.

Which used 2009 Nissan Titans are available in my area?

