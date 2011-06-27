Used 2014 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews
Best truck for your money
Very reliable truck, power and handling is superb. Ride like a luxurious sedan. Towed my 27 footer travel trailer with ease.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nissan Titan
We have only had the Titan for 5 months but we have enjoyed it! It met our needs, especially in the tow department, for as good if not better value than the competition. It has a nice ride on the interstate.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a truck that's over looked!
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:View>Normal</w:View> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves/> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:DoNotPromoteQF/> <w:LidThemeOther>EN-US</w:LidThemeOther> <w:LidThemeAsian>X-NONE</w:LidThemeAsian> <w:LidThemeComplexScript>X-NONE</w:LidThemeComplexScript> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:SnapToGridInCell/> <w:WrapTextWithPunct/> <w:UseAsianBreakRules/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:SplitPgBreakAndParaMark/> <w:EnableOpenTypeKerning/> <w:DontFlipMirrorIndents/> <w:OverrideTableStyleHps/> </w:Compatibility> <m:mathPr> <m:mathFont m:val="Cambria Math"/> <m:brkBin m:val="before"/> <m:brkBinSub m:val="--"/> <m:smallFrac m:val="off"/> <m:dispDef/> <m:lMargin m:val="0"/> <m:rMargin m:val="0"/> <m:defJc m:val="centerGroup"/> <m:wrapIndent m:val="1440"/> <m:intLim m:val="subSup"/> <m:naryLim m:val="undOvr"/> </m:mathPr></w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]-->I drove them all and the Titan SV 4x4 was a better price, rode better,and will fly as fast as you want to go..the gas mileage is better than most full size trucks. A man I know<span style="mso-spacerun:yes"> </span>has a new Ford truck he get's 11.5 miles to gal. In town I get 16 in town. I saved 5,000 to 7,000 dollars compared to the others. The reveiws on the Titan are higher compared to the others. They have more loyal customers than all the other too.. If you need a good truck it's a Titan.....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GREAT NISSIAN TITAN
John Lee Nissan has the best salesmen
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
GREAT VALUE, GREAT TRUCK
I have owned my new LOADED 2014 Nissan PRO-4X TITAN for about a month and couldn't be happier. Yes the MPG is not great, but I knew that. I saved around $7,000 by choosing a TITAN. I looked at a RAM 1500, Sierra and Tundra all comparably equipped and all were a minimum $7,000 more. The money I saved I will use for fuel. And by my calculations, it'll take me about 7-8yrs to breakeven. The tech inside is fine. The interior is fine. The ride is better than all and the steering and handling is great. Its all subjective, but to me it works. Go scoop one up before the redesign and they jack up the prices.
Sponsored cars related to the Titan
Related Used 2014 Nissan Titan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019