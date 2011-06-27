  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

Best truck for your money

Newton, 11/03/2015
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very reliable truck, power and handling is superb. Ride like a luxurious sedan. Towed my 27 footer travel trailer with ease.

Nissan Titan

JL, 05/11/2016
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have only had the Titan for 5 months but we have enjoyed it! It met our needs, especially in the tow department, for as good if not better value than the competition. It has a nice ride on the interstate.

What a truck that's over looked!

MIKE, 12/20/2015
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
2 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drove them all and the Titan SV 4x4 was a better price, rode better,and will fly as fast as you want to go..the gas mileage is better than most full size trucks. A man I know has a new Ford truck he get's 11.5 miles to gal. In town I get 16 in town. I saved 5,000 to 7,000 dollars compared to the others. The reveiws on the Titan are higher compared to the others. They have more loyal customers than all the other too.. If you need a good truck it's a Titan.....

GREAT NISSIAN TITAN

HAROLD HOOVER, 09/13/2016
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

John Lee Nissan has the best salesmen

GREAT VALUE, GREAT TRUCK

beefcherry, 03/18/2014
18 of 116 people found this review helpful

I have owned my new LOADED 2014 Nissan PRO-4X TITAN for about a month and couldn't be happier. Yes the MPG is not great, but I knew that. I saved around $7,000 by choosing a TITAN. I looked at a RAM 1500, Sierra and Tundra all comparably equipped and all were a minimum $7,000 more. The money I saved I will use for fuel. And by my calculations, it'll take me about 7-8yrs to breakeven. The tech inside is fine. The interior is fine. The ride is better than all and the steering and handling is great. Its all subjective, but to me it works. Go scoop one up before the redesign and they jack up the prices.

