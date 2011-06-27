Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,460
|$11,946
|$13,861
|Clean
|$9,016
|$11,372
|$13,176
|Average
|$8,129
|$10,224
|$11,806
|Rough
|$7,241
|$9,076
|$10,435
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,559
|$7,158
|$7,628
|Clean
|$6,252
|$6,814
|$7,251
|Average
|$5,636
|$6,126
|$6,497
|Rough
|$5,021
|$5,438
|$5,742
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,767
|$8,804
|$10,372
|Clean
|$6,450
|$8,381
|$9,860
|Average
|$5,815
|$7,535
|$8,834
|Rough
|$5,180
|$6,689
|$7,809
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,124
|$10,416
|$12,182
|Clean
|$7,743
|$9,916
|$11,580
|Average
|$6,980
|$8,914
|$10,375
|Rough
|$6,218
|$7,913
|$9,171
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,575
|$10,968
|$12,809
|Clean
|$8,173
|$10,441
|$12,176
|Average
|$7,368
|$9,387
|$10,910
|Rough
|$6,564
|$8,332
|$9,643
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,912
|$11,366
|$13,256
|Clean
|$8,494
|$10,820
|$12,601
|Average
|$7,658
|$9,727
|$11,290
|Rough
|$6,821
|$8,635
|$9,980
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,312
|$8,229
|$9,704
|Clean
|$6,015
|$7,834
|$9,224
|Average
|$5,423
|$7,043
|$8,265
|Rough
|$4,831
|$6,252
|$7,306
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,884
|$8,880
|$10,417
|Clean
|$6,561
|$8,454
|$9,902
|Average
|$5,915
|$7,600
|$8,872
|Rough
|$5,269
|$6,747
|$7,843
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,545
|$9,642
|$11,257
|Clean
|$7,191
|$9,179
|$10,700
|Average
|$6,483
|$8,252
|$9,588
|Rough
|$5,775
|$7,325
|$8,475