Estimated values
1994 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,290
|$1,684
|Clean
|$496
|$1,133
|$1,478
|Average
|$355
|$818
|$1,066
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$655
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,299
|$1,684
|Clean
|$519
|$1,140
|$1,478
|Average
|$371
|$823
|$1,066
|Rough
|$224
|$506
|$655